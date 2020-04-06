Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (Mar.) 

04/06/2020 | 07:58pm EDT

April 7, 2020

2020年4月7日

Monetary Affairs Department

日本銀行企画局

Bank of Japan

マネタリーベースと日本銀行の取引（2020年3月） Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (March 2020)

①ストック表

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

20/1月

2月

3月

2020/Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

長期国債 (a)

4,753,521

4,797,640

4,735,414

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入等 (b)

4,753,521

4,797,640

4,735,414

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions (c)

対政府 長期国債売現先 (-)(e)

0

0

0

Sales of JGBs to the Government under Repurchase Agreements (-)(e)

国庫短期証券 (g)

108,239

126,030

123,767

Treasury Discount Bills (g)

引受 (h)

21,974

21,974

21,974

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

86,242

104,031

101,854

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

国債買現先 (p)

0

0

0

Purchases of Japanese Government Securities (JGSs) under Repurchase Agreements (p)

国債売現先 (-) (q)

0

0

-40,107

Sales of JGSs under Repurchase Agreements (-)(q)

共通担保資金供給 (G)

6,998

7,021

12,270

Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (G)

固定金利方式

6,998

7,021

12,270

Fixed-Rate Method

ＣＰ買現先 (t)

0

0

0

Purchases of CP under Repurchase Agreements (t)

手形売出 (-) (u)

0

0

0

Outright Sales of Bills Drawn by the Bank of Japan (-)(u)

被災地金融機関支援オペ (N)

4,066

4,066

4,066

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas (N)

熊本被災地金融機関支援オペ (X)

1,379

1,379

1,379

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the Kumamoto Earthquake (X)

新型コロナ企業金融支援特別オペ (Z)

-

-

33,968

Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Corporate Financing regarding the Novel Coronavirus(Z)

貸出支援基金

475,148

475,120

491,603

Loan Support Program

成長基盤強化支援資金供給 (I)

64,779

64,779

63,465

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth (I)

貸出増加支援資金供給 (W)

410,369

410,341

428,138

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (W)

ＣＰ等 (J)

22,073

21,819

25,519

CP (J)

社債等 (K)

32,577

32,940

32,208

Corporate Bonds (K)

金銭の信託（信託財産ＥＴＦ）(L)

285,114

288,719

297,189

Pecuniary Trusts (Index-LinkedExchange-Traded Funds [ETFs] Held as Trust Property)(L)

金銭の信託（信託財産Ｊ－ＲＥＩＴ）(M)

5,552

5,575

5,834

Pecuniary Trusts (Japan Real Estate Investment Trusts [J-REITs] Held as Trust Property)(M)

貸出等

2

2

2

Loans and Discounts

33条貸出 (w)

0

0

0

Loans Pursuant to Article 33 of the Bank of Japan Act

(w)

預金保険機構貸付金等 (y)

2

2

2

Loans to the Deposit Insurance Corporation (DIC) and Others (y)

預金保険機構貸付金 (z)

0

0

0

Loans to the DIC (z)

①ストック表＜続き＞

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table (Continued)

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

20/1月

2月

3月

2020/Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

国債補完供給 (-)(A)

-189

-233

-8,609

Securities Lending as a Secondary Source of JGSs(-)(A)

米ドル資金供給用担保国債供給 (-)(Y)

0

0

-192,447

Securities Lending to Provide JGSs as Collateral for the U.S. Dollar Funds-SupplyingOperations(-)(Y)

金銭の信託（信託財産株式）(B)

7,517

7,420

7,307

Pecuniary Trusts (Stocks Held as Trust Property) (B)

政府預金 (-) (C)

-244,768

-323,036

-126,339

Deposits of the Government (-)(C)

その他 (D)

-285,154

-285,629

-304,955

Others (D)

マネタリーベース

5,172,075

5,158,833

5,098,069

Monetary Base

日本銀行券発行高

1,089,688

1,091,035

1,096,166

Banknotes in Circulation

貨幣流通高

49,489

49,388

49,343

Coins in Circulation

日銀当座預金

4,032,898

4,018,410

3,952,560

Current Account Balances

準備預金 (F)

3,510,401

3,494,764

3,443,731

Reserve Balances (F)

マネタリーベース

5,172,075

5,158,833

5,098,069

Monetary Base

②フロー表

（月中増加・減少額 <->、億円）

2. Flow Table

(changes during the month; 100 million yen)

20/1月

2月

3月

2020/Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

長期国債 (a)

34,082

44,119

-62,226

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入 (b)

52,222

51,961

76,807

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions

(c)

償還等 (-) (d)

-18,140

-7,842

-139,033

Redemptions (-)(d)

国庫短期証券 (a)

14,259

17,791

-2,263

Treasury Discount Bills

(a)

引受 (h)

0

0

0

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

27,528

27,537

12,514

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

償還等 (-) (m)

-13,269

-9,746

-14,777

Redemptions (-)(m)

上記以外のフロー計数は、ストック表の計数の前月差により算出可能。

The flow data which is not shown in Flow Table can be obtained by calculating the month-on-month difference in the stock data.

計数の定義は下記注釈を参照。なお、各項目に付された英字記号は同注釈の(1)ストック表（月末）4．および(2)フロー表（月中）2．の記号と対応している。

The definitions of the figures are shown in Notes as below.

The alphabetic symbol attached on each item indicates the symbol in Notes (see (1) Stock Table (End of Month) 4. or (2) Flow Table (During Month) 2.).

注釈 http://www.boj.or.jp/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

Notes http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

本件に関する照会先：日本銀行企画局企画調整課 （03-3277-1634）

For further information, please contact the Monetary Affairs Department, Bank of Japan, by e-mail (akira.tsuchikawa@boj.or.jp).

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 23:57:06 UTC
