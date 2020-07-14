Log in
Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/10
29980 JPY   +3.38%
07/14URGENT : BOJ expects economy to shrink 4.7% in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic
AQ
07/14BANK OF JAPAN : Scheduled Dates of Monetary Policy Meetings in 2021 
PU
07/13BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (July 10)
PU
Bank of Japan : Scheduled Dates of Monetary Policy Meetings in 2021 

07/14/2020 | 11:06pm EDT

July 15, 2020

Bank of Japan

Scheduled Dates of Monetary Policy Meetings in 2021

Release Schedule

Date of MPM

Outlook Report

Summary of

MPM Minutes

(The Bank's View)

Opinions

Jan. 20 (Wed.), 21 (Thurs.)

Jan. 21 (Thurs.)

Jan. 29 (Fri.)

Mar. 24 (Wed.)

Mar. 18 (Thurs.), 19 (Fri.)

--

Mar. 29 (Mon.)

May 6 (Thurs.)

Apr. 26 (Mon.), 27 (Tues.)

Apr. 27 (Tues.)

May 11 (Tues.)

June 23 (Wed.)

June 17 (Thurs.), 18 (Fri.)

--

June 28 (Mon.)

July 22 (Thurs.)

July 15 (Thurs.), 16 (Fri.)

July 16 (Fri.)

July 27 (Tues.)

Sept. 28 (Tues.)

Sept. 21 (Tues.), 22 (Wed.)

--

Oct. 1 (Fri.)

Nov. 2 (Tues.)

Oct. 27 (Wed.), 28 (Thurs.)

Oct. 28 (Thurs.)

Nov. 8 (Mon.)

Dec. 22 (Wed.)

Dec. 16 (Thurs.), 17 (Fri.)

--

Dec. 27 (Mon.)

To be announced

Notes: 1. The time of release will be, in principle, as follows.

Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (Outlook Report):

"The Bank's View" in the Outlook Report will be released immediately after relevant MPMs, and the full text at 2:00 p.m. on the next business day.

Summary of Opinionswill be released at 8:50 a.m.

MPM Minuteswill be released at 8:50 a.m.

2. The minutes of the December 2020 MPM will be released on January 26 (Tues.), 2021.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 03:05:04 UTC
