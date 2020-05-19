Bank of Japan : Release of Latest "Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector" and "Loans to Households" Data

May 20, 2020

Bank of Japan

The most recent 2020:Q1 figures for 'Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector' and 'Loans to Households' are now available at 'BOJ Time-Series Data Search.'

In line with this release, figures for 'Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector' and 'Loans to Households' have been revised from the third quarter of 2019 through the fourth quarter of 2019 for the following data series.

Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (Outstanding, Loans for Fixed Investment) 'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)', 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks' and 'Shinkin Banks'

Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (Outstanding, Loans for Fixed Investment ) 'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)' and 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks'

Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (New Loans for Fixed Investment) 'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)', 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks' and 'Shinkin Banks'

Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (New Loans) 'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)', 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks' and 'Shinkin Banks'

Loans to Households, Housing Loans (Domestically Licensed Banks and Shinkin Banks)

Loans to Households, Consumer Loans (Domestically Licensed Banks and Shinkin Banks)

Note that the Bank of Japan's publications on statistical data may include the above data series.

E-mail : post.rsd5@boj.or.jp