Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Mar.) 

BANK OF JAPAN    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
04/23/2020 | 07:58pm EDT

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Friday, April 24, 2020

Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for March 2020 )

The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 1.6 percent from the previous year.

CY2015 = 100, %

All items

(Ref.) All items

(excluding International transportation)

Index

Yearly

Monthly

Index

Yearly

Monthly

change

change

change

change

CY

2017

101.0

0.7

-

101.1

0.7

-

2018

102.2

1.2

-

102.2

1.1

-

2019

103.3

1.1

-

103.3

1.1

-

2019/ Feb.

102.5

1.0

0.2

102.5

1.0

0.2

Mar.

103.2

1.1

0.7

103.2

1.1

0.7

Apr.

103.1

1.0

-0.1

103.1

0.9

-0.1

May

102.8

0.9

-0.3

102.9

1.0

-0.2

June

102.7

0.7

-0.1

102.7

0.7

-0.2

July

102.8

0.5

0.1

102.8

0.5

0.1

Aug.

102.8

0.5

0.0

102.8

0.5

0.0

Sep.

102.8

0.5

0.0

102.8

0.6

0.0

Oct.

104.8

2.0

1.9

104.8

2.1

1.9

Nov.

105.0

2.0

0.2

105.0

2.1

0.2

Dec.

105.0

2.1

0.0

105.0

2.1

0.0

2020/ Jan.

104.7

2.3

-0.3

104.6

2.2

-0.4

Feb.

104.7

2.1

0.0

104.7

2.1

0.1

Mar.

104.8

1.6

0.1

104.9

1.6

0.2

Preliminary Figures

Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 5 items (the same applies to the following pages) :

Notes: 1. "International air passenger transportation," "Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)," "Ocean tankers,"

Notes: 1. "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."

Notes: 2. r: revised figures

( Developments in Price Index )

108

(CY2015 = 100)

Services Producer Price Index

106

Services Producer Price Index
Producer Price Index

104

102

100

98

96

94

CY 2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in March)

Monthly

Yearly change (%)

difference of

yearly changes

Feb.

Mar.

(%point)

All items

-0.5

2.1

1.6

Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in March

Monthly

Yearly change (%)

differences of

Major groupsSubgroups

contribution

Items

to yearly changes

Feb.

Mar.

(%point)

: Other services

-0.23

2.3

1.6

: Hotels

-0.16

-7.2

-22.9

Hotels

: Civil engineering and architectural

-0.06

3.7

1.9

Architectural design services, Civil engineering

services

design services, Surface surveying

: Advertising services

-0.21

-1.0

-4.7

: Television advertising

-0.14

-2.8

-8.9

Television advertising (spot advertising),

Television advertising (program sponsorships)

: Internet advertising

-0.06

-4.4

-8.9

Internet advertising

: Newspaper advertising

-0.01

6.7

2.6

Newspaper advertising

: Transportation and postal activities

-0.10

2.6

1.9

: Ocean freight transportation

-0.08

6.6

-3.9

Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean

tankers)*, Ocean tankers*

: Road freight transportation

-0.01

3.1

3.1

Motor freight transportation (Mineral and

chemical products), Door-to-door parcel delivery

: International air passenger

-0.01

-7.3

-14.5

International air passenger transportation*

transportation

: Road passenger transportation

-0.01

4.5

3.8

Chartered bus

: Real estate services

-0.05

3.4

2.9

: Other space rental

-0.05

2.3

1.1

Sales space rental, Hotel rental

: Information and communications

-0.03

1.9

1.8

: Software development

-0.02

3.4

3.2

Custom software (except Embedded software),

Embedded software

: Internet based services

-0.01

1.6

1.2

Web portals

Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in March

Major groups

Contribution to

Subgroups

yearly change**

(%point)

All items

1.60

Other services

0.59

Worker dispatching services, Building maintenance, Security services

Information and communications

0.39

Software development, Information processing and information

providing services, Fixed telecommunications services

Transportation and postal activities

0.31

Road freight transportation, Railroad passenger transportation, Road

passenger transportation

Real estate services

0.27

Office space rental, Real estate agency and management services,

Other space rental

Leasing and rental

0.14

Leasing, Rental

Finance and insurance

0.08

Financial services (commission)

Advertising services

-0.25

Television advertising, Internet advertising

Notes: 1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.

Notes: 2. * : "International transportation"

Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.

2

Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for March 2020 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

All items

1,000.0

104.8

104.7

1.6

2.1

0.1

0.0

Finance and insurance

48.3

103.0

103.0

1.6

1.5

0.0

-0.1

Financial services (commission)

34.7

103.5

r 103.4

2.7

r

2.5

0.1

r

-0.1

Property and casualty insurance services

13.6

101.9

102.0

-1.2

-0.9

-0.1

-0.1

Real estate services

94.5

107.3

106.9

2.9

3.4

0.4

-0.5

Real estate agency and management services

23.9

108.5

r 108.4

3.0

r

3.1

0.1

r

-0.1

Office space rental

26.5

113.7

r 113.2

5.4

r

5.2

0.4

0.4

Other space rental

44.1

102.8

102.3

1.1

2.3

0.5

-1.4

Transportation and postal activities

158.0

105.8

105.8

1.9

2.6

0.0

-0.2

Railroad passenger transportation

19.8

102.9

101.9

2.7

2.7

1.0

-1.0

Road passenger transportation

9.7

105.9

105.9

3.8

4.5

0.0

2.6

Water passenger transportation

0.3

102.5

102.5

2.0

2.0

0.0

-0.4

International air passenger transportation

1.2

97.1

103.6

-14.5

-7.3

-6.3

-1.5

Domestic air passenger transportation

6.0

106.3

97.8

1.6

2.2

8.7

2.3

Railroad freight transportation

0.9

107.8

108.4

5.3

6.0

-0.6

-1.5

Road freight transportation

55.0

110.7

110.7

3.1

3.1

0.0

0.3

Ocean freight transportation

7.6

97.2

105.6

-3.9

6.6

-8.0

-7.8

Coastal and inland water freight transportation

5.0

106.4

r 106.4

2.4

r

2.4

0.0

r

0.6

Marine cargo handling

7.4

100.9

100.9

0.7

0.7

0.0

0.0

International air freight transportation

1.0

80.7

72.9

-11.4

-16.1

10.7

3.0

Domestic air freight transportation

0.4

101.0

99.6

-0.8

-2.6

1.4

-0.2

Warehousing and storage

13.0

101.1

101.1

1.2

1.2

0.0

0.0

Packing for freight

6.3

103.0

103.0

2.6

2.6

0.0

0.0

Toll roads

10.6

103.9

103.9

2.3

2.3

0.0

0.0

Services relating to water transport

0.4

100.5

100.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Airport & air traffic control and services relating

3.9

105.0

105.0

1.9

1.9

0.0

0.0

to air transport

Postal services and mail delivery

9.5

109.3

109.3

1.7

1.7

0.0

0.0

Information and communications

228.3

102.8

r 102.8

1.8

r

1.9

0.0

r

0.0

Fixed telecommunications services

24.1

101.6

101.6

1.6

1.6

0.0

0.0

Mobile telecommunications services

16.5

91.2

91.2

-2.0

-2.0

0.0

0.0

Access charges

16.2

95.3

r 95.3

-2.6

r

-2.6

0.0

r

-1.5

Broadcasting services

2.5

101.1

101.1

1.2

1.2

0.0

0.0

Software development

75.0

107.6

r 107.5

3.2

r

3.4

0.1

r

0.2

Information processing and information

54.1

102.2

102.2

2.2

2.2

0.0

0.0

providing services

Internet based services

19.6

102.8

103.3

1.2

1.6

-0.5

0.1

Video picture information production

8.0

100.1

100.1

1.4

1.4

0.0

0.0

Newspapers

4.5

104.8

104.8

2.6

2.6

0.0

0.0

Publishing

7.8

105.8

105.8

2.7

2.9

0.0

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( Continued on the following page )

3

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Leasing and rental

79.2

Leasing

54.3

Rental

24.9

Advertising services

49.2

Television advertising

19.2

Newspaper advertising

4.1

Magazine advertising

1.3

Leaflet advertising

4.1

Internet advertising

10.9

Other advertising services

9.6

Other services

342.5

Sewage disposal

9.0

Waste disposal

17.9

Motor vehicle repair and maintenance

23.3

Machinery repair and maintenance

42.9

Legal and accounting services

38.1

Other professional services

3.3

Civil engineering and architectural services

29.8

Commodity inspection, non-destructive testing

6.6

and surveyor certification services

Other technical services

19.8

Employment services

5.6

Worker dispatching services

41.1

Training and development services

4.2

Health and hygiene

6.9

Building maintenance

49.0

Security services

16.9

Call centers

4.0

Hotels

10.0

Meal supply services

6.2

Laundry services

7.9

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

100.8

101.3

1.7

1.8

-0.5

0.3

100.8

101.4

1.6

1.8

-0.6

0.4

100.8

101.0

2.0

1.8

-0.2

0.1

107.0

r 101.4

-4.7

r

-1.0

5.5

r

-0.3

103.2

93.1

-8.9

-2.8

10.8

-2.3

111.8

105.1

2.6

6.7

6.4

-2.7

106.6

100.8

5.4

3.6

5.8

8.6

103.7

103.7

2.2

2.2

0.0

0.0

113.0

r 109.6

-8.9

r

-4.4

3.1

r

3.2

107.0

106.4

2.3

2.0

0.6

-0.5

105.8

r 106.2

1.6

r

2.3

-0.4

r

0.1

101.9

101.9

1.9

1.9

0.0

0.0

106.9

106.9

3.9

3.9

0.0

0.0

103.2

103.2

2.5

2.5

0.0

0.0

103.4

103.4

1.5

1.5

0.0

0.0

100.0

100.0

1.9

1.9

0.0

0.0

104.2

104.0

1.9

1.8

0.2

0.0

118.2

r 116.5

1.9

r

3.7

1.5

r

-0.4

104.0

104.0

2.1

2.4

0.0

0.0

102.7

102.7

1.1

1.2

0.0

0.0

111.8

r 111.5

4.1

r

4.4

0.3

r

-0.4

112.0

112.1

3.4

3.5

-0.1

0.1

103.7

103.7

2.1

2.1

0.0

0.0

104.1

104.1

1.9

1.9

0.0

0.0

104.8

104.8

2.7

2.7

0.0

0.0

116.3

116.2

4.0

4.3

0.1

0.0

105.5

105.5

3.5

3.5

0.0

0.0

81.6

r 100.4

-22.9

r

-7.2

-18.7

r

7.0

104.1

104.1

2.0

2.1

0.0

0.0

103.6

103.6

2.4

2.4

0.0

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( References and Reference Indexes )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

All items (excluding International transportation)

989.5

104.9

104.7

1.6

2.1

0.2

0.1

Transportation and postal activities

147.5

106.5

106.1

2.4

2.6

0.4

0.3

(excluding International transportation)

International transportation

10.5

96.1

102.2

-5.6

2.5

-6.0

-5.9

Intellectual properties licensing (export)

89.5

92.8

-5.2

-1.0

-3.6

-0.2

Intellectual properties licensing (import)

87.7

r 88.5

0.6

r 1.5

-0.9

r 0.2

Note: r: revised figures

4

Indexes of Major Groups (Time-Series Data)

CY2015 = 100, %

All items

Finance and insurance

Real estate services

Transportation and postal

activities

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

1,000.0

――

48.3

――

94.5

――

158.0

――

CY

2017

101.0

0.7

101.1

0.4

102.4

1.4

100.2

1.4

2018

102.2

1.2

101.2

0.1

103.6

1.2

102.7

2.5

2019

103.3

1.1

101.8

0.6

104.9

1.3

104.4

1.7

FY

2017

101.3

0.9

101.1

0.3

102.7

1.4

100.6

1.6

2018

102.4

1.1

101.3

0.2

103.8

1.1

103.2

2.6

2019

103.8

1.4

102.2

0.9

105.8

1.9

105.0

1.7

2019/ Q2

102.9

0.9

101.4

0.4

104.3

1.0

103.7

1.4

Q3

102.8

0.5

101.4

0.2

104.3

0.4

104.4

0.9

Q4

104.9

2.0

103.0

1.6

107.2

3.1

106.2

2.3

2020/ Q1

104.7

1.9

103.0

1.6

107.2

3.2

105.9

2.5

2019/ Feb.

102.5

1.0

101.5

0.4

103.4

0.6

103.1

2.2

Mar.

103.2

1.1

101.4

0.4

104.3

0.8

103.8

2.2

Apr.

103.1

1.0

101.4

0.4

104.3

1.0

103.9

1.9

May

102.8

0.9

101.4

0.3

104.4

1.1

103.7

1.3

June

102.7

0.7

101.4

0.4

104.3

1.0

103.4

1.0

July

102.8

0.5

101.5

0.3

104.3

0.4

104.3

0.9

Aug.

102.8

0.5

101.4

0.2

104.4

0.3

104.8

0.7

Sep.

102.8

0.5

101.4

0.1

104.3

0.7

104.1

1.0

Oct.

104.8

2.0

102.8

1.4

106.6

2.9

106.3

2.2

Nov.

105.0

2.0

102.9

1.5

107.1

3.2

105.9

2.2

Dec.

105.0

2.1

103.2

1.9

107.9

3.2

106.4

2.4

2020/ Jan.

104.7

2.3

103.1

1.7

107.4

3.4

106.0

2.9

Feb.

104.7

2.1

103.0

1.5

106.9

3.4

105.8

2.6

Mar.

104.8

1.6

103.0

1.6

107.3

2.9

105.8

1.9

Information and

Leasing and rental

Advertising services

Other services

communications

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

228.3

――

79.2

――

49.2

――

342.5

――

CY

2017

100.2

0.1

99.1

-0.4

101.9

0.9

101.9

1.1

2018

101.0

0.8

99.2

0.1

102.9

1.0

103.1

1.2

2019

101.4

0.4

99.6

0.4

103.5

0.6

104.7

1.6

FY

2017

100.3

0.1

99.1

-0.3

102.4

0.9

102.1

1.1

2018

101.0

0.7

99.2

0.1

103.4

1.0

103.4

1.3

2019

101.9

0.9

100.0

0.8

102.9

-0.5

105.3

1.8

2019/ Q2

100.9

-0.2

99.3

0.3

103.2

1.5

104.4

1.3

Q3

100.9

-0.3

98.9

-0.2

99.7

-0.3

104.4

1.2

Q4

102.9

1.9

100.9

1.5

105.1

-0.9

106.3

2.5

2020/ Q1

102.8

1.9

101.0

1.8

103.4

-2.3

106.0

2.1

2019/ Feb.

100.9

0.3

99.5

-0.1

102.4

0.5

103.8

1.5

Mar.

101.0

0.5

99.1

0.1

112.3

2.1

104.1

1.5

Apr.

100.9

-0.2

99.4

0.4

105.9

2.2

104.5

1.4

May

101.0

0.0

99.5

0.4

101.5

1.8

104.4

1.4

June

100.9

-0.2

99.1

0.2

102.3

0.6

104.2

1.1

July

100.9

-0.2

98.8

-0.4

101.3

0.4

104.3

1.1

Aug.

100.9

-0.4

98.8

-0.3

97.1

-0.1

104.5

1.2

Sep.

101.0

-0.3

99.0

0.0

100.7

-1.1

104.3

1.1

Oct.

103.0

2.0

100.9

1.4

102.8

-1.3

106.3

2.6

Nov.

102.7

1.7

101.0

1.6

107.1

-0.5

106.5

2.6

Dec.

102.9

1.9

100.8

1.6

105.4

-0.9

106.1

2.4

2020/ Jan.

102.8

2.1

101.0

1.9

101.7

-1.1

106.1

2.6

Feb.

102.8

1.9

101.3

1.8

101.4

-1.0

106.2

2.3

Mar.

102.8

1.8

100.8

1.7

107.0

-4.7

105.8

1.6

Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December

The next monthly report will be released on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

5

Appendix

Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for FY2019 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

All items

1,000.0

Finance and insurance

48.3

Financial services (commission)

34.7

Property and casualty insurance services

13.6

Real estate services

94.5

Real estate agency and management services

23.9

Office space rental

26.5

Other space rental

44.1

Transportation and postal activities

158.0

Railroad passenger transportation

19.8

Road passenger transportation

9.7

Water passenger transportation

0.3

International air passenger transportation

1.2

Domestic air passenger transportation

6.0

Railroad freight transportation

0.9

Road freight transportation

55.0

Ocean freight transportation

7.6

Coastal and inland water freight transportation

5.0

Marine cargo handling

7.4

International air freight transportation

1.0

Domestic air freight transportation

0.4

Warehousing and storage

13.0

Packing for freight

6.3

Toll roads

10.6

Services relating to water transport

0.4

Airport & air traffic control and services

3.9

relating to air transport

Postal services and mail delivery

9.5

Information and communications

228.3

Fixed telecommunications services

24.1

Mobile telecommunications services

16.5

Access charges

16.2

Broadcasting services

2.5

Software development

75.0

Information processing and information

54.1

providing services

Internet based services

19.6

Video picture information production

8.0

Newspapers

4.5

Publishing

7.8

Yearly

Index

FY2018

change

103.8

1.4

1.1

102.2

0.9

0.2

102.0

1.5

0.1

102.8

-0.5

0.2

105.8

1.9

1.1

106.8

0.9

1.3

110.8

4.0

1.9

102.2

1.2

0.2

105.0

1.7

2.6

101.3

1.4

0.0

103.6

1.6

0.2

101.0

1.7

1.4

109.6

-1.2

8.0

102.7

1.7

0.0

107.6

6.6

1.1

109.4

3.0

4.4

104.6

1.7

13.7

103.9

0.3

6.8

100.7

0.5

0.2

78.7

-14.6

9.1

99.8

-1.6

1.4

100.5

0.6

0.0

102.0

1.6

0.2

103.0

1.4

-0.1

100.5

0.0

0.0

104.4

1.4

2.3

108.4

1.0

1.0

101.9

0.9

0.7

100.7

0.7

0.0

92.3

-4.2

-1.2

95.7

-2.1

3.3

100.2

0.3

-0.1

105.9

1.8

1.2

101.2

1.2

0.4

102.8

2.0

1.2

99.2

0.1

-0.6

104.0

2.5

1.2

104.9

2.0

0.6

( Continued on the following page )

6

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Leasing and rental

79.2

Leasing

54.3

Rental

24.9

Advertising services

49.2

Television advertising

19.2

Newspaper advertising

4.1

Magazine advertising

1.3

Leaflet advertising

4.1

Internet advertising

10.9

Other advertising services

9.6

Other services

342.5

Sewage disposal

9.0

Waste disposal

17.9

Motor vehicle repair and maintenance

23.3

Machinery repair and maintenance

42.9

Legal and accounting services

38.1

Other professional services

3.3

Civil engineering and architectural services

29.8

Commodity inspection, non-destructive testing

6.6

and surveyor certification services

Other technical services

19.8

Employment services

5.6

Worker dispatching services

41.1

Training and development services

4.2

Health and hygiene

6.9

Building maintenance

49.0

Security services

16.9

Call centers

4.0

Hotels

10.0

Meal supply services

6.2

Laundry services

7.9

Yearly

Index

FY2018

change

100.0

0.8

0.1

100.0

0.9

0.1

100.1

0.7

0.1

102.9

-0.5

1.0

98.0

-3.1

-1.7

101.5

0.9

5.1

95.6

-0.9

0.0

102.6

1.1

0.7

110.1

0.5

4.2

105.9

1.7

1.0

105.3

1.8

1.3

100.8

0.8

0.0

105.3

2.4

0.7

101.8

1.2

0.1

102.5

1.1

0.3

99.0

0.9

-1.4

103.4

1.1

-0.3

116.1

3.3

4.0

102.9

1.5

0.6

101.7

0.6

1.1

109.3

3.2

1.9

110.2

3.1

3.0

102.7

1.7

0.3

103.2

2.6

0.4

103.8

1.7

1.9

115.0

4.1

3.9

104.6

2.8

-0.1

104.9

-3.2

0.7

103.2

1.3

0.2

102.5

1.6

0.5

( References and Reference Indexes )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Yearly

FY2018

change

All items (excluding International transportation)

989.5

103.8

1.4

1.1

Transportation and postal activities

147.5

105.2

1.8

2.1

(excluding International transportation)

International transportation

10.5

102.7

-0.2

11.5

Intellectual properties licensing (export)

91.7

-2.2

0.9

Intellectual properties licensing (import)

88.5

-1.4

-3.2

7

(Special Table) Services Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

CY2015 = 100, %

All items

(Ref.) All items

(excluding International transportation)

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Index

(Quarterly)

Index

(Quarterly)

change

change

change

change

2018/ Q4

102.8

1.3

0.5

102.7

1.2

0.4

2019/ Q1

102.7

1.1

-0.1

102.7

1.1

0.0

Q2

102.9

0.9

0.2

102.9

0.9

0.2

Q3

102.8

0.5

-0.1

102.8

0.5

-0.1

Q4

103.1

0.3

0.3

103.1

0.4

0.3

2020/ Q1

102.9

0.2

-0.2

102.9

0.2

-0.2

2019/ Feb.

102.5

1.0

0.2

102.5

1.0

0.2

Mar.

103.2

1.1

0.7

103.2

1.1

0.7

Apr.

103.1

1.0

-0.1

103.1

0.9

-0.1

May

102.8

0.9

-0.3

102.9

1.0

-0.2

June

102.7

0.7

-0.1

102.7

0.7

-0.2

July

102.8

0.5

0.1

102.8

0.5

0.1

Aug.

102.8

0.5

0.0

102.8

0.5

0.0

Sep.

102.8

0.5

0.0

102.8

0.6

0.0

Oct.

103.0

0.3

0.2

103.0

0.4

0.2

Nov.

103.2

0.3

0.2

103.2

0.4

0.2

Dec.

103.2

0.4

0.0

103.1

0.3

-0.1

2020/ Jan.

102.9

0.6

-0.3

102.8

0.5

-0.3

Feb.

r

102.8

r

0.3

r

-0.1

r

102.8

r

0.3

r

0.0

Mar.

103.0

-0.2

0.2

103.0

-0.2

0.2

Preliminary Figures

Notes: 1. "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December

Notes: 2. r: revised figures

( Developments in Price Index )

(CY2015 = 100)

108

Services Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

106

Services Producer Price Index

104

102

100

98

96

94

CY 2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

8

(Special Table) Services Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in March)

Monthly

Yearly change (%)

difference of

yearly changes

Feb.

Mar.

(%point)

All items

-0.5

0.3

-0.2

Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in March

Monthly

Yearly change (%)

Major groupsSubgroups

differences of

Items

contribution

to yearly changes

Feb.

Mar.

(%point)

: Other services

-0.22

0.5

-0.2

: Hotels

-0.15

-9.0

-24.3

Hotels

: Civil engineering and architectural

-0.06

1.9

0.1

Architectural design services, Civil engineering

services

design services, Surface surveying

: Advertising services

-0.21

-2.7

-6.5

: Television advertising

-0.14

-4.6

-10.6

Television advertising (spot advertising),

Television advertising (program sponsorships)

: Internet advertising

-0.06

-6.2

-10.5

Internet advertising

: Newspaper advertising

-0.02

4.8

0.7

Newspaper advertising

: Transportation and postal activities

-0.10

1.1

0.4

: Ocean freight transportation

-0.08

6.6

-3.9

Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean

tankers)*, Ocean tankers*

: International air passenger

-0.01

-7.3

-14.5

International air passenger transportation*

transportation

: Road freight transportation

-0.01

1.3

1.2

Motor freight transportation (Mineral and

chemical products), Door-to-door parcel delivery

: Road passenger transportation

-0.01

2.7

1.9

Chartered bus

: Real estate services

-0.05

1.5

1.0

: Other space rental

-0.05

0.4

-0.8

Sales space rental, Hotel rental

: Information and communications

-0.03

0.0

-0.1

: Software development

-0.02

1.5

1.2

Custom software (except Embedded software),

Embedded software

: Internet based services

-0.01

-0.3

-0.7

Web portals

Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in March

Major groups

Contribution to

Subgroups

yearly change**

(%point)

All items

-0.20

Advertising services

-0.35

Television advertising, Internet advertising

Other services

-0.05

Hotels, Machinery repair and maintenance, Other technical services

Information and communications

-0.02

Access charges, Mobile telecommunications services, Internet based

services

Leasing and rental

0.00

Finance and insurance

0.02

Financial services (commission)

Transportation and postal activities

0.06

Road freight transportation, Road passenger transportation, Railroad

passenger transportation

Real estate services

0.09

Office space rental, Real estate agency and management services

Notes: 1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.

Notes: 2. * : "International transportation"

Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.

9

(Special Table) Services Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

Indexes of Major Groups (Time-Series Data)

CY2015 = 100, %

All items

Finance and insurance

Real estate services

Transportation and postal

activities

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

1,000.0

――

48.3

――

94.5

――

158.0

――

CY

2017

101.0

0.7

101.1

0.4

102.4

1.4

100.2

1.4

2018

102.2

1.2

101.2

0.1

103.6

1.2

102.7

2.5

2019

102.9

0.7

101.5

0.3

104.4

0.8

104.0

1.3

FY

2017

101.3

0.9

101.1

0.3

102.7

1.4

100.6

1.6

2018

102.4

1.1

101.3

0.2

103.8

1.1

103.2

2.6

2019

102.9

0.5

101.7

0.4

104.8

1.0

104.2

1.0

2019/ Feb.

102.5

1.0

101.5

0.4

103.4

0.6

103.1

2.2

Mar.

103.2

1.1

101.4

0.4

104.3

0.8

103.8

2.2

Apr.

103.1

1.0

101.4

0.4

104.3

1.0

103.9

1.9

May

102.8

0.9

101.4

0.3

104.4

1.1

103.7

1.3

June

102.7

0.7

101.4

0.4

104.3

1.0

103.4

1.0

July

102.8

0.5

101.5

0.3

104.3

0.4

104.3

0.9

Aug.

102.8

0.5

101.4

0.2

104.4

0.3

104.8

0.7

Sep.

102.8

0.5

101.4

0.1

104.3

0.7

104.1

1.0

Oct.

103.0

0.3

101.7

0.3

104.7

1.1

104.7

0.7

Nov.

103.2

0.3

101.8

0.4

105.1

1.3

104.2

0.6

Dec.

103.2

0.4

102.1

0.8

105.9

1.2

104.7

0.8

2020/ Jan.

102.9

0.6

102.0

0.6

105.5

1.5

104.4

1.4

Feb.

102.8

0.3

101.9

0.4

104.9

1.5

104.2

1.1

Mar.

103.0

-0.2

101.9

0.5

105.3

1.0

104.2

0.4

Information and

Leasing and rental

Advertising services

Other services

communications

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

228.3

――

79.2

――

49.2

――

342.5

――

CY

2017

100.2

0.1

99.1

-0.4

101.9

0.9

101.9

1.1

2018

101.0

0.8

99.2

0.1

102.9

1.0

103.1

1.2

2019

100.9

-0.1

99.1

-0.1

103.0

0.1

104.2

1.1

FY

2017

100.3

0.1

99.1

-0.3

102.4

0.9

102.1

1.1

2018

101.0

0.7

99.2

0.1

103.4

1.0

103.4

1.3

2019

100.9

-0.1

99.1

-0.1

101.9

-1.5

104.3

0.9

2019/ Feb.

100.9

0.3

99.5

-0.1

102.4

0.5

103.8

1.5

Mar.

101.0

0.5

99.1

0.1

112.3

2.1

104.1

1.5

Apr.

100.9

-0.2

99.4

0.4

105.9

2.2

104.5

1.4

May

101.0

0.0

99.5

0.4

101.5

1.8

104.4

1.4

June

100.9

-0.2

99.1

0.2

102.3

0.6

104.2

1.1

July

100.9

-0.2

98.8

-0.4

101.3

0.4

104.3

1.1

Aug.

100.9

-0.4

98.8

-0.3

97.1

-0.1

104.5

1.2

Sep.

101.0

-0.3

99.0

0.0

100.7

-1.1

104.3

1.1

Oct.

101.1

0.1

99.0

-0.5

100.9

-3.2

104.4

0.8

Nov.

100.8

-0.2

99.1

-0.3

105.2

-2.2

104.5

0.7

Dec.

101.0

0.0

98.9

-0.3

103.5

-2.7

104.2

0.6

2020/ Jan.

101.0

0.3

99.1

0.0

99.8

-2.9

104.2

0.8

Feb.

100.9

0.0

99.4

-0.1

99.6

-2.7

104.3

0.5

Mar.

100.9

-0.1

99.0

-0.1

105.0

-6.5

103.9

-0.2

10

(Special Table) Services Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

( Preliminary Figures for FY2019 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

All items

1,000.0

Finance and insurance

48.3

Financial services (commission)

34.7

Property and casualty insurance services

13.6

Real estate services

94.5

Real estate agency and management services

23.9

Office space rental

26.5

Other space rental

44.1

Transportation and postal activities

158.0

Railroad passenger transportation

19.8

Road passenger transportation

9.7

Water passenger transportation

0.3

International air passenger transportation

1.2

Domestic air passenger transportation

6.0

Railroad freight transportation

0.9

Road freight transportation

55.0

Ocean freight transportation

7.6

Coastal and inland water freight transportation

5.0

Marine cargo handling

7.4

International air freight transportation

1.0

Domestic air freight transportation

0.4

Warehousing and storage

13.0

Packing for freight

6.3

Toll roads

10.6

Services relating to water transport

0.4

Airport & air traffic control and services

3.9

relating to air transport

Postal services and mail delivery

9.5

Information and communications

228.3

Fixed telecommunications services

24.1

Mobile telecommunications services

16.5

Access charges

16.2

Broadcasting services

2.5

Software development

75.0

Information processing and information

54.1

providing services

Internet based services

19.6

Video picture information production

8.0

Newspapers

4.5

Publishing

7.8

Yearly

Index

FY2018

change

102.9

0.5

1.1

101.7

0.4

0.2

101.2

0.7

0.1

102.8

-0.5

0.2

104.8

1.0

1.1

105.8

0.0

1.3

109.8

3.1

1.9

101.3

0.3

0.2

104.2

1.0

2.6

100.3

0.4

0.0

102.7

0.7

0.2

100.1

0.8

1.4

109.6

-1.2

8.0

101.8

0.8

0.0

106.7

5.7

1.1

108.4

2.1

4.4

104.6

1.7

13.7

102.9

-0.7

6.8

100.5

0.3

0.2

78.7

-14.6

9.1

98.9

-2.5

1.4

99.9

0.0

0.0

101.1

0.7

0.2

102.0

0.4

-0.1

100.5

0.0

0.0

103.7

0.7

2.3

107.5

0.2

1.0

100.9

-0.1

0.7

99.8

-0.2

0.0

91.5

-5.0

-1.2

94.8

-3.1

3.3

99.3

-0.6

-0.1

104.9

0.9

1.2

100.2

0.2

0.4

101.8

1.0

1.2

98.3

-0.8

-0.6

103.1

1.6

1.2

103.9

1.1

0.6

( Continued on the following page )

11

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Leasing and rental

79.2

Leasing

54.3

Rental

24.9

Advertising services

49.2

Television advertising

19.2

Newspaper advertising

4.1

Magazine advertising

1.3

Leaflet advertising

4.1

Internet advertising

10.9

Other advertising services

9.6

Other services

342.5

Sewage disposal

9.0

Waste disposal

17.9

Motor vehicle repair and maintenance

23.3

Machinery repair and maintenance

42.9

Legal and accounting services

38.1

Other professional services

3.3

Civil engineering and architectural services

29.8

Commodity inspection, non-destructive testing

6.6

and surveyor certification services

Other technical services

19.8

Employment services

5.6

Worker dispatching services

41.1

Training and development services

4.2

Health and hygiene

6.9

Building maintenance

49.0

Security services

16.9

Call centers

4.0

Hotels

10.0

Meal supply services

6.2

Laundry services

7.9

Yearly

Index

FY2018

change

99.1

-0.1

0.1

99.1

0.0

0.1

99.1

-0.3

0.1

101.9

-1.5

1.0

97.1

-4.0

-1.7

100.5

-0.1

5.1

94.7

-1.9

0.0

101.7

0.2

0.7

109.1

-0.4

4.2

104.9

0.8

1.0

104.3

0.9

1.3

100.0

0.0

0.0

104.3

1.5

0.7

100.9

0.3

0.1

101.6

0.2

0.3

98.1

0.0

-1.4

102.4

0.1

-0.3

115.1

2.4

4.0

102.0

0.6

0.6

100.7

-0.4

1.1

108.3

2.3

1.9

109.2

2.2

3.0

101.8

0.8

0.3

102.2

1.6

0.4

102.9

0.8

1.9

113.9

3.1

3.9

103.7

1.9

-0.1

104.0

-4.1

0.7

102.3

0.4

0.2

101.5

0.6

0.5

( References )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Yearly

FY2018

change

All items (excluding International transportation)

989.5

102.9

0.5

1.1

Transportation and postal activities

147.5

104.3

1.0

2.1

(excluding International transportation)

International transportation

10.5

102.7

-0.2

11.5

12

Reference : Fiscal-year Index All items

CY2015=100, %

Reference

Services Producer Price

Reference

Services Producer Price

Reference

Index

Excluding International

Index excluding

Excluding International

transportation

Consumption Tax

transportation

Index

Yearly

Index

Yearly

Index

Yearly

Index

Yearly

change

change

change

change

FY1990

110.5

3.7

110.7

3.8

91

113.5

2.8

114.0

3.0

92

115.3

1.5

115.9

1.6

93

115.3

0.0

116.0

0.1

94

114.0

-1.1

114.7

-1.1

95

112.6

-1.1

113.2

-1.1

96

110.9

-1.5

111.5

-1.5

97

112.1

1.1

112.6

1.0

98

111.0

-1.0

111.5

-1.0

99

109.8

-1.1

110.4

-0.9

2000

108.6

-0.7

109.0

-1.0

111.6

112.0

01

105.7

-2.7

106.1

-2.7

108.5

-2.7

109.0

-2.7

02

103.5

-2.1

103.9

-2.1

106.3

-2.1

106.7

-2.1

03

101.8

-1.6

102.2

-1.6

104.6

-1.6

105.0

-1.6

04

101.1

-0.8

101.2

-1.0

103.8

-0.8

104.0

-1.0

05

100.4

-0.5

100.5

-0.5

103.1

-0.5

103.3

-0.5

06

100.2

-0.2

100.3

-0.2

102.9

-0.2

103.1

-0.2

07

100.3

0.1

100.2

-0.1

103.0

0.1

103.0

-0.1

08

100.2

-0.1

100.1

-0.1

102.9

-0.1

102.9

-0.1

09

98.4

-1.8

98.5

-1.6

101.0

-1.8

101.2

-1.6

10

97.1

-1.3

97.0

-1.4

99.8

-1.3

99.7

-1.4

11

96.6

-0.6

96.6

-0.5

99.2

-0.6

99.2

-0.5

12

96.3

-0.3

96.3

-0.3

98.9

-0.3

98.9

-0.3

13

96.5

0.2

96.4

0.1

99.1

0.2

99.0

0.1

14

99.7

3.3

99.6

3.3

99.7

0.6

99.6

0.6

15

100.1

0.4

100.1

0.5

100.1

0.4

100.1

0.5

16

100.4

0.3

100.6

0.5

100.4

0.3

100.6

0.5

17

101.3

0.9

101.3

0.7

101.3

0.9

101.3

0.7

18

102.4

1.1

102.4

1.1

102.4

1.1

102.4

1.1

19

103.8

1.4

103.8

1.4

102.9

0.5

102.9

0.5

Notes: 1. The figures before 2014 in "Index" are calculated by converting those in each base to the 2015 base. The figures in "Yearly change" are calculated from the original indexes. It should be noted that the "Yearly change" figures may not be equal to those calculated from the "Index" figures in the table.

Notes: 2. The "Services Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax" is available from January 2000.

13

Bank of Japan published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 23:57:13 UTC
