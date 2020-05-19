Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Release of Latest "Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector" and "Loans to Households" Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 07:58pm EDT

May 20, 2020
Bank of Japan

The most recent 2020:Q1 figures for 'Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector' and 'Loans to Households' are now available at 'BOJ Time-Series Data Search.'

In line with this release, figures for 'Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector' and 'Loans to Households' have been revised from the third quarter of 2019 through the fourth quarter of 2019 for the following data series.

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (Outstanding, Loans for Fixed Investment)

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)', 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks' and 'Shinkin Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (Outstanding, Loans for Fixed Investment )

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)' and 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (New Loans for Fixed Investment)

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)', 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks' and 'Shinkin Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (New Loans)

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)', 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks' and 'Shinkin Banks'

  • Loans to Households, Housing Loans (Domestically Licensed Banks and Shinkin Banks)
  • Loans to Households, Consumer Loans (Domestically Licensed Banks and Shinkin Banks)

Note that the Bank of Japan's publications on statistical data may include the above data series.

Inquiries Economic Statistics Division, Research and Statistics Department

E-mail : post.rsd5@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 23:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
07:58pBANK OF JAPAN : Release of Latest "Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector" and "Lo..
PU
05:08aURGENT : BOJ to hold extra policy meeting Fri. amid virus pandemic
AQ
04:33aBANK OF JAPAN : Calling of an Unscheduled Monetary Policy Meeting 
PU
05/17BANK OF JAPAN : Release of Latest "Amounts Outstanding of Deposits by Depositor"..
PU
05/15BANK OF JAPAN : Fourteenth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Y..
PU
05/14BANK OF JAPAN : Corporate Goods Price Index (Apr.) 
PU
05/13SPEECH BY GOVERNOR KURODA VIA WEBCAS : Economic and Financial Developments and t..
PU
05/13BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Friday, May 15
AQ
05/12BANK OF JAPAN : Direct Investment by Region and Industry (2017 C.Y. and 2018 C.Y..
PU
05/11BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (May 10)
PU
More news
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-5.66%298
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.11%275 560
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%249 962
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.15%198 964
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.13%198 932
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.05%133 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group