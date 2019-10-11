Bank of Japan : 79th Opinion Survey

October 11, 2019
Survey Outline
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan
Survey period : From August 8 to September 3, 2019.
Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
Sample size : 4,000 people (2,028 people [i.e., 50.7 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
|
76th survey
(Dec 2018)
|
77th survey
(Mar 2019)
|
78th survey
(Jun 2019)
|
79th survey
(Sep 2019)
|
Have improved (A)
|
7.3
|
4.8
|
3.7
|
3.2
|
Have remained the same
|
70.7
|
70.9
|
67.1
|
67.3
|
Have worsened (B)
|
21.6
|
24.0
|
28.7
|
29.2
|
D.I. (A) minus (B)
|
-14.3
|
-19.2
|
-25.0
|
-26.0
Outlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowPercent, percentage points
|
76th survey
(Dec 2018)
|
77th survey
(Mar 2019)
|
78th survey
(Jun 2019)
|
79th survey
(Sep 2019)
|
Will improve (A)
|
7.8
|
8.7
|
7.0
|
6.1
|
Will remain the same
|
51.9
|
51.3
|
49.4
|
45.6
|
Will worsen (B)
|
39.8
|
39.3
|
43.1
|
47.8
|
D.I. (A) minus (B)
|
-32.0
|
-30.6
|
-36.1
|
-41.7
Impression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
|
76th survey
(Dec 2018)
|
77th survey
(Mar 2019)
|
78th survey
(Jun 2019)
|
79th survey
(Sep 2019)
|
Have become better off (A)
|
6.4
|
6.5
|
6.0
|
6.8
|
Difficult to say
|
55.0
|
53.0
|
52.9
|
49.8
|
Have become worse off (B)
|
38.1
|
40.0
|
40.5
|
43.0
|
D.I. (A) minus (B)
|
-31.7
|
-33.5
|
-34.5
|
-36.2
Perception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoPercent
|
76th survey
(Dec 2018)
|
77th survey
(Mar 2019)
|
78th survey
(Jun 2019)
|
79th survey
(Sep 2019)
|
Have gone up significantly
|
10.4
|
8.4
|
10.0
|
9.4
|
Have gone up slightly
|
59.2
|
59.6
|
61.2
|
61.1
|
Have remained almost unchanged
|
28.4
|
29.9
|
26.0
|
27.3
|
Have gone down slightly
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
1.3
|
Have gone down significantly
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
0.2
Outlook for Price Levels One Year from NowPercent
|
76th survey
(Dec 2018)
|
77th survey
(Mar 2019)
|
78th survey
(Jun 2019)
|
79th survey
(Sep 2019)
|
Will go up significantly
|
10.0
|
11.3
|
11.7
|
11.7
|
Will go up slightly
|
67.5
|
67.4
|
68.8
|
68.1
|
Will remain almost unchanged
|
19.6
|
18.1
|
16.6
|
17.2
|
Will go down slightly
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
Will go down significantly
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
One of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityPercent
|
76th survey
(Dec 2018)
|
77th survey
(Mar 2019)
|
78th survey
(Jun 2019)
|
79th survey
(Sep 2019)
|
Know about it
|
33.6
|
-
|
30.5
|
-
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
42.5
|
-
|
45.7
|
-
|
Have never heard of it
|
23.8
|
-
|
23.6
|
-
The Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPI Percent
|
76th survey
(Dec 2018)
|
77th survey
(Mar 2019)
|
78th survey
(Jun 2019)
|
79th survey
(Sep 2019)
|
Know about it
|
28.5
|
26.0
|
26.2
|
22.7
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
29.9
|
35.2
|
33.0
|
37.8
|
Have never heard of it
|
41.2
|
38.2
|
40.6
|
39.2
The Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 Percent Percent
|
76th survey
(Dec 2018)
|
77th survey
(Mar 2019)
|
78th survey
(Jun 2019)
|
79th survey
(Sep 2019)
|
Know about it
|
39.5
|
26.0
|
38.6
|
24.2
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
38.2
|
38.1
|
38.0
|
38.1
|
Have never heard of it
|
22.0
|
35.1
|
23.0
|
37.0
The Bank Has Been Conducting 'Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control' Percent
|
76th survey
(Dec 2018)
|
77th survey
(Mar 2019)
|
78th survey
(Jun 2019)
|
79th survey
(Sep 2019)
|
Know about it
|
21.8
|
16.5
|
20.8
|
14.5
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
37.1
|
31.8
|
34.7
|
31.0
|
Have never heard of it
|
40.7
|
50.4
|
44.2
|
53.9
Confidence in the BankPercent
|
76th survey
(Dec 2018)
|
77th survey
(Mar 2019)
|
78th survey
(Jun 2019)
|
79th survey
(Sep 2019)
|
Confident
|
13.0
|
-
|
15.1
|
-
|
Somewhat confident
|
28.9
|
-
|
28.4
|
-
|
Difficult to say
|
47.3
|
-
|
47.0
|
-
|
Not particularly confident
|
7.5
|
-
|
7.0
|
-
|
Not confident
|
2.6
|
-
|
2.0
|
-
