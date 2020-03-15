Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 

March 16, 2020

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations

The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank have today announced the coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements and agreed to begin offering U.S. dollars weekly in each jurisdiction with an 84-day maturity, in addition to the 1- week maturity operations currently offered.

Following this, the Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds- supplying operations for the term of one-week and three-month on the following dates.

The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.

1. Operational timetable

Auction announcement 10:40 am JST Bid submission cut off time 11:30 am JST Notification of respective result Around 11:45 am JST to counterparties Publication of result Around 11:45 am JST

2. Auction schedule (Newly added auction schedules are underlined)