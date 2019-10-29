Bank of Japan : Average Interest Rates by Type of Deposit 

Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
10/29/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

本件の対外公表は10月30日 8時50分

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST

on October 30, 2019.

Bank of Japan

２０１９年１０月３０日

Financial System and Bank Examination Department

日本銀行金融機構局

預金種類別店頭表示金利の平均年利率等について

Average Interest Rates Posted at Financial Institutions by Type of Deposit

1．定期預金の預入期間別平均年利率

( 年利率％ )

Average Interest Rates on Time Deposits by Maturity

( Percent per annum )

預入期間

1か月

3か月

6か月

1年

2年

3年

4年

5年

7年

10年

Maturity

1M

3M

6M

1Y

2Y

3Y

4Y

5Y

7Y

10Y

１千万円以上（注１）

0.010

0.010

0.010

0.010

0.011

0.011

0.011

0.014

0.015

0.017

10 million yen or more1

３百万円以上

１千万円未満（注２）

0.010

0.010

0.010

0.010

0.011

0.011

0.011

0.013

0.014

0.017

3 million yen or more and

less than 10 million yen2

３百万円未満（注２）

0.010

0.010

0.010

0.010

0.011

0.011

0.011

0.013

0.014

0.017

Less than 3 million yen2

２．定期積金の契約期間別平均年利回（注1）

３．貯蓄預金の最低預入残高別平均年利率（注1）

Average Yield on Installment Savings by Maturity1

Average Interest Rates on Savings Deposits by Minimum Required Amount1

契約期間

1年

3年

5年

最低預入残高

10万円

30万円

Maturity

1Y

3Y

5Y

Minimum required amount outstanding

100,000 yen

300,000 yen

年利回(％)

0.013

0.015

0.016

年利率(％)

0.001

0.001

Percent per annum

Percent per annum

４．普通預金の平均年利率（注１）

Average Interest Rates on Ordinary Deposits1

年利率(％)

0.001

Percent per annum

５．譲渡性預金の1週間の発行期間別平均年利率（都銀等の加重平均）（注３、４）

Weighted Average Rates of CDs Issued by City Banks, etc.3,4

発行期間

30日未満

30～60日未満

60～90日未満

90～120日未満

120～150日未満

150～180日未満

180～360日未満

360日以上

Period of issuance

Less than 30 days

30 days - 59 days

60 days - 89 days

90 days - 119 days

120 days - 149 days

150 days - 179 days

180 days - 359 days

360 days or more

年利率(％)

0.007

0.004

0.012

0.018

0.006

0.017

0.004

n.a.

Percent per annum

(注１) 店頭表示日：

2019年10月28日。

(注２) 店頭表示日：

2019年10月28日。なお、預入期間３年以上は、半年複利ものの店頭表示金利（年利率表示）平均。

(注３) 発 行 日：

2019年10月21日～2019年10月25日。

(注４) 都銀等は、都銀、信託銀、埼玉りそな銀行、新生銀行およびあおぞら銀行。

Notes: 1. The date on which the rates are applicable:

October 28, 2019

2. The date on which the rates are applicable:

October 28, 2019

The rates for time deposits with a maturity of 3 years or longer are compounded semiannually, indicated in percent per annum.

3. Dates of issuance:

October 21 - 25, 2019

4. The category "City Banks, etc" comprises city banks, trust banks, Saitama Resona Bank, Shinsei Bank and Aozora Bank.

照会先： Inquiries

金融機構局 金融データ課 預貸金統計グループ

Ｔel : 03-3277-1581

Banking statistics Group, Financial Data Division, Financial System and Bank Examination Department

E-mail: post.bsd6@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 01:11:03 UTC
