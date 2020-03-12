Log in
(Research Paper) IMES DPS: Welfare Implications of Bank Capital Requirements under Dynamic Default Decisions

03/12/2020 | 10:28pm EDT

IMES Discussion Paper Series (DPS) is circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed in Discussion Paper Series are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan or the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies.

Click the title to obtain an abstract of the thesis

IMES Discussion Paper Series
No./Main Category Author(s) Title/Keywords Date Full Text (PDF)
2020-E-3/Economics Toshiaki Ogawa Welfare Implications of Bank Capital Requirements under Dynamic Default Decisions
/Bank capital requirements; Occasionally binding constraints; Endogenous default; Entry and exit; General equilibrium model 		Mar. 13, 2020 1,662KB
2020-E-2/Economics Pierre L. Siklos Looking into the Rear-View Mirror: Lessons from Japan for the Eurozone and the U.S?
/Bank of Japan; monetary policy regimes; deflation; central bank credibility 		Mar. 6, 2020 1,671KB
2020-E-1/Finance Kei-Ichiro Inaba The Integration of Countries' Sovereign Bond Markets: An Empirical Illustration of a Global Financial Cycle
/Sovereign bonds; Market integration; Global financial cycle; Monetary policy; Capital control 		Feb. 28, 2020 1,326KB

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 02:27:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-3.11%267
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.76%294 979
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.94%266 147
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.42%208 571
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.63%197 791
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.66%141 788
