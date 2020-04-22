Log in
Bank of Japan : Schedule of the Monetary Policy Meeting 

04/22/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

April 23, 2020

Bank of Japan

Schedule of the Monetary Policy Meeting

The Chairman of the Policy Board decided to hold the next Monetary Policy Meeting on Monday, April 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until around noon, in order to shorten the duration of the meeting with a view to making the utmost efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bank of Japan published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 00:07:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-1.95%233
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.12%271 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.59%249 684
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.83%194 583
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.56%187 738
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.34%137 523
