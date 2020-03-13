Bank of Japan : organizes a novel coronavirus disease response team

March 14, 2020
Bank of Japan
Today, the Bank of Japan organized a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response team, headed by the Governor.
The response team, in cooperation with relevant parties such as the national and local governments as well as financial institutions, aims to respond appropriately to given circumstances in order to ensure that the Bank can continue providing essential central banking services.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 00:11:04 UTC