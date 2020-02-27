Bank of Japan : Temporary Suspension of the Head Office Tours in Response to the COVID-19 Outbreak 

Temporary Suspension of the Head Office Tours in Response to the COVID-19

Outbreak

February 27, 2020

Bank of Japan

In response to the recent situation surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID- 19), the Bank of Japan will temporarily suspend its Head Office tours from March 2, 2020. Those who have already registered for the tours will also be notified by e-mail.

We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time.

Inquiries

Tour Desk, Public Relations Department

E-mail: prdmail@boj.or.jp