Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Jan.)
02/12/2020
Bank of Japan
Research and Statistics Department
FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Monthly Report on the Corporate Goods Price Index
Preliminary Figures for January 2020
The Producer Price Index rose 0.2 percent from the previous month.
The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) rose 0.3 percent from the previous month.
The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) rose 0.7 percent from the previous month.
CY2015 = 100, %
Export Price Index
Foreign
rate
|
Monthly
|
2018/ Dec.
|
-0.7
|
|
1.4
|
-0.7
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
-3.6
|
|
|
3.6
|
-0.7
|
|
2019/ Jan.
|
-0.6
|
|
0.5
|
-0.6
|
|
-2.6
|
|
|
-3.5
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
-1.9
|
|
-5.3
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
-3.0
|
|
|
-0.3
|
-3.1
|
|
Feb.
|
0.4
|
|
0.9
|
0.4
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
-1.6
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-2.1
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-2.1
|
1.3
|
|
Mar.
|
0.3
|
|
1.3
|
0.3
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-2.1
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
-0.7
|
0.8
|
|
Apr.
|
0.4
|
|
1.3
|
0.4
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
-1.0
|
0.4
|
|
May
|
-0.1
|
|
0.7
|
-0.1
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
-2.6
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
-2.1
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
-1.9
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
-1.8
|
-1.7
|
|
June
|
-0.6
|
|
-0.2
|
-0.6
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
-4.1
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
-2.8
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
-5.8
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
-4.4
|
-1.6
|
|
July
|
0.0
|
|
-0.6
|
-0.3
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
-4.9
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
-2.9
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
-8.4
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
-6.4
|
0.1
|
|
Aug.
|
-0.3
|
|
-0.9
|
-0.2
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
-5.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
-2.8
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
-8.4
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
-5.3
|
-1.8
|
|
Sep.
|
0.0
|
|
-1.1
|
-0.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
-6.1
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
-3.3
|
-0.6
|
|
-9.5
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
-6.7
|
1.1
|
|
Oct.
|
1.1
|
|
-0.4
|
1.4
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
-6.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-3.4
|
|
0.4
|
|
-10.6
|
0.0
|
|
-7.7
|
0.7
|
|
Nov.
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-5.9
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
-3.4
|
|
0.1
|
|
-11.2
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-8.5
|
0.7
|
|
Dec.
|
0.1
|
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
|
-4.3
|
-0.2
|
|
-2.4
|
|
0.9
|
|
-6.7
|
|
0.6
|
|
-4.5
|
0.3
|
|
2020/ Jan.
|
0.2
|
|
1.7
|
0.2
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
-0.9
|
0.1
|
|
Preliminary Figures
Notes: 1. A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 2. r: revised figures
110 （CY2015 = 100）
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
（CY2015 = 100）
|
|
|
|
|
|
150 （CY2015 = 100）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Export Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
Import Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(yen basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(yen basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Export Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
Import Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference: Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
using Chain-weighted Index Formula
|
|
|
|
|
(contract currency basis)
|
|
|
|
|
(contract currency basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY 13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
CY 13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
CY 13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in January 2020)
|
Producer Price Index
|
|
|
Monthly change 0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
0.20
|
%
|
Gasoline, Gas oil, Naphtha
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
0.03
|
%
|
Ethylene, Propylene, Butane & butylene
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonferrous metals
|
0.02
|
%
|
Unwrought gold, Rolled, hammered & stamped precious metals, Unwrought silver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production machinery
|
0.02
|
%
|
Mold, die & parts, Grinding machines, Robots
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
|
-0.10 %
|
Chicken eggs, Pork, Beef
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron & steel
|
-0.02 %
|
Hot-dipzinc-coated steel sheets, Hot rolled steel strips, Cold rolled steel strips
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
-0.01 %
|
Industrial extra high tension power, Commercial high tension power, Industrial high
|
|
tension power
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Export Price Index (contract currency basis)
|
|
|
Monthly change 0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Metals & related products
|
0.18
|
%
|
Unwrought gold, Hot rolled steel strips, Unwrought copper
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General purpose, production & business oriented
|
0.04
|
%
|
Exchange lenses for cameras, Semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Electric
|
|
machinery
|
tools
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
0.04
|
%
|
Para-xylene, Styrene monomer, Caprolactam
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other primary products & manufactured goods
|
0.03
|
%
|
Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Gas oil, Lubricating oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation equipment
|
0.02
|
%
|
Outboard motors, Standard trucks, Aircraft engine parts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
-0.06 %
|
Silicon wafers, MOS memory integrated circuits, Transformers for electronic
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Import Price Index (contract currency basis)
|
|
|
Monthly change 0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum, coal & natural gas
|
0.87
|
%
|
Crude petroleum, Liquefied petroleum gas, Naphtha
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals & related products
|
0.13
|
%
|
Unwrought palladium, Copper ores, Unwrought platinum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General purpose, production & business oriented
|
0.03
|
%
|
Medical supplies, Analytical instruments, Pumps
|
|
machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods and agriculture products for food
|
0.03
|
%
|
Wheat, Palm oil, Raw sugar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation equipment
|
0.01
|
%
|
Internal combustion engines for motor vehicles & parts, Motor vehicle parts (except
|
|
internal combustion engines)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
-0.30 %
|
MOS logic integrated circuits, Cellular phones, MOS memory integrated circuits
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
-0.11 %
|
Carbon black, Diagnostic agents, Polyamide resins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Reference Index）
|
|
|
Monthly change 0.1%
|
Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
0.20
|
%
|
Gasoline, Gas oil, Naphtha
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
0.03
|
%
|
Ethylene, Propylene, Butane & butylene
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonferrous metals
|
0.02
|
%
|
Unwrought gold, Rolled, hammered & stamped precious metals, Unwrought silver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production machinery
|
0.02
|
%
|
Mold, die & parts, Grinding machines, Robots
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
|
-0.10 %
|
Chicken eggs, Pork, Beef
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron & steel
|
-0.02 %
|
Hot-dipzinc-coated steel sheets, Hot rolled steel strips, Cold rolled steel strips
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
-0.01 %
|
Industrial extra high tension power, Commercial high tension power, Industrial high
|
|
tension power
|
|
|
|
Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for January 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
|
Weight
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
1,000.0
|
102.5
|
|
102.3
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
1.7
|
|
0.9
|
excluding extra charges for summer electricity
|
1,000.0
|
102.5
|
|
102.3
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
1.7
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods
|
141.6
|
102.2
|
102.2
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.2
|
1.5
|
r
|
1.2
|
Textile products
|
9.6
|
103.7
|
|
104.4
|
-0.7
|
|
-0.3
|
2.1
|
|
2.4
|
Lumber & wood products
|
9.2
|
105.3
|
|
105.3
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
-0.3
|
|
0.0
|
Pulp, paper & related products
|
27.7
|
109.9
|
|
110.0
|
-0.1
|
|
0.0
|
3.7
|
|
5.3
|
Chemicals & related products
|
89.2
|
94.9
|
94.6
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
r
|
-2.6
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
59.5
|
115.9
|
112.6
|
2.9
|
r
|
2.3
|
9.2
|
r
|
1.2
|
Plastic products
|
38.2
|
99.4
|
99.4
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.2
|
1.3
|
r
|
1.2
|
Ceramic, stone & clay products
|
23.3
|
107.2
|
107.1
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.0
|
3.9
|
r
|
4.1
|
Iron & steel
|
51.7
|
112.2
|
112.5
|
-0.3
|
r
|
-0.2
|
2.5
|
r
|
2.6
|
Nonferrous metals
|
27.1
|
97.6
|
|
96.8
|
0.8
|
|
1.4
|
0.5
|
|
-2.3
|
Metal products
|
40.0
|
108.6
|
108.6
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.5
|
2.5
|
r
|
3.0
|
General purpose machinery
|
27.2
|
103.6
|
103.3
|
0.3
|
r
|
-0.5
|
2.9
|
r
|
3.1
|
Production machinery
|
41.1
|
104.4
|
103.8
|
0.6
|
r
|
-0.2
|
3.0
|
r
|
2.8
|
Business oriented machinery
|
16.2
|
103.1
|
103.1
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.5
|
1.2
|
r
|
2.2
|
Electronic components & devices
|
24.5
|
98.7
|
98.5
|
0.2
|
r
|
-0.3
|
0.8
|
r
|
0.6
|
Electrical machinery & equipment
|
52.7
|
95.3
|
95.4
|
-0.1
|
r
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.0
|
Information & communications equipment
|
20.8
|
95.7
|
95.7
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.1
|
0.3
|
r
|
-0.1
|
Transportation equipment
|
140.7
|
99.9
|
|
99.9
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
|
1.6
|
Other manufacturing industry products
|
48.0
|
103.8
|
103.7
|
0.1
|
r
|
-0.2
|
3.0
|
r
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
|
35.8
|
107.8
|
|
110.6
|
-2.5
|
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minerals
|
3.9
|
101.4
|
101.4
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.1
|
-1.1
|
r
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
67.1
|
97.4
|
97.6
|
-0.2
|
r
|
-0.6
|
-3.8
|
r
|
-2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrap & waste
|
4.9
|
105.9
|
|
105.7
|
0.2
|
|
4.9
|
-14.8
|
|
-16.4
Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July to September.
to September.
2. r: revised figures
Export Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for January 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Index
|
|
Monthly change
|
Yearly change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Contract
|
Yen
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
|
Weight
|
currency
|
currency
|
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
1,000.0
|
92.4
|
92.1
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
-1.4
|
r
|
-4.3
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textiles
|
13.8
|
92.1
|
|
91.9
|
0.2
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
|
-1.9
|
-0.2
|
Chemicals & related products
|
98.4
|
88.1
|
87.7
|
0.5
|
r
|
-1.2
|
0.3
|
-7.1
|
r
|
-12.4
|
-7.4
|
Metals & related products
|
108.5
|
104.4
|
102.9
|
1.5
|
r
|
0.9
|
1.4
|
0.0
|
r
|
-5.0
|
-0.1
|
General purpose, production &
|
189.4
|
95.4
|
95.1
|
0.3
|
r
|
-0.2
|
0.2
|
-1.1
|
r
|
-2.1
|
-1.0
|
business oriented machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
205.5
|
86.6
|
86.7
|
-0.1
|
r
|
0.2
|
-0.3
|
-1.7
|
r
|
-3.6
|
-1.9
|
Transportation equipment
|
285.2
|
91.5
|
|
91.4
|
0.1
|
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
|
-2.2
|
0.6
|
Other primary products &
|
99.2
|
92.9
|
|
92.6
|
0.3
|
|
-0.2
|
0.3
|
-1.9
|
|
-6.1
|
-2.0
|
manufactured goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: r: revised figures
Import Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for January 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Index
|
|
Monthly change
|
Yearly change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Contract
|
Yen
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
|
Weight
|
currency
|
currency
|
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
1,000.0
|
94.1
|
93.4
|
0.7
|
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
-0.7
|
r
|
-6.7
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods and agriculture
|
80.4
|
91.6
|
91.2
|
0.4
|
r
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
r
|
-2.1
|
0.2
|
products for food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textiles
|
61.3
|
93.8
|
93.6
|
0.2
|
r
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
-0.7
|
r
|
-2.6
|
-0.9
|
Metals & related products
|
95.8
|
107.2
|
|
105.8
|
1.3
|
|
0.2
|
1.2
|
12.5
|
|
6.9
|
12.5
|
Lumber & wood products and
|
17.3
|
96.7
|
|
96.5
|
0.2
|
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
-3.1
|
|
-6.0
|
-3.0
|
forest products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum, coal & natural gas
|
252.3
|
104.5
|
101.2
|
3.3
|
r
|
2.4
|
3.1
|
-0.5
|
r
|
-13.4
|
-0.6
|
Chemicals & related products
|
94.7
|
89.6
|
90.6
|
-1.1
|
r
|
0.1
|
-1.3
|
-6.8
|
r
|
-10.9
|
-6.9
|
General purpose, production &
|
68.1
|
96.0
|
95.4
|
0.6
|
r
|
-0.2
|
0.5
|
-0.6
|
r
|
-2.6
|
-0.5
|
business oriented machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
196.6
|
77.5
|
78.9
|
-1.8
|
r
|
0.6
|
-1.8
|
-6.1
|
r
|
-8.1
|
-6.2
|
Transportation equipment
|
49.5
|
96.3
|
|
95.9
|
0.4
|
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
|
-1.0
|
1.0
|
Other primary products &
|
84.0
|
91.3
|
|
91.1
|
0.2
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-0.5
|
|
-3.7
|
-1.0
|
manufactured goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for January 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weight
|
change
|
Previous month
|
change
|
Previous month
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic demand products
|
1,000.000
|
99.2
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
-0.1
|
-2.2
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
744.660
|
100.9
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
r
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
255.340
|
94.1
|
0.7
|
|
0.9
|
-0.7
|
-6.7
|
|
Raw materials
|
100.163
|
104.0
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
0.8
|
r
|
-6.7
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
26.060
|
105.6
|
-1.5
|
|
1.1
|
-2.2
|
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
74.103
|
103.4
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
1.9
|
r
|
-8.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intermediate materials
|
535.481
|
100.3
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
r
|
-2.1
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
448.097
|
101.5
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
r
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
87.384
|
94.1
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
-2.2
|
-7.3
|
|
Final goods
|
364.356
|
96.2
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
r
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
270.503
|
99.5
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
r
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
93.853
|
86.8
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
-1.7
|
r
|
-4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital goods
|
112.246
|
97.3
|
0.3
|
-0.2
|
-0.4
|
r
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
87.827
|
100.1
|
0.4
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
r
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
24.419
|
87.5
|
0.3
|
|
0.1
|
-1.4
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer goods
|
252.110
|
95.7
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
r
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
182.676
|
99.2
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
r
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
69.434
|
86.6
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
-1.8
|
r
|
-4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Durable consumer goods
|
67.121
|
88.5
|
-0.3
|
0.5
|
-2.2
|
r
|
-3.0
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
42.200
|
96.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
-0.1
|
r
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
24.921
|
75.5
|
-1.3
|
1.3
|
-6.4
|
r
|
-7.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nondurable consumer goods
|
184.989
|
98.3
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
r
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
140.476
|
100.1
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
r
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
44.513
|
92.8
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
r
|
-3.3
Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.
2. r: revised figures
（Index by Stage of Demand and Use）
|
|
|
|
Producer Price Index
using Chain-weightedIndex Formula( Preliminary Figures for January 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Index
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
|
Weight
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
1,000.0
|
102.2
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
1.6
|
|
1.0
|
excluding extra charges for summer electricity
|
1,000.0
|
102.2
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
1.6
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods
|
142.0
|
101.9
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1.5
|
r
|
1.1
|
Textile products
|
9.5
|
103.6
|
-0.6
|
|
-0.3
|
2.0
|
|
2.3
|
Lumber & wood products
|
9.9
|
105.2
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
r
|
0.1
|
Pulp, paper & related products
|
27.4
|
109.4
|
-0.1
|
|
0.0
|
3.6
|
|
5.2
|
Chemicals & related products
|
87.4
|
94.6
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
r
|
-1.8
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
56.2
|
116.7
|
3.1
|
r
|
2.3
|
9.3
|
r
|
1.3
|
Plastic products
|
40.5
|
99.0
|
0.0
|
-0.3
|
1.2
|
r
|
1.0
|
Ceramic, stone & clay products
|
23.1
|
106.8
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
3.8
|
r
|
4.0
|
Iron & steel
|
53.2
|
112.2
|
-0.3
|
-0.2
|
2.7
|
r
|
2.9
|
Nonferrous metals
|
26.3
|
97.1
|
0.6
|
|
1.3
|
-0.3
|
|
-2.9
|
Metal products
|
42.1
|
108.3
|
0.0
|
-0.5
|
2.4
|
r
|
2.9
|
General purpose machinery
|
31.2
|
103.5
|
0.2
|
-0.5
|
2.6
|
r
|
3.1
|
Production machinery
|
45.6
|
104.1
|
0.6
|
-0.3
|
2.8
|
r
|
2.4
|
Business oriented machinery
|
14.6
|
102.4
|
0.1
|
-0.3
|
0.8
|
r
|
1.4
|
Electronic components & devices
|
23.3
|
100.3
|
0.2
|
-0.3
|
1.3
|
r
|
1.3
|
Electrical machinery & equipment
|
51.1
|
95.3
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.1
|
Information & communications equipment
|
17.1
|
95.3
|
0.3
|
-0.2
|
0.6
|
r
|
0.0
|
Transportation equipment
|
151.4
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
1.5
|
|
1.5
|
Other manufacturing industry products
|
45.5
|
103.5
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
2.9
|
r
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
|
37.1
|
108.7
|
-2.5
|
|
0.9
|
2.0
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minerals
|
3.5
|
101.5
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.1
|
-0.6
|
r
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
55.9
|
97.6
|
-0.2
|
r
|
-0.6
|
-3.7
|
r
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrap & waste
|
6.1
|
107.0
|
0.2
|
r
|
4.9
|
-15.3
|
r
|
-16.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July to September.
-
The indexes are based on the year 2017 weights.
-
r: revised figures
Corporate Goods Price Index
Time Series Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
Export Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding extra
|
(yen basis)
|
|
|
|
(contract currency basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges for summer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
electricity
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly
|
from three
|
Monthly
|
|
Yearly
|
from three
|
|
Yearly
|
from three
|
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
change
|
months
|
from three
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
change
|
months
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
change
|
months
|
|
|
|
change
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
earlier
|
months
|
|
|
earlier
|
|
|
earlier
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
earlier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2017
|
98.7
|
―
|
2.3
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
95.5
|
―
|
5.3
|
―
|
100.2
|
―
|
3.4
|
―
|
|
2018
|
101.3
|
―
|
2.6
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
96.8
|
―
|
1.4
|
―
|
102.2
|
―
|
2.0
|
―
|
|
2019
|
101.5
|
―
|
0.2
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
93.2
|
―
|
-3.7
|
―
|
99.6
|
―
|
-2.5
|
―
|
FY
|
2016
|
96.7
|
―
|
-2.4
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
91.3
|
―
|
-6.9
|
―
|
97.8
|
―
|
-0.8
|
―
|
|
2017
|
99.3
|
―
|
2.7
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
95.6
|
―
|
4.7
|
―
|
100.8
|
―
|
3.1
|
―
|
|
2018
|
101.5
|
―
|
2.2
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
96.4
|
―
|
0.8
|
―
|
101.7
|
―
|
0.9
|
―
|
2019/
|
Q1
|
101.2
|
-0.8
|
0.9
|
―
|
-0.8
|
―
|
94.5
|
-3.0
|
-1.7
|
―
|
100.2
|
-1.6
|
-2.1
|
―
|
|
Q2
|
101.6
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
―
|
0.4
|
―
|
94.4
|
-0.1
|
-2.2
|
―
|
100.3
|
0.1
|
-2.1
|
―
|
|
Q3
|
101.0
|
-0.6
|
-0.9
|
―
|
-0.9
|
―
|
91.9
|
-2.6
|
-5.5
|
―
|
99.2
|
-1.1
|
-3.0
|
―
|
|
Q4
|
102.2
|
1.2
|
0.2
|
―
|
1.5
|
―
|
92.0
|
0.1
|
-5.5
|
―
|
98.6
|
-0.6
|
-3.1
|
―
|
2018/
|
Dec.
|
101.4
|
-0.7
|
1.4
|
-0.6
|
-0.7
|
-0.4
|
96.2
|
-1.7
|
-1.5
|
-1.2
|
100.8
|
-1.3
|
-0.9
|
-1.4
|
2019/
|
Jan.
|
100.8
|
-0.6
|
0.5
|
-1.6
|
-0.6
|
-1.6
|
93.7
|
-2.6
|
-3.5
|
-4.4
|
100.0
|
-0.8
|
-1.9
|
-2.3
|
|
Feb.
|
101.2
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
-0.9
|
0.4
|
-0.9
|
94.6
|
1.0
|
-1.6
|
-3.4
|
100.2
|
0.2
|
-2.1
|
-1.9
|
|
Mar.
|
101.5
|
0.3
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
95.3
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
-0.9
|
100.4
|
0.2
|
-2.1
|
-0.4
|
|
Apr.
|
101.9
|
0.4
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
1.1
|
95.7
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
2.1
|
100.7
|
0.3
|
-1.5
|
0.7
|
|
May
|
101.8
|
-0.1
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
94.4
|
-1.4
|
-2.6
|
-0.2
|
100.5
|
-0.2
|
-2.1
|
0.3
|
|
June
|
101.2
|
-0.6
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
-0.6
|
-0.3
|
93.0
|
-1.5
|
-4.1
|
-2.4
|
99.8
|
-0.7
|
-2.8
|
-0.6
|
|
July
|
101.2
|
0.0
|
-0.6
|
-0.7
|
-0.3
|
-1.0
|
92.6
|
-0.4
|
-4.9
|
-3.2
|
99.4
|
-0.4
|
-2.9
|
-1.3
|
|
Aug.
|
100.9
|
-0.3
|
-0.9
|
-0.9
|
-0.2
|
-1.1
|
91.5
|
-1.2
|
-5.7
|
-3.1
|
99.4
|
0.0
|
-2.8
|
-1.1
|
|
Sep.
|
100.9
|
0.0
|
-1.1
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
-0.6
|
91.5
|
0.0
|
-6.1
|
-1.6
|
98.8
|
-0.6
|
-3.3
|
-1.0
|
|
Oct.
|
102.0
|
1.1
|
-0.4
|
0.8
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
91.9
|
0.4
|
-6.2
|
-0.8
|
98.9
|
0.1
|
-3.4
|
-0.5
|
|
Nov.
|
102.2
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
0.2
|
1.5
|
92.1
|
0.2
|
-5.9
|
0.7
|
98.6
|
-0.3
|
-3.4
|
-0.8
|
|
Dec.
|
102.3
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
1.4
|
0.1
|
1.7
|
92.1
|
0.0
|
-4.3
|
0.7
|
98.4
|
-0.2
|
-2.4
|
-0.4
|
2020/
|
Jan.
|
102.5
|
0.2
|
1.7
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
92.4
|
0.3
|
-1.4
|
0.5
|
98.7
|
0.3
|
-1.3
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Import Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(yen basis)
|
|
|
|
(contract currency basis)
|
|
$/yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
Change
|
|
Monthly
|
|
Change
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly
|
from three
|
|
Yearly
|
from three
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
months
|
|
change
|
months
|
(Yearly)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
earlier
|
|
|
earlier
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2017
|
92.7
|
―
|
10.9
|
―
|
98.2
|
―
|
8.9
|
―
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
99.7
|
―
|
7.6
|
―
|
106.7
|
―
|
8.7
|
―
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
94.5
|
―
|
-5.2
|
―
|
102.3
|
―
|
-4.1
|
―
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY
|
2016
|
85.4
|
―
|
-10.6
|
―
|
92.5
|
―
|
-3.5
|
―
|
-9.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
93.6
|
―
|
9.6
|
―
|
99.8
|
―
|
7.9
|
―
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
99.7
|
―
|
6.5
|
―
|
106.4
|
―
|
6.6
|
―
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/
|
Q1
|
96.0
|
-6.4
|
-0.1
|
―
|
103.0
|
-4.8
|
-1.1
|
―
|
-2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
96.5
|
0.5
|
-2.1
|
―
|
103.9
|
0.9
|
-2.3
|
―
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
92.7
|
-3.9
|
-8.8
|
―
|
101.5
|
-2.3
|
-6.1
|
―
|
-2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
92.8
|
0.1
|
-9.6
|
―
|
100.7
|
-0.8
|
-6.9
|
―
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/
|
Dec.
|
100.1
|
-4.0
|
3.1
|
-1.7
|
105.8
|
-3.6
|
3.6
|
-2.0
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/
|
Jan.
|
94.8
|
-5.3
|
-2.0
|
-8.4
|
102.6
|
-3.0
|
-0.3
|
-6.0
|
-3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb.
|
95.9
|
1.2
|
-0.7
|
-8.1
|
102.7
|
0.1
|
-2.1
|
-6.4
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar.
|
97.2
|
1.4
|
2.4
|
-2.9
|
103.7
|
1.0
|
-0.7
|
-2.0
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
97.6
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
3.0
|
103.7
|
0.0
|
-1.0
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May
|
96.9
|
-0.7
|
-1.9
|
1.0
|
104.4
|
0.7
|
-1.8
|
1.7
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
95.0
|
-2.0
|
-5.8
|
-2.3
|
103.5
|
-0.9
|
-4.4
|
-0.2
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
93.2
|
-1.9
|
-8.4
|
-4.5
|
101.4
|
-2.0
|
-6.4
|
-2.2
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.
|
92.7
|
-0.5
|
-8.4
|
-4.3
|
102.3
|
0.9
|
-5.3
|
-2.0
|
-1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep.
|
92.1
|
-0.6
|
-9.5
|
-3.1
|
100.8
|
-1.5
|
-6.7
|
-2.6
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct.
|
92.5
|
0.4
|
-10.6
|
-0.8
|
100.8
|
0.0
|
-7.7
|
-0.6
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nov.
|
92.6
|
0.1
|
-11.2
|
-0.1
|
100.4
|
-0.4
|
-8.5
|
-1.9
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec.
|
93.4
|
0.9
|
-6.7
|
1.4
|
101.0
|
0.6
|
-4.5
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/
|
Jan.
|
94.1
|
0.7
|
-0.7
|
1.7
|
101.7
|
0.7
|
-0.9
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
Note: A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen.
Index by Stage of Demand and Use
Time Series Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Domestic demand products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
Intermediate materials
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2017
|
97.2
|
―
|
4.3
|
|
95.9
|
―
|
22.0
|
97.4
|
―
|
4.3
|
|
2018
|
100.9
|
―
|
3.8
|
|
109.5
|
―
|
14.2
|
101.6
|
―
|
4.3
|
|
2019
|
99.4
|
―
|
-1.5
|
|
103.8
|
―
|
-5.2
|
100.7
|
―
|
-0.9
|
FY
|
2016
|
93.8
|
―
|
-4.5
|
|
83.4
|
―
|
-9.5
|
93.9
|
―
|
-4.5
|
|
2017
|
97.9
|
―
|
4.4
|
|
97.8
|
―
|
17.3
|
98.2
|
―
|
4.6
|
|
2018
|
101.0
|
―
|
3.2
|
|
110.0
|
―
|
12.5
|
101.9
|
―
|
3.8
|
2019/
|
Q1
|
99.8
|
-2.3
|
0.6
|
|
105.3
|
-8.2
|
1.8
|
101.1
|
-1.7
|
1.4
|
|
Q2
|
100.3
|
0.5
|
-0.1
|
|
107.0
|
1.6
|
-0.5
|
101.5
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
|
Q3
|
98.8
|
-1.5
|
-2.9
|
|
101.5
|
-5.1
|
-9.8
|
100.3
|
-1.2
|
-2.3
|
|
Q4
|
98.7
|
-0.1
|
-3.3
|
|
101.4
|
-0.1
|
-11.6
|
99.9
|
-0.4
|
-2.8
|
2018/
|
Dec.
|
101.1
|
-1.5
|
1.8
|
|
110.1
|
-6.6
|
6.8
|
102.1
|
-0.9
|
2.8
|
2019/
|
Jan.
|
99.3
|
-1.8
|
-0.1
|
|
103.2
|
-6.3
|
0.2
|
100.7
|
-1.4
|
0.8
|
|
Feb.
|
99.8
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
|
105.0
|
1.7
|
0.1
|
101.1
|
0.4
|
1.4
|
|
Mar.
|
100.4
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
|
107.8
|
2.7
|
5.3
|
101.5
|
0.4
|
2.0
|
|
Apr.
|
100.8
|
0.4
|
1.4
|
|
107.8
|
0.0
|
4.4
|
102.0
|
0.5
|
1.6
|
|
May
|
100.5
|
-0.3
|
0.0
|
|
107.9
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
101.6
|
-0.4
|
0.3
|
|
June
|
99.6
|
-0.9
|
-1.6
|
|
105.2
|
-2.5
|
-5.7
|
100.8
|
-0.8
|
-1.0
|
|
July
|
99.1
|
-0.5
|
-2.7
|
|
101.7
|
-3.3
|
-9.8
|
100.7
|
-0.1
|
-1.9
|
|
Aug.
|
98.8
|
-0.3
|
-2.8
|
|
102.6
|
0.9
|
-8.4
|
100.1
|
-0.6
|
-2.3
|
|
Sep.
|
98.6
|
-0.2
|
-3.3
|
|
100.3
|
-2.2
|
-11.0
|
100.2
|
0.1
|
-2.6
|
|
Oct.
|
98.5
|
-0.1
|
-4.1
|
|
100.7
|
0.4
|
-13.3
|
99.8
|
-0.4
|
-3.3
|
|
Nov.
|
98.6
|
0.1
|
-3.9
|
|
100.8
|
0.1
|
-14.5
|
100.0
|
0.2
|
-2.9
|
|
Dec.
|
98.9
|
0.3
|
-2.2
|
|
102.7
|
1.9
|
-6.7
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
-2.1
|
2020/
|
Jan.
|
99.2
|
0.3
|
-0.1
|
|
104.0
|
1.3
|
0.8
|
100.3
|
0.3
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Domestic demand products (Cont'd)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital goods
|
|
Consumer goods
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2017
|
97.3
|
―
|
0.4
|
|
98.0
|
―
|
0.1
|
97.0
|
―
|
0.6
|
|
2018
|
97.5
|
―
|
0.2
|
|
97.9
|
―
|
-0.1
|
97.3
|
―
|
0.3
|
|
2019
|
96.3
|
―
|
-1.2
|
|
97.5
|
―
|
-0.4
|
95.8
|
―
|
-1.5
|
FY
|
2016
|
96.7
|
―
|
-2.9
|
|
97.7
|
―
|
-2.0
|
96.2
|
―
|
-3.3
|
|
2017
|
97.3
|
―
|
0.6
|
|
97.9
|
―
|
0.2
|
97.0
|
―
|
0.8
|
|
2018
|
97.3
|
―
|
0.0
|
|
98.0
|
―
|
0.1
|
97.0
|
―
|
0.0
|
2019/
|
Q1
|
96.5
|
-1.2
|
-0.7
|
|
97.9
|
-0.3
|
0.4
|
96.0
|
-1.5
|
-1.1
|
|
Q2
|
96.8
|
0.3
|
-0.5
|
|
97.7
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
96.4
|
0.4
|
-0.6
|
|
Q3
|
96.0
|
-0.8
|
-1.6
|
|
97.0
|
-0.7
|
-0.9
|
95.5
|
-0.9
|
-2.0
|
|
Q4
|
95.9
|
-0.1
|
-1.8
|
|
97.2
|
0.2
|
-1.0
|
95.4
|
-0.1
|
-2.2
|
2018/
|
Dec.
|
97.1
|
-0.8
|
-1.1
|
|
97.9
|
-0.6
|
-0.6
|
96.7
|
-1.0
|
-1.3
|
2019/
|
Jan.
|
96.2
|
-0.9
|
-1.4
|
|
97.7
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
95.6
|
-1.1
|
-1.9
|
|
Feb.
|
96.6
|
0.4
|
-0.6
|
|
98.1
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
96.0
|
0.4
|
-1.2
|
|
Mar.
|
96.7
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
|
97.8
|
-0.3
|
0.4
|
96.3
|
0.3
|
-0.4
|
|
Apr.
|
97.2
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
|
98.1
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
96.8
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
|
May
|
96.9
|
-0.3
|
-0.5
|
|
97.7
|
-0.4
|
-0.3
|
96.6
|
-0.2
|
-0.5
|
|
June
|
96.4
|
-0.5
|
-1.1
|
|
97.4
|
-0.3
|
-0.6
|
95.9
|
-0.7
|
-1.4
|
|
July
|
96.2
|
-0.2
|
-1.4
|
|
97.1
|
-0.3
|
-0.9
|
95.7
|
-0.2
|
-1.7
|
|
Aug.
|
95.8
|
-0.4
|
-1.7
|
|
96.9
|
-0.2
|
-1.1
|
95.3
|
-0.4
|
-2.1
|
|
Sep.
|
95.9
|
0.1
|
-1.7
|
|
97.1
|
0.2
|
-0.7
|
95.4
|
0.1
|
-2.2
|
|
Oct.
|
95.9
|
0.0
|
-2.3
|
|
97.3
|
0.2
|
-1.0
|
95.2
|
-0.2
|
-3.1
|
|
Nov.
|
95.8
|
-0.1
|
-2.1
|
|
97.2
|
-0.1
|
-1.3
|
95.3
|
0.1
|
-2.5
|
|
Dec.
|
96.1
|
0.3
|
-1.0
|
|
97.0
|
-0.2
|
-0.9
|
95.7
|
0.4
|
-1.0
|
2020/
|
Jan.
|
96.2
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
|
97.3
|
0.3
|
-0.4
|
95.7
|
0.0
|
0.1
The next monthly report will be released on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
(Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ref.) All commodities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding extra charges for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
summer electricity)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Index
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
Index
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/ Q3
|
|
101.9
|
|
0.9
|
|
3.1
|
|
101.6
|
|
0.6
|
|
3.0
|
Q4
|
|
102.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
2.3
|
|
102.0
|
|
0.4
|
|
2.3
|
2019/ Q1
|
|
101.2
|
|
-0.8
|
|
0.9
|
|
101.2
|
|
-0.8
|
|
0.9
|
Q2
|
|
101.6
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.6
|
|
101.6
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.6
|
Q3
|
|
101.0
|
|
-0.6
|
|
-0.9
|
|
100.7
|
|
-0.9
|
|
-0.9
|
Q4
|
|
100.6
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-1.4
|
|
100.6
|
|
-0.1
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/ Dec.
|
|
101.4
|
|
-0.7
|
|
1.4
|
|
101.4
|
|
-0.7
|
|
1.4
|
2019/ Jan.
|
|
100.8
|
|
-0.6
|
|
0.5
|
|
100.8
|
|
-0.6
|
|
0.5
|
Feb.
|
|
101.2
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.9
|
|
101.2
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.9
|
Mar.
|
|
101.5
|
|
0.3
|
|
1.3
|
|
101.5
|
|
0.3
|
|
1.3
|
Apr.
|
|
101.9
|
|
0.4
|
|
1.3
|
|
101.9
|
|
0.4
|
|
1.3
|
May
|
|
101.8
|
|
-0.1
|
|
0.7
|
|
101.8
|
|
-0.1
|
|
0.7
|
June
|
|
101.2
|
|
-0.6
|
|
-0.2
|
|
101.2
|
|
-0.6
|
|
-0.2
|
July
|
|
101.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
-0.6
|
|
100.9
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-0.6
|
Aug.
|
|
100.9
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-0.9
|
|
100.7
|
|
-0.2
|
|
-0.9
|
Sep.
|
|
100.9
|
|
0.0
|
|
-1.1
|
|
100.6
|
|
-0.1
|
|
-1.2
|
Oct.
|
|
100.5
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-1.9
|
|
100.5
|
|
-0.1
|
|
-1.9
|
Nov.
|
|
100.6
|
|
0.1
|
|
-1.5
|
|
100.6
|
|
0.1
|
|
-1.5
|
Dec.
|
r
|
100.8
|
r
|
0.2
|
r
|
-0.6
|
r
|
100.8
|
r
|
0.2
|
r
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/ Jan.
|
|
100.9
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
100.9
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
Preliminary Figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: r: revised figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
(CY2015 = 100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
CY
(Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
( Preliminary Figures for January 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
|
Weight
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
1,000.0
|
100.9
|
r
|
100.8
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
r
|
-0.6
|
excluding extra charges for summer electricity
|
1,000.0
|
100.9
|
r
|
100.8
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
r
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods
|
141.6
|
101.8
|
r
|
101.8
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
r
|
0.8
|
Textile products
|
9.6
|
101.8
|
|
102.5
|
-0.7
|
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
|
0.5
|
Lumber & wood products
|
9.2
|
103.4
|
|
103.3
|
0.1
|
|
-0.1
|
-2.1
|
|
-1.9
|
Pulp, paper & related products
|
27.7
|
107.9
|
|
108.0
|
-0.1
|
|
0.0
|
1.8
|
|
3.3
|
Chemicals & related products
|
89.2
|
93.2
|
r
|
92.8
|
0.4
|
r
|
0.2
|
-1.8
|
r
|
-4.4
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
59.5
|
113.8
|
r
|
110.5
|
3.0
|
r
|
2.2
|
7.3
|
r
|
-0.7
|
Plastic products
|
38.2
|
97.6
|
r
|
97.6
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.2
|
-0.5
|
r
|
-0.6
|
Ceramic, stone & clay products
|
23.3
|
105.2
|
r
|
105.2
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.1
|
1.9
|
r
|
2.2
|
Iron & steel
|
51.7
|
110.1
|
r
|
110.4
|
-0.3
|
r
|
-0.2
|
0.5
|
r
|
0.7
|
Nonferrous metals
|
27.1
|
95.8
|
|
95.0
|
0.8
|
|
1.3
|
-1.3
|
|
-4.1
|
Metal products
|
40.0
|
106.6
|
r
|
106.7
|
-0.1
|
r
|
-0.5
|
0.7
|
r
|
1.2
|
General purpose machinery
|
27.2
|
101.7
|
r
|
101.4
|
0.3
|
r
|
-0.5
|
1.0
|
r
|
1.2
|
Production machinery
|
41.1
|
102.5
|
r
|
101.9
|
0.6
|
r
|
-0.2
|
1.1
|
r
|
0.9
|
Business oriented machinery
|
16.2
|
101.3
|
r
|
101.2
|
0.1
|
r
|
-0.5
|
-0.6
|
r
|
0.3
|
Electronic components & devices
|
24.5
|
96.9
|
r
|
96.7
|
0.2
|
r
|
-0.3
|
-1.0
|
r
|
-1.2
|
Electrical machinery & equipment
|
52.7
|
93.6
|
r
|
93.7
|
-0.1
|
r
|
0.0
|
-1.8
|
r
|
-1.8
|
Information & communications equipment
|
20.8
|
94.0
|
r
|
94.0
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.1
|
-1.5
|
r
|
-1.9
|
Transportation equipment
|
140.7
|
98.0
|
|
98.1
|
-0.1
|
|
0.1
|
-0.3
|
|
-0.2
|
Other manufacturing industry products
|
48.0
|
101.9
|
r
|
101.8
|
0.1
|
r
|
-0.2
|
1.1
|
r
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
|
35.8
|
107.8
|
|
110.5
|
-2.4
|
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minerals
|
3.9
|
99.6
|
r
|
99.6
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.2
|
-2.8
|
r
|
-2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
67.1
|
95.7
|
r
|
95.9
|
-0.2
|
r
|
-0.6
|
-5.5
|
r
|
-4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrap & waste
|
4.9
|
104.0
|
r
|
103.8
|
0.2
|
r
|
5.0
|
-16.3
|
r
|
-17.9
Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July
to September.
2. r: revised figures
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 02:45:02 UTC
|
