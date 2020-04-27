Bank of Japan : (Reference) Strengthening of the Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) 

A positive interest rate will be applied to current account balances, and

Central organizations of financial cooperatives of member financial institutions

The Bank will increase the number of eligible counterparties, mainly by introducing a framework for member financial institutions of central organizations of financial cooperatives without a current account at the Bank (hereinafter referred as "member financial institutions") so that they can use the Special Operations through each of their own central organizations.

A wide range of private debt, such as a beneficial interest of a trust in housing loans and

1. Expanding the Range of Collateral in Calculating the Maximum Amount of the Loans

The Bank made the following three decisions to strengthen the Special

Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Strengthening of the Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate

twice as much as the amounts outstanding of the loans will be added to their Macro Add-on Balances.

(4) Maximum amount of loans for each counterparty

50 percent of the face value of private debt pledged as collateral to the central organizations by member financial institutions

(5) Collateral

Eligible collateral pledged as the standing pool from the central organizations in advance

3. Applying a Positive Interest Rate to Current Account Balances at the Bank