Bank of Japan : (Benchmark Reform) Solicitation of the Calculating and Publishing Entities of Prototype Rates for Term Reference Rates (Swap)  

(Tentative translation)

October 29, 2019

Solicitation of the Calculating and Publishing Entities of Prototype Rates

for Term Reference Rates (Swap)

As described in the "Public Consultation on the Appropriate Choice and Usage of Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks"1 released on July 2, 2019, the "Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks" (referred to as "Committee" hereinafter) deems it appropriate to take a gradual approach to calculating and publishing term structures based on Japanese yen (JPY) overnight index swap (OIS) (referred to as "Term Reference Rates (Swap)" hereinafter) that will divide the process into two phases.

In Phase 1, prototype rates, which are not assumed to be actually referenced in contracts for various financial instruments and transactions, will be calculated and published.

Meanwhile, in Phase 2, production rates, which are assumed to be actually referenced in contracts, will be calculated and published as a potential alternative benchmark for JPY LIBOR. Therefore, potential administrators will need to make preparations to meet requirements that will be imposed if Term Reference Rates (Swap) are designated as a "Specified Financial Benchmark"2 under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its administrators are designated as a "Specified Financial Benchmark Administrator."3,4

The Committee, in light of the contents of the public consultation, has decided to solicit entities that are contemplating becoming future administrators of Term Reference Rates (Swap) and that will for the time being calculate and publish prototype rates in Phase 1.