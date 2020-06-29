Log in
Bank of Japan : Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets (May) 

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

June 29, 2020

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets

JGB Futures Market

Chart 1: Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads

Chart 2: Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price and Price Impact

JGB Cash Market

Chart 3: Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume

Chart 4: Inter-dealer Transaction Volume

Chart 5: Bid-ask Spreads of Dealer-to-client Transactions

Chart 6: Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions

Chart 7: Total Observation Time of Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions

Chart 8: Market Depth

Chart 9: Ratio of Issues by Total Observation Time of the Best-bid (Best-ask)

Price of Inter-dealer Transactions

SC Repo Market

Chart 10: Scarcity of Specific Issues

As for the definition of each indicator, refer to

Kurosaki, Kumano, Okabe, and Nagano [2015] "Liquidity in JGB Markets: An Evaluation from Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Working Paper Series, No.15-E-2, May 2015,

Sakiyama and Kobayashi [2018] "Liquidity in the JGB Cash Market: An Evaluation from Detailed Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Research Papers, March 2018.

InquiriesFinancial Markets Analysis Group, Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Financial Markets Department TEL+81-3-3277-1372

JGB Futures Market:

Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads

(1) Transaction Volume

Jan-12

15

12

9

6

3

0

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Notes: 1. "Daily average" in (2) is the average of bid-ask spreads with a 1-minute frequency. "Average of the widest 10 percent" in (2)

is the average of the widest 10 percent of the bid-ask spread with a 1-minute frequency.

2. 10-day backward moving average. Latest data as at end-May 2020.

Sources: QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.; Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS."

JGB Futures Market:

Market Depth and Resiliency

(1) Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price

unit 350

Lower liquidity 300

250

200

150

100

50

0 Jan-12

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

(2) Price Impact

Notes: 1. (1) is calculated by taking the median of the volume of orders at the best-ask price with a 1-minute frequency.

  • 2. "Price impact" in (2) is the average price impact with a 5-minute frequency. "Daily price range to transaction volume ratio" in (2) is daily price range (difference between the highest and the lowest prices) divided by transaction volume.

  • 3. 10-day backward moving average. Latest data as at end-May 2020.

Sources: Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS;" QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.

JGB Cash Market:

Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume

(1) Monthly Transaction Volume (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients)

tril. yen 50

45

40

35 30 25 20

15

10 5 0 CY200505

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

(2) Monthly Transaction Volume by Clients (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients)

tril. yen 25

City banks

Regional financial institutionsInvestors

Foreigners 20

15

10

5

0

CY025005 06

07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

Notes: 1. Treasury Discount Bills, etc. are excluded from the transaction volume.

  • 2. "Clients" include city banks, regional financial institutions, investors, and foreigners. Other institutions (government,

    Bank of Japan, Japan Post Bank, Japan Post Insurance, business corporations, other financial institutions, etc.) are excluded from "clients."

  • 3. Latest data as at April-May 2020.

Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association.

JGB Cash Market: Inter-dealer Transaction Volume

(1) Daily Transaction Volume

(2) Daily Transaction Volume of On-the-run Bonds by Maturity

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

Notes: 1. Daily transaction volume in (1) is the sum of 2-year, 5-year, 10-year, 20-year, 30-year, and 40-year JGBs via Japan Bond Trading.

2. Latest data as at May 2020.

Sources: QUICK; Japan Bond Trading.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:07 UTC
