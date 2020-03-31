Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:36am EDT

March 31, 2020

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities

The Bank of Japan, in conducting the outright purchases of Japanese government securities in a flexible manner, decided to conduct the purchases as follows, effective from April 1, 2020.

Regarding outright purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) in April 2020 and onward, the Bank will announce the schedule separately in "Monthly Schedule of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (Competitive Auction Method)."

1. Outright purchases of JGBs

(1) Bonds to be purchased

JGBs with coupons (2-year bonds, 5-year bonds, 10-year bonds, 20-year bonds, 30-year bonds, 40-year bonds, floating-rate bonds, and inflation-indexed bonds).

(2) Schedule of purchases

The Bank, in principle, will release the schedule of purchases for the following month in advance on the last business day of each month.

(3) Amount to be purchased

The Bank will conduct purchases in a flexible manner, taking account of market conditions, aiming to achieve the target level of a long-term interest rate specified by the guideline for market operations.

(4) Method for auctions

A multiple-price competitive auction.

JGBs with coupons (excluding floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds): Counterparties bid their "desired yield spreads," which are calculated by subtracting "benchmark yields" from the yields at which counterparties seek to sell to the Bank.

Floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds: Counterparties bid their "desired price spreads," which are calculated by subtracting "benchmark prices" from the prices at which counterparties seek to sell to the Bank.

With regard to the outright purchases of JGBs with coupons (excluding inflation- indexed bonds and floating-rate bonds), the Bank may set a lower limit on the yield spreads for purchasing yields, taking account of market conditions.

2. Outright purchases of JGBs <> method>

(1) Bonds to be purchased

Among JGBs with coupons (2-year bonds, 5-year bonds, 10-year bonds, 20-year bonds, 30-year bonds, and 40-year bonds), mainly on-the-run issues.

(2) Schedule of purchases

The Bank will conduct the auctions as needed, such as when the level of the yield curve changes substantially.

(3) Amount to be purchased

Depending on market conditions, the Bank may set the purchase size per auction to a fixed amount or to an unlimited amount.

(4) Method for auctions

Purchasing yields will be set per auction, by indicating the yield spreads from the benchmark yields which the Bank determines separately.

3. Outright purchases of treasury discount bills (T-Bills)

Regarding purchases of T-Bills, conducted as part of money market operations, the Bank will decide the purchase size per auction considering the effects on financial markets.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
04:36aBANK OF JAPAN : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities 
PU
03:24aBANK OF JAPAN : Thirteenth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Y..
PU
03:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Establishment of "Amount of Cash Collateral for Lending of ETFs"..
PU
02:23aBANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, April 1
AQ
03/30BANK OF JAPAN : Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets (February) 
PU
03/29(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : Monetary Policy in the 1990s
PU
03/29BANK OF JAPAN : Confirmation of Eligible Standards for Criteria for Current Acco..
PU
03/29BANK OF JAPAN : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector..
PU
03/26BANK OF JAPAN : Designation of Board Members to Perform the Duties of the Chairp..
PU
03/25BANK OF JAPAN : Services Producer Price Index (Feb.) 
PU
More news
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN7.49%258
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.93%287 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%256 685
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%202 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.42%192 294
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%135 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group