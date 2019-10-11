Bank of Japan : 79th Opinion Survey

October 11, 2019

Public Relations Department

Bank of Japan

Percent, percentage points

76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) 79th survey

(Sep 2019) Have improved (A) 7.3 4.8 3.7 3.2 Have remained the same 70.7 70.9 67.1 67.3 Have worsened (B) 21.6 24.0 28.7 29.2 D.I. (A) minus (B) -14.3 -19.2 -25.0 -26.0

Percent, percentage points

76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) 79th survey

(Sep 2019) Will improve (A) 7.8 8.7 7.0 6.1 Will remain the same 51.9 51.3 49.4 45.6 Will worsen (B) 39.8 39.3 43.1 47.8 D.I. (A) minus (B) -32.0 -30.6 -36.1 -41.7

Percent, percentage points

76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) 79th survey

(Sep 2019) Have become better off (A) 6.4 6.5 6.0 6.8 Difficult to say 55.0 53.0 52.9 49.8 Have become worse off (B) 38.1 40.0 40.5 43.0 D.I. (A) minus (B) -31.7 -33.5 -34.5 -36.2

Percent

76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) 79th survey

(Sep 2019) Have gone up significantly 10.4 8.4 10.0 9.4 Have gone up slightly 59.2 59.6 61.2 61.1 Have remained almost unchanged 28.4 29.9 26.0 27.3 Have gone down slightly 1.4 1.4 1.8 1.3 Have gone down significantly 0.2 0.3 0.5 0.2

Percent

76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) 79th survey

(Sep 2019) Will go up significantly 10.0 11.3 11.7 11.7 Will go up slightly 67.5 67.4 68.8 68.1 Will remain almost unchanged 19.6 18.1 16.6 17.2 Will go down slightly 1.9 2.2 2.1 2.3 Will go down significantly 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4

Percent

76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) 79th survey

(Sep 2019) Know about it 33.6 - 30.5 - Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 42.5 - 45.7 - Have never heard of it 23.8 - 23.6 -

Percent

76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) 79th survey

(Sep 2019) Know about it 28.5 26.0 26.2 22.7 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 29.9 35.2 33.0 37.8 Have never heard of it 41.2 38.2 40.6 39.2

Percent

76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) 79th survey

(Sep 2019) Know about it 39.5 26.0 38.6 24.2 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 38.2 38.1 38.0 38.1 Have never heard of it 22.0 35.1 23.0 37.0

Percent

76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) 79th survey

(Sep 2019) Know about it 21.8 16.5 20.8 14.5 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 37.1 31.8 34.7 31.0 Have never heard of it 40.7 50.4 44.2 53.9

Percent

76th survey

(Dec 2018) 77th survey

(Mar 2019) 78th survey

(Jun 2019) 79th survey

(Sep 2019) Confident 13.0 - 15.1 - Somewhat confident 28.9 - 28.4 - Difficult to say 47.3 - 47.0 - Not particularly confident 7.5 - 7.0 - Not confident 2.6 - 2.0 -

Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoOutlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowImpression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPerception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoOutlook for Price Levels One Year from NowOne of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityThe Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPIThe Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 PercentThe Bank Has Been Conducting 'Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control'Confidence in the Bank