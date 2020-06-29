Bank of Japan : Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets (May) 

June 29, 2020
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets
JGB Futures Market
Chart 1: Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads
Chart 2: Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price and Price Impact
JGB Cash Market
Chart 3: Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume
Chart 4: Inter-dealer Transaction Volume
Chart 5: Bid-ask Spreads of Dealer-to-client Transactions
Chart 6: Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions
Chart 7: Total Observation Time of Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions
Chart 8: Market Depth
Chart 9: Ratio of Issues by Total Observation Time of the Best-bid (Best-ask)
Price of Inter-dealer Transactions
SC Repo Market
Chart 10: Scarcity of Specific Issues
As for the definition of each indicator, refer to
Kurosaki, Kumano, Okabe, and Nagano [2015] "Liquidity in JGB Markets: An Evaluation from Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Working Paper Series, No.15-E-2, May 2015,
Sakiyama and Kobayashi [2018] "Liquidity in the JGB Cash Market: An Evaluation from Detailed Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Research Papers, March 2018.
JGB Futures Market:
Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads
(1) Transaction Volume
15
12
9
6
3
0
Jan-13
Jan-14
Jan-15
Jan-16
Jan-17
Jan-18
Jan-19
Jan-20
Notes: 1. "Daily average" in (2) is the average of bid-ask spreads with a 1-minute frequency. "Average of the widest 10 percent" in (2)
is the average of the widest 10 percent of the bid-ask spread with a 1-minute frequency.
2. 10-day backward moving average. Latest data as at end-May 2020.
Sources: QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.; Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS."
JGB Futures Market:
Market Depth and Resiliency
(1) Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price
unit 350
Lower liquidity 300
250
200
150
100
50
Jan-13
Jan-14
Jan-15
Jan-16
Jan-17
Jan-18
Jan-19
Jan-20
(2) Price Impact
Notes: 1. (1) is calculated by taking the median of the volume of orders at the best-ask price with a 1-minute frequency.
-
2. "Price impact" in (2) is the average price impact with a 5-minute frequency. "Daily price range to transaction volume ratio" in (2) is daily price range (difference between the highest and the lowest prices) divided by transaction volume.
-
3. 10-day backward moving average. Latest data as at end-May 2020.
Sources: Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS;" QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.
JGB Cash Market:
Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume
(1) Monthly Transaction Volume (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients)
tril. yen 50
45
40
35 30 25 20
15
10 5 0 CY200505
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
(2) Monthly Transaction Volume by Clients (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients)
tril. yen 25
City banks
Regional financial institutionsInvestors
Foreigners 20
15
10
5
0
CY025005 06
07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20
Notes: 1. Treasury Discount Bills, etc. are excluded from the transaction volume.
-
2. "Clients" include city banks, regional financial institutions, investors, and foreigners. Other institutions (government,
Bank of Japan, Japan Post Bank, Japan Post Insurance, business corporations, other financial institutions, etc.) are excluded from "clients."
-
3. Latest data as at April-May 2020.
Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association.
JGB Cash Market: Inter-dealer Transaction Volume
(1) Daily Transaction Volume
(2) Daily Transaction Volume of On-the-run Bonds by Maturity
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
Notes: 1. Daily transaction volume in (1) is the sum of 2-year, 5-year, 10-year, 20-year, 30-year, and 40-year JGBs via Japan Bond Trading.
2. Latest data as at May 2020.
Sources: QUICK; Japan Bond Trading.