April 23, 2020
Bank of Japan
Schedule of the Monetary Policy Meeting
The Chairman of the Policy Board decided to hold the next Monetary Policy Meeting on Monday, April 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until around noon, in order to shorten the duration of the meeting with a view to making the utmost efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
