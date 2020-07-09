Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:08am EDT

July 9, 2020

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on

Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan decided to review the Benchmark Ratio (Note) used to calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a zero interest rate is applied, as follows.

Note: The Benchmark Ratio stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and

Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility."

During the July 2020 reserve maintenance period: 31.5%

The Policy-Rate Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a negative interest rate is applied, will be about 5 trillion yen if arbitrage transactions take place in full among financial institutions.

The Benchmark Ratio during the August 2020 reserve maintenance period will be announced on August 7, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 08:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
04:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on..
PU
02:28aBANK OF JAPAN : Nikkei firmer on upbeat Wall Street, BOJ buying hopes
AQ
01:18aURGENT : BOJ downgrades assessments of all 9 regional economies
AQ
01:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Regional Economic Report (Summary) (July 2020)
PU
01:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Urgent Headline News
AQ
07/08BANK OF JAPAN : 0Main events scheduled for Friday, July 10
AQ
07/08(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : Stock Return Predictability and Variance Risk Premia..
PU
07/07BANK OF JAPAN : (BOJ Review) Recent Issues in Capital Flows -- Trends in Capital..
PU
07/07BANK OF JAPAN : Direct Investment by Region and Industry (1st quarter 2020)
PU
07/07BANK OF JAPAN : Consumption Activity Index
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 059 B 19 193 M 19 193 M
Net income 2020 1 295 B 12 075 M 12 075 M
Net Debt 2020 131 804 B 1 229 B 1 229 B
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 000 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2019 47,8x
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-8.81%270
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.77%284 243
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.50%268 029
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.38%213 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.41%200 407
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.51%146 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group