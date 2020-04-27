Bank of Japan : (Reference) Strengthening of the Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) 

Log in
04/27/2020 | 04:07am EDT

(Reference) April 27, 2020 Bank of Japan

Strengthening of the Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate

Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

  • The Bank made the following three decisions to strengthen the Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) (hereinafter referred to as the "Special Operations"). These decisions were made with a view to supporting financial institutions to further fulfill the functioning of financial intermediation for a wide range of private sectors, given that financial conditions have been less accommodative due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19.

1. Expanding the Range of Collateral in Calculating the Maximum Amount of the Loans

  • A wide range of private debt, such as a beneficial interest of a trust in housing loans and asset-backed securities, will be included as collateral in calculating the maximum amount of the loans.

2. Increasing the Number of Eligible Counterparties

  • The Bank will increase the number of eligible counterparties, mainly by introducing a framework for member financial institutions of central organizations of financial cooperatives without a current account at the Bank (hereinafter referred as "member financial institutions") so that they can use the Special Operations through each of their own central organizations.

(1) Eligible counterparties

  • Central organizations of financial cooperatives of member financial institutions

(2) Duration of loans

  • Within one year

(3) Loan rate

  • 0 percent per annum
  • A positive interest rate will be applied to current account balances, and

twice as much as the amounts outstanding of the loans will be added to their Macro Add-on Balances.

(4) Maximum amount of loans for each counterparty

  • 50 percent of the face value of private debt pledged as collateral to the central organizations by member financial institutions

(5) Collateral

  • Eligible collateral pledged as the standing pool from the central organizations in advance

3. Applying a Positive Interest Rate to Current Account Balances at the Bank

  • A positive interest rate of 0.1 percent will be applied to current account balances that correspond to the amounts outstanding of loans provided through the Special Operations.

Bank of Japan published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 08:07:01 UTC
