Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations
0
03/15/2020 | 10:08pm EDT
March 16, 2020
Bank of Japan
Financial Markets Department
Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations
The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank have today announced the coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements and agreed to begin offering U.S. dollars weekly in each jurisdiction with an 84-day maturity, in addition to the 1- week maturity operations currently offered.
Following this, the Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds- supplying operations for the term of one-week and three-month on the following dates.
The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.
1. Operational timetable
Auction announcement
10:40 am JST
Bid submission cut off time
11:30 am JST
Notification of respective result
Around 11:45 am JST
to counterparties
Publication of result
Around 11:45 am JST
2. Auction schedule (Newly added auction schedules are underlined)
Auction and
Exercise
Repayment
Auction
publication of result
Term
Loan rate
(EST)
(EST)
amount
(JST)
March 17, 2020
March 19, 2020
March 26, 2020
7 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
March 17, 2020
March 19, 2020
June 11, 2020
84 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
March 24, 2020
March 26, 2020
April 2, 2020
7 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
March 24, 2020
March 26, 2020
June 18, 2020
84 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
March 31, 2020
April 2, 2020
April 9, 2020
7 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
March 31, 2020
April 2, 2020
June 25, 2020
84 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
April 7, 2020
April 9, 2020
April 16, 2020
7 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
April 7, 2020
April 9, 2020
July 2, 2020
84 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
April 14, 2020
April 16, 2020
April 23, 2020
7 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
April 14, 2020
April 16, 2020
July 9, 2020
84 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
April 21, 2020
April 23, 2020
April 30, 2020
7 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
April 21, 2020
April 23, 2020
July 16, 2020
84 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
April 28, 2020
April 30, 2020
May 14, 2020
14 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
April 28, 2020
April 30, 2020
July 16, 2020
77 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
May 12, 2020
May 14, 2020
May 21, 2020
7 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
May 12, 2020
May 14, 2020
August 6, 2020
84 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
May 19, 2020
May 21, 2020
May 29, 2020
8 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
May 19, 2020
May 21, 2020
August 13, 2020
84 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
May 27, 2020
May 29, 2020
June 4, 2020
6 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
May 27, 2020
May 29, 2020
August 20, 2020
83 days
Fixed rate
Unlimited (Note)
(Note) Unlimited amount against pooled collateral.