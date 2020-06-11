Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/11
30500 JPY   +1.50%
12:38aBANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for June 15-21
AQ
06/11(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : A Global Look into Corporate Cash
PU
06/11BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (June 10)
PU
(Research Paper) IMES DPS: A Global Look into Corporate Cash

06/11/2020

IMES Discussion Paper Series (DPS) is circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed in Discussion Paper Series are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan or the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies.

Click the title to obtain an abstract of the thesis

IMES Discussion Paper Series
No./Main Category Author(s) Title/Keywords Date Full Text (PDF)
2020-E-7/Finance Kei-Ichiro Inaba A Global Look into Corporate Cash after the Global Financial Crisis
/Corporate finance; Cash holdings; Precautionary saving motive; Corporate governance; Agency problem 		Jun. 12, 2020 1,477KB
2020-E-6/History Masanao Itoh, Yasuko Morita, Mari Ohnuki Monetary Policy in the 1990s: Bank of Japan's Views Summarized Based on the Archives and Other Materials
/Monetary policy conduct; Disposal of nonperforming loans; Financial system crisis; Bank of Japan Act of 1997; Zero interest rate policy 		Mar. 30, 2020 1,666KB
2020-E-5/Economics Toshiaki Ogawa Liquidity Management of Heterogeneous Banks during the Great Recession
/Great Recession; Bank liquidity management; Occasionally binding constraints; Heterogeneous bank model; General equilibrium model 		Mar. 23, 2020 2,806KB
2020-E-4/Economics Giancarlo Corsetti, Luca Dedola, Sylvain Leduc Exchange Rate Misalignment and External Imbalances: What is the Optimal Monetary Policy Response?
/Currency misalignments; trade imbalances; asset markets and risk sharing; optimal targeting rules; international policy cooperation; exchange rate pass-through 		Mar. 23, 2020 1,029KB
2020-E-3/Economics Toshiaki Ogawa Welfare Implications of Bank Capital Requirements under Dynamic Default Decisions
/Bank capital requirements; Occasionally binding constraints; Endogenous default; Entry and exit; General equilibrium model 		Mar. 13, 2020 1,662KB
2020-E-2/Economics Pierre L. Siklos Looking into the Rear-View Mirror: Lessons from Japan for the Eurozone and the U.S?
/Bank of Japan; monetary policy regimes; deflation; central bank credibility 		Mar. 6, 2020 1,671KB
2020-E-1/Finance Kei-Ichiro Inaba The Integration of Countries' Sovereign Bond Markets: An Empirical Illustration of a Global Financial Cycle
/Sovereign bonds; Market integration; Global financial cycle; Monetary policy; Capital control 		Feb. 28, 2020 1,326KB

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 02:07:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 059 B 19 267 M 19 267 M
Net income 2020 1 295 B 12 121 M 12 121 M
Net Debt 2020 131 804 B 1 233 B 1 233 B
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30 500 M 286 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2019 47,8x
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-4.09%286
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.27%323 117
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.00%259 806
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.47%230 771
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.69%206 922
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.01%136 738
