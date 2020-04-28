Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Measures of Underlying Inflation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:13am EDT

Measures of underlying inflation (the so-called core inflation measures) -- obtained by removing transitory disturbances from the actual movements observed in the consumer prices -- are frequently used for inflation analysis. Instead of focusing on a specific core inflation measure, a comprehensive examination of various core inflation measures enables us to identify the trends of price movements in a more accurate manner.

The Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department releases the following four estimates in line with the monthly release of the official CPI for Japan: the diffusion index of increasing/decreasing items; the trimmed mean; the mode; and the weighted median.

These estimates are, in principle, released at 2:00 p.m., two business days after the release of the official CPI for Japan.

For more information on the estimation procedures and characteristics of these core inflation measures, please see the Bank of Japan Review Series below.

Research Data Table : Research Data
Date Title Data
Apr. 28, 2020 Charts [PDF 110KB]
Apr. 28, 2020 Data [XLSX 46KB]
Explanation and Related Materials Bank of Japan Review Series Adjustment for Changes in the Consumption Tax Rate

The consumption tax adjusted CPI is released as reference data by the Statistics Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on the following external links.

Notices of Changes Feb. 9, 2017Changes in the Data Series and Release Schedule of the Research Data 'Measures of Underlying Inflation' Notice

Charts and data available here are provided to inform some of the Bank of Japan's research and analysis to a wide range of users with interests in economic and financial developments.
Please note that these charts and data are subject to unscheduled changes, revisions, and terminations.
Please contact the Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of these charts and data for commercial purposes.
Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of these charts and data.

Inquiries Economic Assessment and Projection Group,
Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

Tel : +81-3-3279-1111

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
01:13aBANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
04/27BANK OF JAPAN : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities 
PU
04/27BANK OF JAPAN : Extension of the Implementation Period for the Additional Measur..
PU
04/27BANK OF JAPAN : (Reference) Strengthening of the Special Funds-Supplying Operati..
PU
04/27BANK OF JAPAN : Tokyo shares climb on gains in New York, BOJ stimulus decision
AQ
04/27BANK OF JAPAN : Japan central bank eases monetary policy to counter pandemic
AQ
04/26BANK OF JAPAN : Japan central bank eases monetary policy to boost economy
AQ
04/26URGENT : BOJ agrees further easing steps to bolster Japan's economy
AQ
04/26MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank to cut 8,000 jobs by March 2024, up from in..
AQ
04/26BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, April 27
AQ
More news
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN0.00%238
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group