Bank of Japan : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 16, 2020 

address such issues flexibly and swiftly depending on the situation by utilizing the existing policy scheme and, in principle, implementing temporary measures, while also taking into account the side effects on the functioning of financial intermediation.

Corporate profits have deteriorated due to the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19, and some firms have gone bankrupt because of issues regarding their financing. The Bank should take necessary measures for maintaining the sufficient functioning of financial intermediation.

Support measures for firms and households should be implemented swiftly on a large scale since the impact of COVID-19 has become serious. It is necessary for the Bank in the first place to take additional easing measures that facilitate corporate financing.

The Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Corporate Financing regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) will encourage financial institutions to actively facilitate financing of their client firms despite their own severe business conditions, and will alleviate the anxiety of business managers whose firms are experiencing a deterioration in financial positions.

It is essential to continue striving to regain stability in financial markets as a whole by making the most use of the advantage of the existing framework, which allows for a certain degree of flexibility depending on market conditions.

Many people's job opportunities and income have decreased against the background of various measures necessary for responding to COVID-19. It is hoped that the government will address this situation appropriately and on a large scale. It is necessary for the Bank to provide funds to the fullest extent until income and earnings recover.