Bank of Japan : 79th Opinion Survey

10/11/2019 | 01:26am EDT

October 11, 2019
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan

Survey Outline
  • Survey period : From August 8 to September 3, 2019.
  • Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
  • Sample size : 4,000 people (2,028 people [i.e., 50.7 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
  • Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
  • Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019) 		79th survey
(Sep 2019)
Have improved (A) 7.3 4.8 3.7 3.2
Have remained the same 70.7 70.9 67.1 67.3
Have worsened (B) 21.6 24.0 28.7 29.2
D.I. (A) minus (B) -14.3 -19.2 -25.0 -26.0
Outlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowPercent, percentage points
76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019) 		79th survey
(Sep 2019)
Will improve (A) 7.8 8.7 7.0 6.1
Will remain the same 51.9 51.3 49.4 45.6
Will worsen (B) 39.8 39.3 43.1 47.8
D.I. (A) minus (B) -32.0 -30.6 -36.1 -41.7
Impression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019) 		79th survey
(Sep 2019)
Have become better off (A) 6.4 6.5 6.0 6.8
Difficult to say 55.0 53.0 52.9 49.8
Have become worse off (B) 38.1 40.0 40.5 43.0
D.I. (A) minus (B) -31.7 -33.5 -34.5 -36.2
Perception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoPercent
76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019) 		79th survey
(Sep 2019)
Have gone up significantly 10.4 8.4 10.0 9.4
Have gone up slightly 59.2 59.6 61.2 61.1
Have remained almost unchanged 28.4 29.9 26.0 27.3
Have gone down slightly 1.4 1.4 1.8 1.3
Have gone down significantly 0.2 0.3 0.5 0.2
Outlook for Price Levels One Year from NowPercent
76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019) 		79th survey
(Sep 2019)
Will go up significantly 10.0 11.3 11.7 11.7
Will go up slightly 67.5 67.4 68.8 68.1
Will remain almost unchanged 19.6 18.1 16.6 17.2
Will go down slightly 1.9 2.2 2.1 2.3
Will go down significantly 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4
One of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityPercent
76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019) 		79th survey
(Sep 2019)
Know about it 33.6 - 30.5 -
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 42.5 - 45.7 -
Have never heard of it 23.8 - 23.6 -
The Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPI Percent
76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019) 		79th survey
(Sep 2019)
Know about it 28.5 26.0 26.2 22.7
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 29.9 35.2 33.0 37.8
Have never heard of it 41.2 38.2 40.6 39.2
The Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 Percent Percent
76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019) 		79th survey
(Sep 2019)
Know about it 39.5 26.0 38.6 24.2
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 38.2 38.1 38.0 38.1
Have never heard of it 22.0 35.1 23.0 37.0
The Bank Has Been Conducting 'Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control' Percent
76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019) 		79th survey
(Sep 2019)
Know about it 21.8 16.5 20.8 14.5
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 37.1 31.8 34.7 31.0
Have never heard of it 40.7 50.4 44.2 53.9
Confidence in the BankPercent
76th survey
(Dec 2018) 		77th survey
(Mar 2019) 		78th survey
(Jun 2019) 		79th survey
(Sep 2019)
Confident 13.0 - 15.1 -
Somewhat confident 28.9 - 28.4 -
Difficult to say 47.3 - 47.0 -
Not particularly confident 7.5 - 7.0 -
Not confident 2.6 - 2.0 -
Inquiries Planning and Analysis Group, Public Relations Department

E-mail : prdmail@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 05:25:01 UTC
