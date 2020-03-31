Bank of Japan : Thirteenth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks (by written resolution)

March 31, 2020
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
The thirteenth meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on March 31, 2020 (by written resolution).
The agenda of the meeting is available on the 'Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks' page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the thirteenth meeting will be released on the same page.
Inquiries
Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department
E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 07:23:08 UTC