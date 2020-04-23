Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Mar.) 

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in March)

Monthly Yearly change (%) difference of yearly changes Feb. Mar. (%point) All items -0.5 2.1 1.6

▽Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in March

Monthly Yearly change (%) differences of Major groups・Subgroups contribution Items to yearly changes Feb. Mar. (%point) －: Other services -0.23 2.3 1.6 －: Hotels -0.16 -7.2 -22.9 Hotels －: Civil engineering and architectural -0.06 3.7 1.9 Architectural design services, Civil engineering services design services, Surface surveying －: Advertising services -0.21 -1.0 -4.7 －: Television advertising -0.14 -2.8 -8.9 Television advertising (spot advertising), Television advertising (program sponsorships) －: Internet advertising -0.06 -4.4 -8.9 Internet advertising －: Newspaper advertising -0.01 6.7 2.6 Newspaper advertising －: Transportation and postal activities -0.10 2.6 1.9 －: Ocean freight transportation -0.08 6.6 -3.9 Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)*, Ocean tankers* －: Road freight transportation -0.01 3.1 3.1 Motor freight transportation (Mineral and chemical products), Door-to-door parcel delivery －: International air passenger -0.01 -7.3 -14.5 International air passenger transportation* transportation －: Road passenger transportation -0.01 4.5 3.8 Chartered bus －: Real estate services -0.05 3.4 2.9 －: Other space rental -0.05 2.3 1.1 Sales space rental, Hotel rental －: Information and communications -0.03 1.9 1.8 －: Software development -0.02 3.4 3.2 Custom software (except Embedded software), Embedded software －: Internet based services -0.01 1.6 1.2 Web portals

▽Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in March

Major groups Contribution to Subgroups yearly change** (%point) All items 1.60 Other services 0.59 Worker dispatching services, Building maintenance, Security services Information and communications 0.39 Software development, Information processing and information providing services, Fixed telecommunications services Transportation and postal activities 0.31 Road freight transportation, Railroad passenger transportation, Road passenger transportation Real estate services 0.27 Office space rental, Real estate agency and management services, Other space rental Leasing and rental 0.14 Leasing, Rental Finance and insurance 0.08 Financial services (commission) Advertising services -0.25 Television advertising, Internet advertising

Notes: 1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.

Notes: 2. * : "International transportation"

Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.