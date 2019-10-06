Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Accounts (September 30)

10/06/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

October 7, 2019
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash3 228,441,701
Japanese government securities 479,681,022,309
Commercial paper4 2,191,693,660
Corporate bonds5 3,142,874,972
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)6 806,815,213
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)7 27,469,465,711
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)8 528,194,325
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 47,800,616,000
Foreign currency assets9 6,709,746,125
Deposits with agents10 14,040,425
Others 744,159,637
Total 569,758,323,491
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 107,167,925,086
Current deposits 408,325,994,773
Other deposits11 28,059,320,595
Deposits of the government 15,674,851,284
Payables under repurchase agreements 106,475,383
Others12 1,039,432,508
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 569,758,323,491
  1. The Bank's total assets outstanding at the end of September 2019 is 569.8 trillion yen, with an approximate increase of 24.1 trillion yen from the corresponding balance of 545.7 trillion yen at the end of September 2018 (the rate of increase is 4.4%).
  2. Main reasons for year-on-year changes in major items:
Table: Main reasons for year-on-year changes in major items
Assets Year-on-Year Differences (Rate of Changes)
Japanese government securities +17.5 trillion yen (+3.8%)
Reflecting the Bank's outright purchases of JGBs.
Table: Main reasons for year-on-year changes in major items
Liabilities Year-on-Year Differences (Rate of Changes)
Current deposits +12.8 trillion yen (+3.2%)
Reflecting the funds provision mainly through the Bank's outright purchases of JGBs.
  1. 3Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. 4Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. 5Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. 6Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. 7Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. 8Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. 9Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. 10Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. 11Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. 12Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports from April to around mid-May, net income for the previous fiscal year before appropriation is also included.
  11. 13End-of-term figures as of March 31 and September 30 are preliminary, and the final figures are released in May and November in the Bank's financial statements.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 469,382,135,324
Treasury discount bills 10,298,886,984

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,601,469,860
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 40,736,000,000
Total 49,337,469,860
  • Comprises the loans pursuant to the following: (1) main rules, (2) special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, (3) special rules for small-lot investments and loans, and (4) special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement. The figures for the loans pursuant to the first three of those are included in 'Loans' as Assets. The figure for loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 1,076,100,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 03:36:08 UTC
