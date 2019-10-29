Bank of Japan : Average Interest Rates by Type of Deposit 

|
本件の対外公表は10月30日 8時50分
Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST
on October 30, 2019.
Bank of Japan
２０１９年１０月３０日
Financial System and Bank Examination Department
日本銀行金融機構局
預金種類別店頭表示金利の平均年利率等について
Average Interest Rates Posted at Financial Institutions by Type of Deposit
1．定期預金の預入期間別平均年利率
( 年利率％ )
Average Interest Rates on Time Deposits by Maturity
( Percent per annum )
預入期間
1か月
3年
|
5年
|
10年
Maturity
1M
3M
6M
1Y
2Y
3Y
4Y
5Y
7Y
10Y
|
0.010
0.010
0.010
0.010
0.011
0.011
0.011
0.014
0.015
0.017
10 million yen or more1
３百万円以上
１千万円未満（注２）
0.010
0.010
0.010
0.010
0.011
0.011
0.011
0.013
0.014
0.017
3 million yen or more and
less than 10 million yen2
３百万円未満（注２）
0.010
0.010
0.010
0.010
0.011
0.011
0.011
0.013
0.014
0.017
Less than 3 million yen2
２．定期積金の契約期間別平均年利回（注1）
３．貯蓄預金の最低預入残高別平均年利率（注1）
Average Yield on Installment Savings by Maturity1
契約期間
1年
3年
5年
最低預入残高
10万円
30万円
Maturity
1Y
3Y
5Y
Minimum required amount outstanding
100,000 yen
300,000 yen
年利回(％)
0.013
0.015
0.016
年利率(％)
0.001
0.001
Percent per annum
Percent per annum
４．普通預金の平均年利率（注１）
Average Interest Rates on Ordinary Deposits1
年利率(％)
0.001
Percent per annum
５．譲渡性預金の1週間の発行期間別平均年利率（都銀等の加重平均）（注３、４）
Weighted Average Rates of CDs Issued by City Banks, etc.3,4
発行期間
30日未満
30～60日未満
60～90日未満
90～120日未満
120～150日未満
150～180日未満
180～360日未満
360日以上
Period of issuance
Less than 30 days
30 days - 59 days
60 days - 89 days
90 days - 119 days
120 days - 149 days
150 days - 179 days
180 days - 359 days
360 days or more
年利率(％)
0.007
0.004
0.012
0.018
0.006
0.017
n.a.
Percent per annum
(注１) 店頭表示日：
2019年10月28日。
(注２) 店頭表示日：
2019年10月28日。なお、預入期間３年以上は、半年複利ものの店頭表示金利（年利率表示）平均。
(注３) 発 行 日：
2019年10月21日～2019年10月25日。
(注４) 都銀等は、都銀、信託銀、埼玉りそな銀行、新生銀行およびあおぞら銀行。
Notes: 1. The date on which the rates are applicable:
2. The date on which the rates are applicable:
3. Dates of issuance:
4. The category "City Banks, etc" comprises city banks, trust banks, Saitama Resona Bank, Shinsei Bank and Aozora Bank.
照会先： Inquiries
金融機構局 金融データ課 預貸金統計グループ
Ｔel : 03-3277-1581
Banking statistics Group, Financial Data Division, Financial System and Bank Examination Department
E-mail: post.bsd6@boj.or.jp
