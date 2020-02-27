Bank of Japan : Temporary Suspension of the Head Office Tours in Response to the COVID-19 Outbreak 

Log in
02/27/2020 | 02:17am EST

Temporary Suspension of the Head Office Tours in Response to the COVID-19

Outbreak

February 27, 2020

Bank of Japan

In response to the recent situation surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID- 19), the Bank of Japan will temporarily suspend its Head Office tours from March 2, 2020. Those who have already registered for the tours will also be notified by e-mail.

We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time.

Inquiries

Tour Desk, Public Relations Department

E-mail: prdmail@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:11:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-0.33%274
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.43%395 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.03%271 283
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.19%267 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%205 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.13%186 545
