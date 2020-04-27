April 27, 2020

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities

The Bank of Japan, in conducting the outright purchases of Japanese government securities in a flexible manner, decided to conduct the purchases as follows, effective from April 28, 2020.

Regarding outright purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), the Bank will announce the schedule separately in "Monthly Schedule of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (Competitive Auction Method)."

1. Outright purchases of JGBs

(1) Bonds to be purchased

JGBs with coupons (2-year bonds, 5-year bonds, 10-year bonds, 20-year bonds, 30-year bonds, 40-year bonds, floating-rate bonds, and inflation-indexed bonds).

(2) Schedule of purchases

The Bank, in principle, will release the schedule of purchases for the following month in advance on the last business day of each month.

(3) Amount to be purchased

The Bank will conduct purchases in a flexible manner, taking account of market conditions, aiming to achieve the target level of a long-term interest rate specified by the guideline for market operations.

(4) Method for auctions

A multiple-price competitive auction.

JGBs with coupons (excluding floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds): Counterparties bid their "desired yield spreads," which are calculated by subtracting "benchmark yields" from the yields at which counterparties seek to sell to the Bank.

Floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds: Counterparties bid their "desired price spreads," which are calculated by subtracting "benchmark prices" from the prices at which counterparties seek to sell to the Bank.