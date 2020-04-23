Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Mar.) 

Office space rental, Real estate agency and management services
Notes: 1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.
Notes: 2. * : "International transportation"
Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.
(Special Table) Services Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
Indexes of Major Groups (Time-Series Data)
CY2015 = 100, %
All items
Finance and insurance
Real estate services
Transportation and postal
activities
Yearly
Yearly
Yearly
Yearly
change
change
change
change
Weight
1,000.0
――
48.3
――
94.5
――
158.0
――
CY
2017
101.0
0.7
101.1
0.4
102.4
1.4
100.2
1.4
2018
102.2
1.2
101.2
0.1
103.6
1.2
102.7
2.5
2019
102.9
0.7
101.5
0.3
104.4
0.8
104.0
1.3
FY
2017
101.3
0.9
101.1
0.3
102.7
1.4
100.6
1.6
2018
102.4
1.1
101.3
0.2
103.8
1.1
103.2
2.6
2019
102.9
0.5
101.7
0.4
104.8
1.0
104.2
1.0
2019/ Feb.
102.5
1.0
101.5
0.4
103.4
0.6
103.1
2.2
Mar.
103.2
1.1
101.4
0.4
104.3
0.8
103.8
2.2
Apr.
103.1
1.0
101.4
0.4
104.3
1.0
103.9
1.9
May
102.8
0.9
101.4
0.3
104.4
1.1
103.7
1.3
June
102.7
0.7
101.4
0.4
104.3
1.0
103.4
1.0
July
102.8
0.5
101.5
0.3
104.3
0.4
104.3
0.9
Aug.
102.8
0.5
101.4
0.2
104.4
0.3
104.8
0.7
Sep.
102.8
0.5
101.4
0.1
104.3
0.7
104.1
1.0
Oct.
103.0
0.3
101.7
0.3
104.7
1.1
104.7
0.7
Nov.
103.2
0.3
101.8
0.4
105.1
1.3
104.2
0.6
Dec.
103.2
0.4
102.1
0.8
105.9
1.2
104.7
0.8
2020/ Jan.
102.9
0.6
102.0
0.6
105.5
1.5
104.4
1.4
Feb.
102.8
0.3
101.9
0.4
104.9
1.5
104.2
1.1
Mar.
103.0
-0.2
101.9
0.5
105.3
1.0
104.2
0.4
Information and
Leasing and rental
Advertising services
Other services
communications
Yearly
Yearly
Yearly
Yearly
change
change
change
change
Weight
228.3
――
79.2
――
49.2
――
342.5
――
CY
2017
100.2
0.1
99.1
-0.4
101.9
0.9
101.9
1.1
2018
101.0
0.8
99.2
0.1
102.9
1.0
103.1
1.2
2019
100.9
-0.1
99.1
-0.1
103.0
0.1
104.2
1.1
FY
2017
100.3
0.1
99.1
-0.3
102.4
0.9
102.1
1.1
2018
101.0
0.7
99.2
0.1
103.4
1.0
103.4
1.3
2019
100.9
-0.1
99.1
-0.1
101.9
-1.5
104.3
0.9
2019/ Feb.
100.9
0.3
99.5
-0.1
102.4
0.5
103.8
1.5
Mar.
101.0
0.5
99.1
0.1
112.3
2.1
104.1
1.5
Apr.
100.9
-0.2
99.4
0.4
105.9
2.2
104.5
1.4
May
101.0
0.0
99.5
0.4
101.5
1.8
104.4
1.4
June
100.9
-0.2
99.1
0.2
102.3
0.6
104.2
1.1
July
100.9
-0.2
98.8
-0.4
101.3
0.4
104.3
1.1
Aug.
100.9
-0.4
98.8
-0.3
97.1
-0.1
104.5
1.2
Sep.
101.0
-0.3
99.0
0.0
100.7
-1.1
104.3
1.1
Oct.
101.1
0.1
99.0
-0.5
100.9
-3.2
104.4
0.8
Nov.
100.8
-0.2
99.1
-0.3
105.2
-2.2
104.5
0.7
Dec.
101.0
0.0
98.9
-0.3
103.5
-2.7
104.2
0.6
2020/ Jan.
101.0
0.3
99.1
0.0
99.8
-2.9
104.2
0.8
Feb.
100.9
0.0
99.4
-0.1
99.6
-2.7
104.3
0.5
Mar.
100.9
-0.1
99.0
-0.1
105.0
-6.5
103.9
-0.2
(Special Table) Services Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
( Preliminary Figures for FY2019 )
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
CY2015 = 100, %
Weight
All items
1,000.0
Finance and insurance
48.3
Financial services (commission)
34.7
Property and casualty insurance services
13.6
Real estate services
94.5
Real estate agency and management services
23.9
Office space rental
26.5
Other space rental
44.1
Transportation and postal activities
158.0
Railroad passenger transportation
19.8
Road passenger transportation
9.7
Water passenger transportation
0.3
International air passenger transportation
1.2
Domestic air passenger transportation
6.0
Railroad freight transportation
0.9
Road freight transportation
55.0
Ocean freight transportation
7.6
Coastal and inland water freight transportation
5.0
Marine cargo handling
7.4
International air freight transportation
1.0
Domestic air freight transportation
0.4
Warehousing and storage
13.0
Packing for freight
6.3
Toll roads
10.6
Services relating to water transport
0.4
Airport & air traffic control and services
3.9
relating to air transport
Postal services and mail delivery
9.5
Information and communications
228.3
Fixed telecommunications services
24.1
Mobile telecommunications services
16.5
Access charges
16.2
Broadcasting services
2.5
Software development
75.0
Information processing and information
54.1
providing services
Internet based services
19.6
Video picture information production
8.0
Newspapers
4.5
Publishing
7.8
Yearly
Index
FY2018
change
102.9
0.5
1.1
101.7
0.4
0.2
101.2
0.7
0.1
102.8
-0.5
0.2
104.8
1.0
1.1
105.8
0.0
1.3
109.8
3.1
1.9
101.3
0.3
0.2
104.2
1.0
2.6
100.3
0.4
0.0
102.7
0.7
0.2
100.1
0.8
1.4
109.6
-1.2
8.0
101.8
0.8
0.0
106.7
5.7
1.1
108.4
2.1
4.4
104.6
1.7
13.7
102.9
-0.7
6.8
100.5
0.3
0.2
78.7
-14.6
9.1
98.9
-2.5
1.4
99.9
0.0
0.0
101.1
0.7
0.2
102.0
0.4
-0.1
100.5
0.0
0.0
103.7
0.7
2.3
107.5
0.2
1.0
100.9
-0.1
0.7
99.8
-0.2
0.0
91.5
-5.0
-1.2
94.8
-3.1
3.3
99.3
-0.6
-0.1
104.9
0.9
1.2
100.2
0.2
0.4
101.8
1.0
1.2
98.3
-0.8
-0.6
103.1
1.6
1.2
103.9
1.1
0.6
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
CY2015 = 100, %
Weight
Leasing and rental
79.2
Leasing
54.3
Rental
24.9
Advertising services
49.2
Television advertising
19.2
Newspaper advertising
4.1
Magazine advertising
1.3
Leaflet advertising
4.1
Internet advertising
10.9
Other advertising services
9.6
Other services
342.5
Sewage disposal
9.0
Waste disposal
17.9
Motor vehicle repair and maintenance
23.3
Machinery repair and maintenance
42.9
Legal and accounting services
38.1
Other professional services
3.3
Civil engineering and architectural services
29.8
Commodity inspection, non-destructive testing
6.6
and surveyor certification services
Other technical services
19.8
Employment services
5.6
Worker dispatching services
41.1
Training and development services
4.2
Health and hygiene
6.9
Building maintenance
49.0
Security services
16.9
Call centers
4.0
Hotels
10.0
Meal supply services
6.2
Laundry services
7.9
Yearly
Index
FY2018
change
99.1
-0.1
0.1
99.1
0.0
0.1
99.1
-0.3
0.1
101.9
-1.5
1.0
97.1
-4.0
-1.7
100.5
-0.1
5.1
94.7
-1.9
0.0
101.7
0.2
0.7
109.1
-0.4
4.2
104.9
0.8
1.0
104.3
0.9
1.3
100.0
0.0
0.0
104.3
1.5
0.7
100.9
0.3
0.1
101.6
0.2
0.3
98.1
0.0
-1.4
102.4
0.1
-0.3
115.1
2.4
4.0
102.0
0.6
0.6
100.7
-0.4
1.1
108.3
2.3
1.9
109.2
2.2
3.0
101.8
0.8
0.3
102.2
1.6
0.4
102.9
0.8
1.9
113.9
3.1
3.9
103.7
1.9
-0.1
104.0
-4.1
0.7
102.3
0.4
0.2
101.5
0.6
0.5
( References )
CY2015 = 100, %
Weight
Index
Yearly
FY2018
change
All items (excluding International transportation)
989.5
102.9
0.5
1.1
Transportation and postal activities
147.5
104.3
1.0
2.1
(excluding International transportation)
International transportation
10.5
102.7
-0.2
11.5
Reference : Fiscal-year Index （All items）
CY2015=100, %
（Reference）
Services Producer Price
（Reference）
Services Producer Price
（Reference）
Index
Excluding International
Index excluding
Excluding International
transportation
Consumption Tax
transportation
Index
Yearly
Index
Yearly
Index
Yearly
Index
Yearly
change
change
change
change
FY1990
110.5
3.7
110.7
3.8
―
―
―
―
91
113.5
2.8
114.0
3.0
―
―
―
―
92
115.3
1.5
115.9
1.6
―
―
―
―
93
115.3
0.0
116.0
0.1
―
―
―
―
94
114.0
-1.1
114.7
-1.1
―
―
―
―
95
112.6
-1.1
113.2
-1.1
―
―
―
―
96
110.9
-1.5
111.5
-1.5
―
―
―
―
97
112.1
1.1
112.6
1.0
―
―
―
―
98
111.0
-1.0
111.5
-1.0
―
―
―
―
99
109.8
-1.1
110.4
-0.9
―
―
―
―
2000
108.6
-0.7
109.0
-1.0
111.6
―
112.0
―
01
105.7
-2.7
106.1
-2.7
108.5
-2.7
109.0
-2.7
02
103.5
-2.1
103.9
-2.1
106.3
-2.1
106.7
-2.1
03
101.8
-1.6
102.2
-1.6
104.6
-1.6
105.0
-1.6
04
101.1
-0.8
101.2
-1.0
103.8
-0.8
104.0
-1.0
05
100.4
-0.5
100.5
-0.5
103.1
-0.5
103.3
-0.5
06
100.2
-0.2
100.3
-0.2
102.9
-0.2
103.1
-0.2
07
100.3
0.1
100.2
-0.1
103.0
0.1
103.0
-0.1
08
100.2
-0.1
100.1
-0.1
102.9
-0.1
102.9
-0.1
09
98.4
-1.8
98.5
-1.6
101.0
-1.8
101.2
-1.6
10
97.1
-1.3
97.0
-1.4
99.8
-1.3
99.7
-1.4
11
96.6
-0.6
96.6
-0.5
99.2
-0.6
99.2
-0.5
12
96.3
-0.3
96.3
-0.3
98.9
-0.3
98.9
-0.3
13
96.5
0.2
96.4
0.1
99.1
0.2
99.0
0.1
14
99.7
3.3
99.6
3.3
99.7
0.6
99.6
0.6
15
100.1
0.4
100.1
0.5
100.1
0.4
100.1
0.5
16
100.4
0.3
100.6
0.5
100.4
0.3
100.6
0.5
17
101.3
0.9
101.3
0.7
101.3
0.9
101.3
0.7
18
102.4
1.1
102.4
1.1
102.4
1.1
102.4
1.1
19
103.8
1.4
103.8
1.4
102.9
0.5
102.9
0.5
Notes: 1. The figures before 2014 in "Index" are calculated by converting those in each base to the 2015 base. The figures in "Yearly change" are calculated from the original indexes. It should be noted that the "Yearly change" figures may not be equal to those calculated from the "Index" figures in the table.
Notes: 2. The "Services Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax" is available from January 2000.