March 9, 2020

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on

Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan decided to review the Benchmark Ratio (Note) used to calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a zero interest rate is applied, as follows.

Note: The Benchmark Ratio stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility."

During the March 2020 reserve maintenance period: 32.5%

During the April 2020 reserve maintenance period: 36.5%

During the May 2020 reserve maintenance period: 32.5%

The Policy-Rate Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a negative interest rate is applied, will be about 5 trillion yen on average during the above three reserve maintenance periods, if arbitrage transactions take place in full among financial institutions.

The Benchmark Ratio during the June, July, and August 2020 reserve maintenance periods will be announced on June 9, 2020 at 5 p.m.