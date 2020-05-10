Bank of Japan : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on April 27, 2020 

Taking also into account the impact of the increase in the amount of issuance of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and treasury discount bills (T-Bills) in response to the government's emergency economic measures, it is desirable to conduct further active purchases of JGBs and T-Bills, with a view to stabilizing the yield curve at a low level. Along with this, the Bank should purchase a necessary amount of JGBs without setting an upper limit to achieve the target level of the interest rate under yield curve control.

For now, it is important to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 and ensure economic and financial stability. The momentum toward achieving the price stability target has to be judged as being lost temporarily, and thus it is appropriate to revise the forward guidance for the policy rates to relate it to the impact of COVID-19.

The Bank has placed top priority on implementing measures that contribute to supporting economic and financial activities, and also has clarified that it will take policy responses if necessary. With this in mind, it is more appropriate for the Bank to relate the forward guidance for the policy rates to this course of action rather than to the momentum toward achieving the price stability target in demonstrating its stance. This would lead to a sense of security for firms and households in a situation where their sentiment has deteriorated rapidly.

With regard to policy responses, it is essential to maintain a cooperative framework between the government and the central bank as well as among major central banks, mainly by closely exchanging information and having a shared recognition of challenges.

Policy authorities must act decisively in order to avoid a second Great Depression. Close cooperation between fiscal and monetary authorities in terms of their policies is essential at the time of a significant economic crisis. It is possible to contain the risk of a surge in the inflation rate as long as the price stability target is maintained firmly. Given the current situation where there is concern that the economy might fall into deflation, fiscal and monetary authorities can further cooperate with each other regarding their policies.

The Bank should consider what is necessary to avoid deflation from taking hold again and achieve the price stability target while assessing the effectiveness of the current policy measures.