Bank of Japan : (Benchmark Reform) Determination of the Calculating and Publishing Entities of Prototype Rates for Term Reference Rates 

(Tentative translation)

February 26, 2020

The Cross -Industry Committee on

Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks

Determination of the Calculating and Publishing Entity

of Prototype Rates for Term Reference Rates

1. Determination of the Calculating and Publishing Entities of Prototype Rates for Term Reference Rates

As announced in the "Solicitation of the Calculating and Publishing Entities of Prototype Rates for Term Reference Rates (Swap)"1 (hereinafter the Solicitation Paper) released on October 29, 2019, the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks (hereinafter the Committee) solicited entities that will calculate and publish prototype rates based on Japanese yen (JPY) overnight index swap (OIS) (hereinafter the Term Reference Rates).2

As a result, the Committee received applications from a certain number of entities that have experience in calculating and publishing benchmarks. Applicants have been evaluated in accordance with the process described in Item 2. of the Solicitation Paper.

Specifically, the Task Force on Term Reference Rates3 (hereinafter the Task Force) received presentations by applicants on details described in Item 1. (2) of the Solicitation Paper (the point of the details is as described in 1.-8. below). Subsequently, applicants were evaluated while taking into account the opinions of such parties as data providers of JPY OIS and the supervisory authority of interest rate benchmarks in Japan.

Whether an applicant plans to construct personnel and operational system to calculate and publish the benchmark in an appropriate manner Whether an applicant plans to establish a system structure to calculate and publish the benchmark in an appropriate manner