Bank of Japan : Release of Latest "Amounts Outstanding of Deposits by Depositor" Data

May 18, 2020

Bank of Japan

The most recent figures of fiscal half-year data of March 2020 for 'Amounts Outstanding of Deposits by Depositor' are now available at 'BOJ Time-Series Data Search.'

In line with this release, figures for 'Amounts Outstanding of Deposits by Depositor' have been revised from September 2016 to March 2019 for the following data series.

Amounts Outstanding of Deposits by Depositor (End of Period) (FHdata) (Domestically Licensed Banks)

Note that the Bank of Japan's publications on statistical data may include the above data series.

E-mail : post.rsd5@boj.or.jp