Bank of Japan : (Benchmark Reform) Determination of the Calculating and Publishing Entities of Prototype Rates for Term Reference Rates 

(Tentative translation)
-
Whether an applicant has established a sustainable operational system as an administrator of the benchmark
-
Whether the reliability of an applicant is ensured as a receiver of data provided by OIS brokers
-
Whether an applicant complies with the principles and requirements indicated in the public consultation4
-
Whether an applicant is able to accommodate to the changes in the market environment
-
Whether an applicant has developed a policy for the publication of production rate which takes account of the widespread use of the new benchmark
-
Whether an applicant has plans to develop a management plan that enables to implement the above details
The Committee then discussed and evaluated each applicant after receiving an explanation for the reasoning behind the evaluation from the Task Force, with a view to ensure the transparency in the selection process.
As a result, the Committee reached a conclusion that Quick Corp. was suitable as a calculating and publishing entity of prototype rates for Term Reference Rates, as it met the principles and requirements indicated in the public consultation and was the most highly evaluated applicant in almost all of the evaluation points.
2. Plan for the Development of Term Reference Rates
Going forward, Quick Corp. will prepare for calculating and publishing prototype rates for Term Reference Rates with support provided by the Task Force. The commencing time of the publication will be released on the Bank of Japan's website as soon as it is ready.
Contact Information:
Secretariat of the Committee (Market Infrastructure Group,
Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department,
Bank of Japan)
Email: post.fmd33@boj.or.jp
4 "Public Consultation on the Appropriate Choice and Usage of Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks" Please refer to the following link: https://www.boj.or.jp/en/paym/market/jpy_cmte/index.htm/