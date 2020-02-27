Bank of Japan : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth 

In relation to the total limit of loans to be disbursed (24 billion dollars), since the applied amount of loans exceeded the maximum amount of new loan disbursement, the Bank disbursed loans on a

The loans are disbursed on March 5, 2020 (EST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of March 5, 2020 (EST).

the U.S. dollar

loans to be

Outstanding balances of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank are 2,127.897 billion yen.

"Outstanding balance of loans" includes outstanding balance of loans under the special rules for equity investments and

The loans under the main rules are disbursed on March 4, 2020 (JST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of March 6, 2020 (JST).

to be disbursed

Overview of New Loans

to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth

Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure

Overview of Rollover of Loans

(Special Rules for the U.S. Dollar Lending Arrangement)

million dollars, number of institutions

1st rollover of 2nd rollover of 3rd rollover of Offer 27th new loan 23rd new loan 19th new loan disbursement disbursement disbursement Total amount of loans to 570 1,167 3,772 be disbursed Number of borrowers 18 19 37

For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address.

Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department:

post.fmd11@boj.or.jp

2