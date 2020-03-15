Bank of Japan : Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan (End-Dec. 2019)

Releases
Table : Releases
Long-Term Time-Series Data
Table : Long-Term Time-Series Data
Notices of Changes and Corrections
Notices of Changes
|
Date
|
Detail
|
Data
|
Mar. 16, 2020
|
Long-Term Time-Series Data on 'Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan'
|
[XLSX 162KB]
Aug. 21, 2017Release of New Items in 'Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan'
Aug. 26, 2016Release of New Items in 'Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan' and 'Central Bank Survey of Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Market Activity (Amounts Outstanding)'
Mar. 10, 2014Release of a New Item in 'Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan'
Jul. 20, 2011Addition of New Items in 'Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan'
Aug. 31, 2010Reduction of New Release Items in 'Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan'
Jun. 21, 2010Addition of New Items in 'Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan'
Notices of Corrections
Sep. 6, 2019Revision of Data in 'Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan'
Sep. 7, 2018Revision of Data in 'Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan'
Mar. 9, 2018Revision of Data in 'Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan'
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 00:11:00 UTC