Bank of Japan : Thirteenth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks (by written resolution)

March 31, 2020

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

The thirteenth meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on March 31, 2020 (by written resolution).

The agenda of the meeting is available on the 'Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks' page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the thirteenth meeting will be released on the same page.

E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp