July 9, 2020
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on
Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan
The Bank of Japan decided to review the Benchmark Ratio (Note) used to calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a zero interest rate is applied, as follows.
Note: The Benchmark Ratio stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and
Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility."
During the July 2020 reserve maintenance period: 31.5%
The Policy-Rate Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a negative interest rate is applied, will be about 5 trillion yen if arbitrage transactions take place in full among financial institutions.
The Benchmark Ratio during the August 2020 reserve maintenance period will be announced on August 7, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 08:07:04 UTC