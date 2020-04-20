Log in
Bank of Japan : Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (Apr.) 

04/20/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST

Bank of Japan

on April 21, 2020

Financial System and Bank Examination Department

April 21, 2020

Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices

at Large Japanese Banks (April 2020)

Period of survey: March 10 to April 10, 2020

Number of banks surveyed: 50 (For details see footnote 1 on page 9.)

Demand for Loans (Questions 1-6)

1. How has demand for loans from borrowers (firms, local governments, and households) changed over the past three months apart from normal seasonal variations?

DI for demand

(Previous

for loans

survey)

(% point)

Firms

14

2

Local governments

-1

-3

Households

-7

-11

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

3

9

37

1

0

50

(6%)

(18%)

(74%)

(2%)

(0%)

0

2

45

3

0

50

(0%)

(4%)

(90%)

(6%)

(0%)

0

0

45

3

2

50

(0%)

(0%)

(90%)

(6%)

(4%)

  • DI for demand for loans
  • (percentage of respondents selecting "substantially stronger" + percentage of respondents selecting "moderately stronger" × 0.5) - (percentage of respondents selecting "substantially weaker" + percentage of respondents selecting "moderately weaker" × 0.5)
    (The same method of calculation applies to questions 2, 4, and 6.)

Demand for Loans from Borrowers by Borrower Type

50

(DI, % points)

Stronger

Firms

Outlook

40

Local governments

Households

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

Weaker -30

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

CY

* See question 6 for the outlook.

1/9

2. How has demand for loans from firms changed over the past three months according to industry and firm size?

DI for demand

(Previous

All industries

for loans

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

6

1

Medium-sized firms

6

0

Small firms

13

1

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

0

9

37

3

0

49

(0%)

(18%)

(76%)

(6%)

(0%)

3

7

34

5

1

50

(6%)

(14%)

(68%)

(10%)

(2%)

3

9

36

2

0

50

(6%)

(18%)

(72%)

(4%)

(0%)

* For details on the calculation of DI for demand for loans, see footnote for question 1.

(DI, % points)

Demand for Loans from Firms by Firm Size

60

Stronger

Large firms

50

Medium-sized firms

40

Small firms

30

20

10

0

-10

Weaker

-20

-30

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

CY

DI for demand

(Previous

Manufacturing

for loans

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

9

1

Medium-sized firms

4

-5

Small firms

12

0

DI for demand

(Previous

Nonmanufacturing

for loans

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

7

0

Medium-sized firms

7

0

Small firms

11

2

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

1

10

35

3

0

49

(2%)

(20%)

(71%)

(6%)

(0%)

2

9

33

3

3

50

(4%)

(18%)

(66%)

(6%)

(6%)

3

8

37

2

0

50

(6%)

(16%)

(74%)

(4%)

(0%)

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

0

10

36

3

0

49

(0%)

(20%)

(73%)

(6%)

(0%)

3

7

35

4

1

50

(6%)

(14%)

(70%)

(8%)

(2%)

2

9

37

2

0

50

(4%)

(18%)

(74%)

(4%)

(0%)

2/9

Of which:

Construction

DI for demand

(Previous

for loans

and real estate

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

9

7

Medium-sized firms

10

6

Small firms

2

-2

Finance

DI for demand

(Previous

for loans

and insurance

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

1

2

Medium-sized firms

3

0

Small firms

4

-2

Other

DI for demand

(Previous

for loans

nonmanufacturing

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

5

2

Medium-sized firms

5

0

Small firms

15

5

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

2

9

35

2

1

49

(4%)

(18%)

(71%)

(4%)

(2%)

4

5

39

1

1

50

(8%)

(10%)

(78%)

(2%)

(2%)

1

4

42

2

1

50

(2%)

(8%)

(84%)

(4%)

(2%)

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

1

5

38

4

1

49

(2%)

(10%)

(78%)

(8%)

(2%)

1

2

46

1

0

50

(2%)

(4%)

(92%)

(2%)

(0%)

1

4

43

2

0

50

(2%)

(8%)

(86%)

(4%)

(0%)

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

0

8

38

3

0

49

(0%)

(16%)

(78%)

(6%)

(0%)

2

8

34

5

1

50

(4%)

(16%)

(68%)

(10%)

(2%)

4

8

37

1

0

50

(8%)

(16%)

(74%)

(2%)

(0%)

3a. If demand for loans from firms has increased at your bank (that is, the answer to question 2 about "All industries" is either "Substantially stronger" or "Moderately stronger"), to what factors do you attribute this increase? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Large firms

Medium-

Small firms

sized firms

Average

Average

Average

(1)

Customers' sales increased

1.11

1.10

1.00

(2)

Customers' fixed investment increased

1.00

1.10

1.08

(3)

Customers' funding from other sources became less

2.00

2.40

2.42

available

(4)

Customers' internally-generated funds decreased

2.44

2.70

2.42

(5)

Customers' borrowing shifted from other sources to your

1.56

1.40

1.08

bank

(6)

Decline in interest rates

1.00

1.00

1.08

(7)

Other factors

1.56

1.60

1.67

Number of banks responding

9

10

12

  • The average is calculated as the product (i.e.,weighted average) of the percentage share that each reason was chosen and the scale given to each reason chosen.
    (The same method of calculation applies to questions 3b, 5a, 5b, 8a, and 8b.)

3/9

3b. If demand for loans from firms has decreased at your bank (that is, the answer to question 2, "All industries" is either "Substantially weaker" or "Moderately weaker"), to what factors do you attribute this decrease? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Large firms

Medium-

Small firms

sized firms

Average

Average

Average

(1)

Customers' sales decreased

1.67

1.57

2.50

(2)

Customers' fixed investment decreased

1.33

1.71

2.00

(3)

Customers' funding from other sources became easy to

1.67

1.43

1.00

obtain

(4)

Customers' internally-generated funds increased

1.00

1.43

1.00

(5)

Customers' borrowing shifted from your bank to other

1.33

1.29

1.00

sources

(6)

Rise in interest rates

1.00

1.00

1.00

(7)

Other factors

1.00

1.29

1.00

Number of banks responding

3

7

2

  • For details on the calculation of the average, see footnote for question 3a.

4. How has demand from households for housing and consumer loans changed?

DI for demand

Number of respondents selecting each option

(Previous

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

for loans

Total

survey)

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

(% point)

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

Housing loans

-8

-8

0

1

42

5

2

50

(0%)

(2%)

(84%)

(10%)

(4%)

Consumer loans

-8

-7

0

0

44

4

2

50

(0%)

(0%)

(88%)

(8%)

(4%)

* For details on the calculation of DI for demand for loans, see footnote for question 1.

Demand for Loans from Households by Type of Loan

(DI, % points)

Stronger

25

Housing loans

20

Consumer loans

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

Weaker

-15

-20

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

CY

4/9

5a. If demand for loans from households has increased at your bank (that is, the answer to question 4 is either "Substantially stronger" or

"Moderately stronger"), to what factors do you attribute this increase? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Housing loans

Consumer loans

Average

Average

(1)

Increase in housing investment

2.00

n.a.

(2)

Increase in household consumption

1.00

n.a.

(3)

Decrease in income

1.00

n.a.

(4)

Decline in interest rates

1.00

n.a.

(5)

Other factors

1.00

n.a.

Number of banks responding

1

0

* For details on the calculation of the average, see footnote for question 3a.

5b. If demand for loans from households has decreased at your bank (that is, the answer to question 4 is either "Substantially weaker" or "Moderately weaker"), to what factors do you attribute this decrease? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Housing loans

Consumer loans

Average

Average

(1)

Decrease in housing investment

1.86

1.00

(2)

Decrease in household consumption

1.43

2.00

(3)

Increase in income

1.14

1.00

(4)

Rise in interest rates

1.14

1.00

(5)

Other factors

1.57

1.33

Number of banks responding

7

6

  • For details on the calculation of the average, see footnote for question 3a.

6. How is demand for loans from borrowers (firms, local governments, and households) likely to change over the next three months apart from normal seasonal variations?

DI for demand

(Previous

for loans

survey)

(% point)

Firms

46

-1

Local governments

2

1

Households

-19

-3

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Increase

Increase

Remain

Decrease

Decrease

Total

about

substantially

somewhat

somewhat

substantially

the same

11

24

15

0

0

50

(22%)

(48%)

(30%)

(0%)

(0%)

0

2

48

0

0

50

(0%)

(4%)

(96%)

(0%)

(0%)

0

2

29

17

2

50

(0%)

(4%)

(58%)

(34%)

(4%)

* For details on the calculation of DI for demand for loans, see footnote for question 1.

5/9

Lending Policies (Questions 7-13)

7. Over the past three months, how have your bank's credit standards for approving applications for loans from firms and households changed?

DI for credit

(Previous

standards

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

5

2

Medium-sized firms

11

1

Small firms

12

2

Households

4

2

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Eased

Eased

Remained

Tightened

Tightened

basically

considerably

somewhat

somewhat

considerably

unchanged

2

1

46

0

0

49

(4%)

(2%)

(94%)

(0%)

(0%)

3

5

42

0

0

50

(6%)

(10%)

(84%)

(0%)

(0%)

3

7

39

1

0

50

(6%)

(14%)

(78%)

(2%)

(0%)

2

1

46

1

0

50

(4%)

(2%)

(92%)

(2%)

(0%)

* DI for credit standards

  • ( percentage of respondents selecting "eased considerably" + percentage of respondents selecting "eased somewhat" × 0.5 ) - ( percentage of respondents selecting "tightened considerably" + percentage of respondents selecting "tightened somewhat" × 0.5 )
    (The same method of calculation applies to question 11.)

Credit Standards for Approving Applications for Loans from Firms and Households

(DI, % points)

Eased

60

Large firms

Medium-sized firms

50

Small firms

Households

Outlook

40

30

20

10

Tightened

0

-10

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

CY

* See question 11 for the outlook.

6/9

8a. If your bank has eased its credit standards for loans to firms (that is, the answer to question 7 is either "Eased considerably" or "Eased somewhat"), to what factors do you attribute this easing? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Large firms

Medium-

Small firms

sized firms

Average

Average

Average

(1)

An improvement in your bank's asset portfolio

1.00

1.00

1.00

(2)

A more favorable or less uncertain economic outlook

1.00

1.00

1.00

(3)

An improvement in industry- or firm-specific problems

1.00

1.00

1.00

(4)

More aggressive competition from other banks

1.67

1.38

1.30

(5)

More aggressive competition from non-banks

1.67

1.25

1.20

(6)

More aggressive competition from capital markets

1.00

1.00

1.00

(7)

An increased tolerance for risk

1.00

1.00

1.00

(8)

Strengthened efforts to growth area

1.67

1.38

1.30

(9)

Others

3.00

2.75

2.80

Number of banks responding

3

8

10

* For details on the calculation of the average, see footnote for question 3a.

8b. If your bank has tightened its credit standards for loans to firms over the past three months (as described in question 7), what were the important factors that led to the change? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Large firms

Medium-

Small firms

sized firms

Average

Average

Average

(1)

A deterioration in your bank's asset portfolio

n.a.

n.a.

2.00

(2)

A less favorable or more uncertain economic outlook

n.a.

n.a.

2.00

(3)

A worsening of industry- or firm-specific problems

n.a.

n.a.

1.00

(4)

Less aggressive competition from other banks

n.a.

n.a.

1.00

(5)

Less aggressive competition from non-banks

n.a.

n.a.

1.00

(6)

Less aggressive competition from capital markets

n.a.

n.a.

1.00

(7)

A reduced tolerance for risk

n.a.

n.a.

2.00

(8)

Others

n.a.

n.a.

1.00

Number of banks responding

0

0

1

  • For details on the calculation of the average, see footnote for question 3a.

9. Over the past three months, how have the terms and conditions of loans to firms changed?

DI for terms and conditions of loans (% point)

Large firms

Medium-

Small firms

sized firms

(1)

Maximum size of credit lines

2

5

4

(2)

Spreads of loan rates over your bank's cost of funds (wider spreads =

1

1

0

tightened, narrower spreads = eased)

(3)

Premiums charged on riskier loans

1

2

2

(4)

Collateralization requirements

2

3

3

Number of banks responding

49

50

50

* DI for terms and conditions of loans

  • ( percentage of respondents selecting "eased considerably" + percentage of respondents selecting "eased somewhat" × 0.5 ) - ( percentage of respondents selecting "tightened considerably" + percentage of respondents selecting "tightened somewhat" × 0.5 )
    (The same method of calculation applies to question 12.)

7/9

10. Over the past three months, how has your bank changed the spreads of loan rates over your bank's cost of funds according to the rating

of the borrower?

DI for spreads of

(Previous

For firms with

loan rates

survey)

(% point)

High ratings

0

0

Medium ratings

0

0

Low ratings

2

2

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Remained

Total

Increased

basically

Decreased

unchanged

1

47

1

49

(2%)

(96%)

(2%)

1

47

1

49

(2%)

(96%)

(2%)

2

46

1

49

(4%)

(94%)

(2%)

* DI for spreads of loan rates

  • percentage of respondents selecting "increased" - percentage of respondents selecting "decreased"
    (The same method of calculation applies to question 13)

Spreads of Loan Rates over Reporting Banks' Cost of Funds by Rating of Borrower Firm (DI, % points)

Increased

100

High ratings

80

Medium ratings

Low ratings

Outlook

60

40

20

0

Decreased

-20

-40

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

CY

  • See question 13 for the outlook.

11. Over the next three months, how are your bank's credit standards for firms and households likely to change?

DI for credit

(Previous

standards

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

10

2

Medium-sized firms

18

2

Small firms

26

3

Households

5

3

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Ease

Ease

Remain

Tighten

Tighten

Total

basically

considerably

somewhat

somewhat

considerably

unchanged

3

5

40

1

0

49

(6%)

(10%)

(82%)

(2%)

(0%)

4

11

34

1

0

50

(8%)

(22%)

(68%)

(2%)

(0%)

9

10

29

2

0

50

(18%)

(20%)

(58%)

(4%)

(0%)

2

2

45

1

0

50

(4%)

(4%)

(90%)

(2%)

(0%)

* For details on the calculation of DI for credit standards, see footnote for question 7.

8/9

12. Over the next three months, how are your bank's terms and conditions of loans to firms likely to change?

DI for terms and conditions of loans (% point)

Large firms

Medium-

Small firms

sized firms

(1)

Maximum size of credit lines

3

7

9

(2)

Spreads of loan rates over your bank's cost of funds (wider spreads =

1

2

2

tightened, narrower spreads = eased)

(3)

Premiums charged on riskier loans

0

1

1

(4)

Collateralization requirements

2

3

4

Number of banks responding

49

50

50

  • For details on the calculation of DI for terms and conditions of loans, see footnote for question 9.

13. Over the next three months, how does your bank intend to change the spreads of loan rates according to the rating of the borrower?

DI for spreads

Number of respondents selecting each option

(Previous

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

For firms with

of loan rates

Total

survey)

Remain

(% point)

Increase

Decrease

the same

High ratings

2

2

2

46

1

49

(4%)

(94%)

(2%)

Medium ratings

0

2

1

47

1

49

(2%)

(96%)

(2%)

Low ratings

2

4

2

46

1

49

(4%)

(94%)

(2%)

* For details on the calculation of DI for spreads of loan rates, see footnote for question 10.

(Footnotes)

  1. Among domestically licensed banks (excluding several banks) and shinkin banks that hold current accounts with the Bank of Japan, the 50 largest banks in terms of average amount outstanding of loans during fiscal 2016 cooperate with the survey. The aggregated loan amount of the surveyed 50 banks accounts for 75 percent of the total amount outstanding of loans held by all domestically licensed banks and shinkin banks (the average during fiscal 2018).
  2. Households do not include private unincorporated enterprises.
  3. Local governments include administrations of prefectures and municipalities, as well as businesses directly managed by prefectures and municipalities such as public transportation, utilities (water, electricity, and gas), and hospitals.
  4. The classification of firms is as follows.

Large firms: corporations with capital of 1 billion yen or over with more than 300 regular employees ("wholesaling" and "services" capitalized at 1 billion yen or over with more than 100 regular employees; and "retailing" and "food and beverage services" capitalized at 1 billion yen or over with more than 50 regular employees).

Small firms: corporations and private unincorporated enterprises with capital of 300 million yen or less or with 300 regular employees or less ("wholesaling" capitalized at 100 million yen or less or with 100 regular employees or less; "retailing" and "food and beverage services" capitalized at 50 million yen or less or with 50 regular employees or less; and "other services" capitalized at 50 million yen or less or with 100 regular employees or less).

Medium-sized firms: corporations that are not included in the above two categories.

  1. Ratings in questions 10 and 13 refers to the banks' internal ratings. These are broad ratings as indicated below. High: AAA-BBB for domestic ratings of long-term corporate bonds.
    Medium: BB-B for domestic ratings of long-term corporate bonds.
    Low: CCC or lower for domestic ratings of long-term corporate bonds.

Inquiries

Banking Statistics Group, Financial Data Division,

Financial System and Bank Examination Department

E-mail: post.bsd6@boj.or.jp

9/9

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 00:00:05 UTC
