Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 10:08pm EDT

March 16, 2020

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations

The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank have today announced the coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements and agreed to begin offering U.S. dollars weekly in each jurisdiction with an 84-day maturity, in addition to the 1- week maturity operations currently offered.

Following this, the Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds- supplying operations for the term of one-week and three-month on the following dates.

  • The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.

1. Operational timetable

Auction announcement

10:40 am JST

Bid submission cut off time

11:30 am JST

Notification of respective result

Around 11:45 am JST

to counterparties

Publication of result

Around 11:45 am JST

2. Auction schedule (Newly added auction schedules are underlined)

Auction and

Exercise

Repayment

Auction

publication of result

Term

Loan rate

(EST)

(EST)

amount

(JST)

March 17, 2020

March 19, 2020

March 26, 2020

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

March 17, 2020

March 19, 2020

June 11, 2020

84 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

March 24, 2020

March 26, 2020

April 2, 2020

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

March 24, 2020

March 26, 2020

June 18, 2020

84 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

March 31, 2020

April 2, 2020

April 9, 2020

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

March 31, 2020

April 2, 2020

June 25, 2020

84 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

April 7, 2020

April 9, 2020

April 16, 2020

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

April 7, 2020

April 9, 2020

July 2, 2020

84 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

April 14, 2020

April 16, 2020

April 23, 2020

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

April 14, 2020

April 16, 2020

July 9, 2020

84 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

April 21, 2020

April 23, 2020

April 30, 2020

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

April 21, 2020

April 23, 2020

July 16, 2020

84 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

April 28, 2020

April 30, 2020

May 14, 2020

14 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

April 28, 2020

April 30, 2020

July 16, 2020

77 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

May 12, 2020

May 14, 2020

May 21, 2020

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

May 12, 2020

May 14, 2020

August 6, 2020

84 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

May 19, 2020

May 21, 2020

May 29, 2020

8 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

May 19, 2020

May 21, 2020

August 13, 2020

84 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

May 27, 2020

May 29, 2020

June 4, 2020

6 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

May 27, 2020

May 29, 2020

August 20, 2020

83 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

(Note) Unlimited amount against pooled collateral.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 02:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
11:03pBANK OF JAPAN : Tokyo stocks rebound in morning ahead of BOJ emergency meeting
AQ
10:08pBANK OF JAPAN : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations..
PU
08:23pURGENT : BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
AQ
08:12pBANK OF JAPAN : Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan (End-Dec. 2019)
PU
08:02pBANK OF JAPAN : Calling of a Monetary Policy Meeting 
PU
05:43pURGENT : U.S. Fed slashes key interest to zero to address virus shock
AQ
05:17pBANK OF JAPAN : Coordinated Central Bank Action to Enhance the Provision of Glob..
PU
11:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Markets await G7, Eurogroup, Fed meetings with bated breath
AQ
03/13BANK OF JAPAN : organizes a novel coronavirus disease response team
PU
03/13BANK OF JAPAN : Market Operations toward the End of March 
PU
More news
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-8.93%238
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.84%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.46%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.91%139 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group