July 15, 2020

Bank of Japan

Scheduled Dates of Monetary Policy Meetings in 2021

Release Schedule Date of MPM Outlook Report Summary of MPM Minutes (The Bank's View) Opinions Jan. 20 (Wed.), 21 (Thurs.) Jan. 21 (Thurs.) Jan. 29 (Fri.) Mar. 24 (Wed.) Mar. 18 (Thurs.), 19 (Fri.) -- Mar. 29 (Mon.) May 6 (Thurs.) Apr. 26 (Mon.), 27 (Tues.) Apr. 27 (Tues.) May 11 (Tues.) June 23 (Wed.) June 17 (Thurs.), 18 (Fri.) -- June 28 (Mon.) July 22 (Thurs.) July 15 (Thurs.), 16 (Fri.) July 16 (Fri.) July 27 (Tues.) Sept. 28 (Tues.) Sept. 21 (Tues.), 22 (Wed.) -- Oct. 1 (Fri.) Nov. 2 (Tues.) Oct. 27 (Wed.), 28 (Thurs.) Oct. 28 (Thurs.) Nov. 8 (Mon.) Dec. 22 (Wed.) Dec. 16 (Thurs.), 17 (Fri.) -- Dec. 27 (Mon.) To be announced

Notes: 1. The time of release will be, in principle, as follows.

Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (Outlook Report):

"The Bank's View" in the Outlook Report will be released immediately after relevant MPMs, and the full text at 2:00 p.m. on the next business day.

Summary of Opinionswill be released at 8:50 a.m.

MPM Minuteswill be released at 8:50 a.m.

2. The minutes of the December 2020 MPM will be released on January 26 (Tues.), 2021.