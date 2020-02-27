Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth 

02/27/2020 | 02:17am EST

February 27, 2020

Bank of Japan

Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure

to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth

Overview of New Loans

billion yen, number of institutions

Offer

Total amount of loans

Number of

to be disbursed

borrowers

Main rules

39th

217.8

24

Reference

billion yen, number of institutions

Outstanding

Number of

balance of loans

borrowers

Major Banks

2,305.580

7

Regional Banks, etc.

4,040.968

65

Total

6,346.548

72

  • The loans under the main rules are disbursed on March 4, 2020 (JST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of March 6, 2020 (JST).
  • "Outstanding balance of loans" includes outstanding balance of loans under the special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending (12.540 billion yen) and those for small-lot investments (9.608 billion yen), both of which terminated.
  • Outstanding balances of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank are 2,127.897 billion yen.

million dollars, number of institutions

Total amount of

Number of

Offer

loans to be

borrowers

disbursed

Special rules for

the U.S. dollar

31st

164

24

lending

arrangement

million dollars, number of institutions

Outstanding

Number of

balance of loans

borrowers

24,000

48

  • The loans are disbursed on March 5, 2020 (EST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of March 5, 2020 (EST).
  • In relation to the total limit of loans to be disbursed (24 billion dollars), since the applied amount of loans exceeded the maximum amount of new loan disbursement, the Bank disbursed loans on a pro-rata basis.

1

Overview of Rollover of Loans

(Special Rules for the U.S. Dollar Lending Arrangement)

million dollars, number of institutions

1st rollover of

2nd rollover of

3rd rollover of

Offer

27th new loan

23rd new loan

19th new loan

disbursement

disbursement

disbursement

Total amount of loans to

570

1,167

3,772

be disbursed

Number of borrowers

18

19

37

For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address.

Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department:

post.fmd11@boj.or.jp

2

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:11:07 UTC
