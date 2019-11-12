Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Oct.) 0 11/12/2019 | 07:50pm EST Send by mail :

The Producer Price Index rose 1.1 percent from the previous month.

The index excluding extra charges for summer electricity rose 1.4 percent from the previous month.

The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) was unchanged from the previous month.

The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) rose 0.1 percent from the previous month. CY2015 = 100, % Export Price Index Import Price Index Foreign Producer Price excluding exchange extra Yen Contract currency Yen Contract currency rate Index charges for basis basis basis basis summer $/yen electricity Monthly Yearly Monthly Monthly Yearly Monthly Yearly Monthly Yearly Monthly Yearly Monthly change change change change change change change change change change change change 2018/ Sep. 0.2 3.0 0.2 0.4 2.0 -0.1 1.7 0.6 10.9 0.0 10.4 0.7 Oct. 0.4 3.0 0.6 0.6 0.8 0.2 1.2 1.7 9.8 1.1 10.1 0.8 Nov. -0.3 2.3 -0.3 -0.1 0.5 -0.3 0.6 0.8 9.3 0.5 9.4 0.5 Dec. -0.7 1.4 -0.7 -1.7 -1.5 -1.3 -0.9 -4.0 3.1 -3.6 3.6 -0.7 2019/ Jan. -0.6 0.5 -0.6 -2.6 -3.5 -0.8 -1.9 -5.3 -2.0 -3.0 -0.3 -3.1 Feb. 0.4 0.9 0.4 1.0 -1.6 0.2 -2.1 1.2 -0.7 0.1 -2.1 1.3 Mar. 0.3 1.3 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.2 -2.1 1.4 2.4 1.0 -0.7 0.8 Apr. 0.4 1.3 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.3 -1.5 0.4 1.6 0.0 -1.0 0.4 May -0.1 0.7 -0.1 -1.4 -2.6 -0.2 -2.1 -0.7 -1.9 0.7 -1.8 -1.7 June -0.6 -0.2 -0.6 -1.5 -4.1 -0.7 -2.8 -2.0 -5.8 -0.9 -4.4 -1.6 July 0.0 -0.6 -0.3 -0.4 -4.9 -0.4 -2.9 -1.9 -8.4 -2.0 -6.4 0.1 Aug. -0.3 -0.9 -0.2 -1.2 -5.7 0.0 -2.8 -0.5 -8.4 0.9 -5.3 -1.8 Sep. 0.0 -1.1 -0.1 r 0.0 r -6.1 r -0.6 r -3.3 r -0.8 r -9.6 r -1.5 r -6.7 1.1 Oct. 1.1 -0.4 1.4 0.3 -6.3 0.0 -3.5 0.7 -10.5 0.1 -7.6 0.7 Preliminary Figures Index 102.0 102.0 91.8 98.8 92.6 100.9 108.2 Notes: 1. A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 2. r: revised figures 110 （CY2015 = 100） 125 （CY2015 = 100） 150 （CY2015 = 100） Producer Price Index Export Price Index Import Price Index 108 (yen basis) (yen basis) 120 Export Price Index 140 Import Price Index Reference: Producer Price Index 106 using Chain-weighted Index Formula (contract currency basis) (contract currency basis) 115 130 104 102 110 120 100 105 110 98 100 100 96 95 90 94 92 90 80 90 85 70 CY 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 CY 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 CY 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 1 (Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in October 2019) Producer Price Index Monthly change 1.1% Groups Contribution Commodities to change Transportation equipment 0.26 % Chassis & body parts, Drive, transmission & steering parts, Parts of internal combustion engines for motor vehicles Iron & steel 0.12 % Shearing & slitting products (steel sheets), Hot-dipzinc-coated steel sheets, Hot rolled steel strips Electrical machinery & equipment 0.11 % Monitoring & control equipment, Motors (excluding electronic components), Wiring harnesses Other manufacturing industry products 0.10 % Planograph printed matter, Special printed matter on non-paper, Motor vehicle tires Export Price Index (contract currency basis) Monthly change 0.0% Groups Contribution Commodities to change Transportation equipment 0.05 % Drive, transmission & steering parts, Internal combustion engines for motor vehicles & parts, Passenger vehicles (hybrid & clean energy vehicles) Chemicals & related products 0.04 % Vinyl chloride monomer, Caustic soda, Silicone Electric & electronic products 0.03 % MOS memory integrated circuits, Condensers for electronic equipment, Fixed & mobile radio communications equipment General purpose, production & business oriented 0.02 % Machining centers, Roller bearings, Oil hydraulic & pneumatic machinery machinery Other primary products & manufactured goods 0.02 % Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Gas oil, Fuel oil C Metals & related products -0.20 % Iron & steel scrap, Hot rolled steel strips, Unwrought gold Import Price Index (contract currency basis) Monthly change 0.1% Groups Contribution Commodities to change Petroleum, coal & natural gas 0.26 % Crude petroleum, Liquefied petroleum gas, Jet fuel oil & kerosene Metals & related products 0.07 % Unwrought nickel, Unwrought palladium, Copper ores Chemicals & related products -0.11 % Saturated polyester resins, Lithium carbonates, Carbon black Electric & electronic products -0.05 % Cellular phones, Wiring harnesses, Solar batteries Other primary products & manufactured goods -0.03 % Natural rubber, Musical instruments , Plastic films & sheets Beverages & foods and agriculture products for food -0.02 % Corn, Wheat, Edible offal & tongues of cattle General purpose, production & business oriented -0.02 % Metal valves, Medical equipment machinery -0.01 % Motor vehicle parts (except internal combustion engines), Internal combustion Transportation equipment engines for motor vehicles & parts, Passenger vehicles (hybrid & clean energy vehicles) （Reference Index） Monthly change -0.4% Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax Groups Contribution Commodities to change Electric power, gas & water -0.28 % Commercial high tension power, Industrial extra high tension power, Industrial high tension power Chemicals & related products -0.10 % Cardiovascular agents, Other agents affecting metabolism, Agents affecting central nervous system Petroleum & coal products -0.03 % Coal coke, Fuel oil C Scrap & waste -0.02 % Iron & steel scrap, Wastepaper Nonferrous metals -0.01 % Rolled aluminum & aluminum alloy products, Extruded aluminum alloy products, Unwrought primary & secondary aluminum alloys Electrical machinery & equipment 0.02 % Monitoring & control equipment, Motors (excluding electronic components), Programmable controllers Beverages & foods 0.02 % Tobacco products, Rice confectionery, High-fructose corn syrup Iron & steel 0.01 % Shearing & slitting products (steel sheets), Carbon steel for machine structural use, Alloy steel for structural use 2 Producer Price Index ( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 ) CY2015 = 100, % Index Monthly Yearly Previous Previous Previous Weight change change month month month All commodities 1,000.0 102.0 100.9 1.1 0.0 -0.4 -1.1 excluding extra charges for summer electricity 1,000.0 102.0 100.6 1.4 -0.1 -0.4 -1.2 Beverages & foods 141.6 102.0 r 101.5 0.5 r 0.1 0.8 r 0.8 Textile products 9.6 104.6 102.6 1.9 0.3 2.8 1.2 Lumber & wood products 9.2 105.5 104.0 1.4 -0.1 0.2 -1.1 Pulp, paper & related products 27.7 109.9 107.9 1.9 0.0 7.6 5.7 Chemicals & related products 89.2 94.5 r 93.9 0.6 r -0.1 -4.3 r -4.9 Petroleum & coal products 59.5 108.1 106.6 1.4 -0.1 -14.1 -11.9 Plastic products 38.2 99.7 r 97.9 1.8 r -0.2 1.8 r 0.5 Ceramic, stone & clay products 23.3 106.9 r 105.1 1.7 r 0.2 4.1 r 2.9 Iron & steel 51.7 112.6 r 110.3 2.1 r -0.1 2.9 r 1.1 Nonferrous metals 27.1 95.2 r 93.9 1.4 r 0.0 -4.5 r -4.9 Metal products 40.0 108.9 r 107.0 1.8 r 0.5 3.7 r 1.9 General purpose machinery 27.2 103.6 r 101.8 1.8 r 0.3 2.9 r 1.5 Production machinery 41.1 104.1 r 102.2 1.9 r 0.1 3.1 r 1.5 Business oriented machinery 16.2 103.6 r 101.7 1.9 r 0.1 2.4 r 0.7 Electronic components & devices 24.5 98.9 r 97.3 1.6 r 0.1 0.9 r -0.2 Electrical machinery & equipment 52.7 95.9 r 93.8 2.2 r -0.2 -0.1 r -1.3 Information & communications equipment 20.8 95.4 r 93.7 1.8 r -0.7 -1.4 r -2.7 Transportation equipment 140.7 99.8 98.0 1.8 -0.1 1.3 -0.5 Other manufacturing industry products 48.0 103.5 r 101.5 2.0 r -0.1 2.7 r 0.9 Agriculture, forestry & fishery products 35.8 109.4 r 109.5 -0.1 r 1.2 -0.3 r -0.7 Minerals 3.9 101.2 r 99.3 1.9 r -0.8 1.4 r 0.4 Electric power, gas & water 67.1 97.9 r 100.9 -3.0 r -0.5 -0.5 r 0.5 Scrap & waste 4.9 99.9 102.3 -2.3 -5.1 -30.0 -27.1 Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July to September. 2. r: revised figures 3 Export Price Index ( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 ) CY2015 = 100, % Index Monthly change Yearly change Yen Yen Contract Yen Contract Previous Previous Previous Weight currency currency basis month basis month basis basis month basis All commodities 1,000.0 91.8 r 91.5 0.3 r 0.0 0.0 -6.3 r -6.1 -3.5 Textiles 13.8 91.5 91.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 -4.2 -3.6 -1.5 Chemicals & related products 98.4 89.6 88.8 0.9 -0.8 0.4 -18.4 -18.8 -16.1 Metals & related products 108.5 101.8 103.0 -1.2 -0.3 -1.6 -8.0 -6.5 -4.5 General purpose, production & 189.4 95.2 94.8 0.4 0.1 0.2 -2.1 -2.0 0.0 business oriented machinery Electric & electronic products 205.5 85.8 85.3 0.6 0.2 0.1 -5.0 -5.2 -2.6 Transportation equipment 285.2 90.5 r 89.9 0.7 r 0.4 0.2 -3.7 r -3.9 -0.3 Other primary products & 99.2 93.3 r 92.8 0.5 r -0.6 0.2 -8.1 r -7.3 -5.3 manufactured goods Note: r: revised figures Import Price Index ( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 ) CY2015 = 100, % Index Monthly change Yearly change Yen Yen Contract Yen Contract Previous Previous Previous Weight currency currency basis month basis month basis basis month basis All commodities 1,000.0 92.6 r 92.0 0.7 r -0.8 0.1 -10.5 r -9.6 -7.6 Beverages & foods and agriculture 80.4 89.8 r 89.7 0.1 r 1.2 -0.3 -3.8 r -3.8 -0.3 products for food Textiles 61.3 93.5 r 93.4 0.1 r 0.3 -0.1 -2.8 r -2.4 -1.0 Metals & related products 95.8 102.3 101.1 1.2 1.8 0.7 1.5 0.2 5.4 Lumber & wood products and 17.3 96.0 r 95.7 0.3 r 0.7 -0.4 -8.7 r -9.4 -4.5 forest products Petroleum, coal & natural gas 252.3 99.4 r 97.8 1.6 r -4.1 1.0 -22.2 r -19.6 -18.9 Chemicals & related products 94.7 90.7 r 91.5 -0.9 r 0.0 -1.2 -12.8 r -12.2 -10.7 General purpose, production & 68.1 95.1 r 95.0 0.1 r 0.5 -0.3 -3.2 r -3.3 -0.3 business oriented machinery Electric & electronic products 196.6 79.5 r 79.4 0.1 r 0.1 -0.2 -8.1 r -7.9 -5.4 Transportation equipment 49.5 95.2 95.0 0.2 0.8 -0.3 -2.2 -2.1 1.0 Other primary products & 84.0 91.0 90.9 0.1 0.3 -0.4 -4.6 -4.1 -1.6 manufactured goods Note: r: revised figures 4 Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 ) CY2015 = 100, % Index Monthly Yearly Weight change Previous month change Previous month Domestic demand products 1,000.000 98.4 -0.2 r -0.2 -4.2 r -3.3 Domestic goods 744.660 100.5 -0.4 0.0 -1.9 -1.1 Imports 255.340 92.6 0.7 r -0.8 -10.5 r -9.6 Raw materials 100.163 101.1 0.8 r -2.2 -12.9 r -11.0 Domestic goods 26.060 105.7 -0.7 -0.1 -5.4 -4.7 Imports 74.103 99.5 1.4 r -3.2 -15.5 r -13.2 Intermediate materials 535.481 99.7 -0.4 r 0.0 -3.4 r -2.7 Domestic goods 448.097 101.0 -0.5 -0.1 -1.9 -1.2 Imports 87.384 93.2 0.1 r 0.5 -10.5 r -10.2 Final goods 364.356 95.8 -0.1 0.1 -2.4 -1.7 Domestic goods 270.503 99.1 -0.2 r 0.1 -1.4 r -0.6 Imports 93.853 86.5 0.3 r 0.2 -5.7 r -5.5 Capital goods 112.246 97.2 0.1 r 0.2 -1.1 r -0.7 Domestic goods 87.827 100.1 0.1 r 0.1 -0.2 r 0.2 Imports 24.419 87.1 0.2 r 0.8 -4.4 r -4.2 Consumer goods 252.110 95.2 -0.2 0.1 -3.1 -2.2 Domestic goods 182.676 98.6 -0.3 0.0 -2.0 -1.0 Imports 69.434 86.3 0.3 r 0.0 -6.1 r -5.8 Durable consumer goods 67.121 89.2 0.0 r -0.2 -3.0 r -2.8 Domestic goods 42.200 96.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.7 -0.3 Imports 24.921 77.3 -0.1 r -0.1 -7.8 r -7.6 Nondurable consumer goods 184.989 97.4 -0.2 0.1 -3.0 -2.0 Domestic goods 140.476 99.3 -0.5 r 0.2 -2.4 r -1.1 Imports 44.513 91.3 0.6 0.1 -5.3 -5.0 Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods. 2. r: revised figures （Index by Stage of Demand and Use） （CY2015 = 100） 150 140 Domestic demand products Raw materials 130 Intermediate materials 120 Final goods 110 100 90 80 70 CY 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 5 Producer Price Index using Chain-weightedIndex Formula( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 ) CY2015 = 100, % Index Monthly Yearly Previous Previous Weight change change month month All commodities 1,000.0 101.8 1.1 0.0 0.1 -0.7 excluding extra charges for summer electricity 1,000.0 101.8 1.3 0.0 0.1 -0.7 Beverages & foods 147.6 101.9 0.5 r 0.1 0.9 r 0.8 Textile products 10.1 104.4 2.0 0.3 2.8 1.2 Lumber & wood products 10.1 105.4 1.5 -0.2 0.3 -1.1 Pulp, paper & related products 28.3 109.4 1.9 0.0 7.3 5.3 Chemicals & related products 89.1 94.0 0.4 r 0.0 -3.2 r -3.6 Petroleum & coal products 50.0 108.9 1.5 0.0 -13.2 -11.1 Plastic products 40.5 99.4 1.8 r -0.2 1.7 r 0.5 Ceramic, stone & clay products 23.3 106.2 1.7 r 0.2 3.8 r 2.6 Iron & steel 49.7 112.5 2.1 r -0.1 3.1 r 1.3 Nonferrous metals 24.8 95.7 1.3 0.2 -4.6 -4.9 Metal products 41.8 108.5 1.8 r 0.5 3.5 r 1.8 General purpose machinery 31.8 103.7 1.8 r 0.4 3.0 r 1.5 Production machinery 44.7 103.9 1.9 r 0.2 2.9 r 1.5 Business oriented machinery 16.2 103.0 1.8 r 0.2 1.5 r 0.2 Electronic components & devices 23.7 98.8 1.6 r 0.1 0.7 r -0.4 Electrical machinery & equipment 51.9 95.7 2.1 -0.1 -0.1 -1.1 Information & communications equipment 18.8 95.4 1.8 -0.7 -0.8 -1.6 Transportation equipment 147.9 99.7 1.9 r -0.1 1.3 r -0.6 Other manufacturing industry products 47.2 103.3 2.0 0.0 2.7 0.8 Agriculture, forestry & fishery products 38.6 110.4 -0.2 r 1.2 0.6 r 0.3 Minerals 3.4 101.3 1.9 r -0.7 2.0 r 0.9 Electric power, gas & water 56.0 98.0 -3.0 r -0.6 -0.4 r 0.6 Scrap & waste 4.5 103.2 -2.0 r -5.0 -28.4 -25.8 Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July to September. The indexes are based on the year 2016 weights. r: revised figures 6 Corporate Goods Price Index Time Series Data CY2015 = 100, % Producer Price Index Export Price Index All commodities All commodities All commodities (Reference) excluding extra (yen basis) (contract currency basis) charges for summer Change electricity Change Change Monthly Change Monthly Monthly Yearly from three Monthly Yearly from three Yearly from three (Quarterly) change months from three (Quarterly) change months (Quarterly) change months change (Quarterly) change change earlier months earlier earlier change earlier CY 2016 96.5 ― -3.5 ― ― ― 90.7 ― -9.3 ― 96.9 ― -3.1 ― 2017 98.7 ― 2.3 ― ― ― 95.5 ― 5.3 ― 100.2 ― 3.4 ― 2018 101.3 ― 2.6 ― ― ― 96.8 ― 1.4 ― 102.2 ― 2.0 ― FY 2016 96.7 ― -2.4 ― ― ― 91.3 ― -6.9 ― 97.8 ― -0.8 ― 2017 99.3 ― 2.7 ― ― ― 95.6 ― 4.7 ― 100.8 ― 3.1 ― 2018 101.5 ― 2.2 ― ― ― 96.4 ― 0.8 ― 101.7 ― 0.9 ― 2018/ Q4 102.0 0.1 2.3 ― 0.4 ― 97.4 0.1 0.0 ― 101.8 -0.5 0.3 ― 2019/ Q1 101.2 -0.8 0.9 ― -0.8 ― 94.5 -3.0 -1.7 ― 100.2 -1.6 -2.1 ― Q2 101.6 0.4 0.6 ― 0.4 ― 94.4 -0.1 -2.2 ― 100.3 0.1 -2.1 ― Q3 101.0 -0.6 -0.9 ― -0.9 ― 91.9 -2.6 -5.5 ― 99.2 -1.1 -3.0 ― 2018/ Sep. 102.0 0.2 3.0 0.6 0.2 0.4 97.4 0.4 2.0 0.4 102.2 -0.1 1.7 -0.5 Oct. 102.4 0.4 3.0 0.6 0.6 0.9 98.0 0.6 0.8 0.6 102.4 0.2 1.2 0.0 Nov. 102.1 -0.3 2.3 0.3 -0.3 0.5 97.9 -0.1 0.5 0.9 102.1 -0.3 0.6 -0.2 Dec. 101.4 -0.7 1.4 -0.6 -0.7 -0.4 96.2 -1.7 -1.5 -1.2 100.8 -1.3 -0.9 -1.4 2019/ Jan. 100.8 -0.6 0.5 -1.6 -0.6 -1.6 93.7 -2.6 -3.5 -4.4 100.0 -0.8 -1.9 -2.3 Feb. 101.2 0.4 0.9 -0.9 0.4 -0.9 94.6 1.0 -1.6 -3.4 100.2 0.2 -2.1 -1.9 Mar. 101.5 0.3 1.3 0.1 0.3 0.1 95.3 0.7 0.1 -0.9 100.4 0.2 -2.1 -0.4 Apr. 101.9 0.4 1.3 1.1 0.4 1.1 95.7 0.4 0.2 2.1 100.7 0.3 -1.5 0.7 May 101.8 -0.1 0.7 0.6 -0.1 0.6 94.4 -1.4 -2.6 -0.2 100.5 -0.2 -2.1 0.3 June 101.2 -0.6 -0.2 -0.3 -0.6 -0.3 93.0 -1.5 -4.1 -2.4 99.8 -0.7 -2.8 -0.6 July 101.2 0.0 -0.6 -0.7 -0.3 -1.0 92.6 -0.4 -4.9 -3.2 99.4 -0.4 -2.9 -1.3 Aug. 100.9 -0.3 -0.9 -0.9 -0.2 -1.1 91.5 -1.2 -5.7 -3.1 99.4 0.0 -2.8 -1.1 Sep. 100.9 0.0 -1.1 -0.3 -0.1 -0.6 91.5 0.0 -6.1 -1.6 98.8 -0.6 -3.3 -1.0 Oct. 102.0 1.1 -0.4 0.8 1.4 1.1 91.8 0.3 -6.3 -0.9 98.8 0.0 -3.5 -0.6 CY2015 = 100, % Import Price Index Foreign exchange All commodities All commodities rate (yen basis) (contract currency basis) $/yen Monthly Change Monthly Change Monthly Yearly from three Yearly from three (Quarterly) (Quarterly) (Quarterly) change months change months (Yearly) change change earlier earlier change CY 2016 83.6 ― -16.4 ― 90.2 ― -9.8 ― -10.1 2017 92.7 ― 10.9 ― 98.2 ― 8.9 ― 3.1 2018 99.7 ― 7.6 ― 106.7 ― 8.7 ― -1.6 FY 2016 85.4 ― -10.6 ― 92.5 ― -3.5 ― -9.8 2017 93.6 ― 9.6 ― 99.8 ― 7.9 ― 2.3 2018 99.7 ― 6.5 ― 106.4 ― 6.6 ― 0.1 2018/ Q4 102.6 1.0 7.3 ― 108.2 0.1 7.7 ― 1.3 2019/ Q1 96.0 -6.4 -0.1 ― 103.0 -4.8 -1.1 ― -2.4 Q2 96.5 0.5 -2.1 ― 103.9 0.9 -2.3 ― -0.3 Q3 92.6 -4.0 -8.9 ― 101.5 -2.3 -6.1 ― -2.3 2018/ Sep. 101.8 0.6 10.9 1.0 108.0 0.0 10.4 -0.3 0.7 Oct. 103.5 1.7 9.8 1.7 109.2 1.1 10.1 0.8 0.8 Nov. 104.3 0.8 9.3 3.1 109.7 0.5 9.4 1.6 0.5 Dec. 100.1 -4.0 3.1 -1.7 105.8 -3.6 3.6 -2.0 -0.7 2019/ Jan. 94.8 -5.3 -2.0 -8.4 102.6 -3.0 -0.3 -6.0 -3.1 Feb. 95.9 1.2 -0.7 -8.1 102.7 0.1 -2.1 -6.4 1.3 Mar. 97.2 1.4 2.4 -2.9 103.7 1.0 -0.7 -2.0 0.8 Apr. 97.6 0.4 1.6 3.0 103.7 0.0 -1.0 1.1 0.4 May 96.9 -0.7 -1.9 1.0 104.4 0.7 -1.8 1.7 -1.7 June 95.0 -2.0 -5.8 -2.3 103.5 -0.9 -4.4 -0.2 -1.6 July 93.2 -1.9 -8.4 -4.5 101.4 -2.0 -6.4 -2.2 0.1 Aug. 92.7 -0.5 -8.4 -4.3 102.3 0.9 -5.3 -2.0 -1.8 Sep. 92.0 -0.8 -9.6 -3.2 100.8 -1.5 -6.7 -2.6 1.1 Oct. 92.6 0.7 -10.5 -0.6 100.9 0.1 -7.6 -0.5 0.7 Note: A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 7 Index by Stage of Demand and Use Time Series Data CY2015 = 100, % Domestic demand products Raw materials Intermediate materials Monthly Yearly Monthly Yearly Monthly Yearly (Quarterly) (Quarterly) (Quarterly) change change change change change change CY 2016 93.2 ― -6.8 78.6 ― -21.4 93.4 ― -6.6 2017 97.2 ― 4.3 95.9 ― 22.0 97.4 ― 4.3 2018 100.9 ― 3.8 109.5 ― 14.2 101.6 ― 4.3 FY 2016 93.8 ― -4.5 83.4 ― -9.5 93.9 ― -4.5 2017 97.9 ― 4.4 97.8 ― 17.3 98.2 ― 4.6 2018 101.0 ― 3.2 110.0 ― 12.5 101.9 ― 3.8 2018/ Q4 102.1 0.3 3.4 114.7 2.0 14.5 102.8 0.1 3.9 2019/ Q1 99.8 -2.3 0.6 105.3 -8.2 1.8 101.1 -1.7 1.4 Q2 100.3 0.5 -0.1 107.0 1.6 -0.5 101.5 0.4 0.3 Q3 98.8 -1.5 -2.9 101.5 -5.1 -9.8 100.3 -1.2 -2.3 2018/ Sep. 102.0 0.4 4.9 112.7 0.6 19.1 102.9 0.4 5.3 Oct. 102.7 0.7 4.7 116.1 3.0 18.7 103.2 0.3 4.8 Nov. 102.6 -0.1 4.0 117.9 1.6 18.3 103.0 -0.2 4.1 Dec. 101.1 -1.5 1.8 110.1 -6.6 6.8 102.1 -0.9 2.8 2019/ Jan. 99.3 -1.8 -0.1 103.2 -6.3 0.2 100.7 -1.4 0.8 Feb. 99.8 0.5 0.4 105.0 1.7 0.1 101.1 0.4 1.4 Mar. 100.4 0.6 1.5 107.8 2.7 5.3 101.5 0.4 2.0 Apr. 100.8 0.4 1.4 107.8 0.0 4.4 102.0 0.5 1.6 May 100.5 -0.3 0.0 107.9 0.1 0.1 101.6 -0.4 0.3 June 99.6 -0.9 -1.6 105.2 -2.5 -5.7 100.8 -0.8 -1.0 July 99.1 -0.5 -2.7 101.7 -3.3 -9.8 100.7 -0.1 -1.9 Aug. 98.8 -0.3 -2.8 102.6 0.9 -8.4 100.1 -0.6 -2.3 Sep. 98.6 -0.2 -3.3 100.3 -2.2 -11.0 100.1 0.0 -2.7 Oct. 98.4 -0.2 -4.2 101.1 0.8 -12.9 99.7 -0.4 -3.4 CY2015 = 100, % Domestic demand products (Cont'd) Final goods Capital goods Consumer goods Monthly Yearly Monthly Yearly Monthly Yearly (Quarterly) (Quarterly) (Quarterly) change change change change change change CY 2016 96.9 ― -3.1 97.9 ― -2.1 96.4 ― -3.6 2017 97.3 ― 0.4 98.0 ― 0.1 97.0 ― 0.6 2018 97.5 ― 0.2 97.9 ― -0.1 97.3 ― 0.3 FY 2016 96.7 ― -2.9 97.7 ― -2.0 96.2 ― -3.3 2017 97.3 ― 0.6 97.9 ― 0.2 97.0 ― 0.8 2018 97.3 ― 0.0 98.0 ― 0.1 97.0 ― 0.0 2018/ Q4 97.7 0.1 -0.2 98.2 0.3 -0.2 97.5 0.1 -0.2 2019/ Q1 96.5 -1.2 -0.7 97.9 -0.3 0.4 96.0 -1.5 -1.1 Q2 96.8 0.3 -0.5 97.7 -0.2 -0.2 96.4 0.4 -0.6 Q3 96.0 -0.8 -1.6 97.0 -0.7 -0.9 95.5 -0.9 -2.0 2018/ Sep. 97.6 0.1 0.5 97.8 -0.2 -0.1 97.5 0.2 0.8 Oct. 98.2 0.6 0.6 98.3 0.5 -0.1 98.2 0.7 0.9 Nov. 97.9 -0.3 -0.1 98.5 0.2 0.1 97.7 -0.5 -0.2 Dec. 97.1 -0.8 -1.1 97.9 -0.6 -0.6 96.7 -1.0 -1.3 2019/ Jan. 96.2 -0.9 -1.4 97.7 -0.2 -0.1 95.6 -1.1 -1.9 Feb. 96.6 0.4 -0.6 98.1 0.4 0.7 96.0 0.4 -1.2 Mar. 96.7 0.1 -0.2 97.8 -0.3 0.4 96.3 0.3 -0.4 Apr. 97.2 0.5 0.3 98.1 0.3 0.4 96.8 0.5 0.2 May 96.9 -0.3 -0.5 97.7 -0.4 -0.3 96.6 -0.2 -0.5 June 96.4 -0.5 -1.1 97.4 -0.3 -0.6 95.9 -0.7 -1.4 July 96.2 -0.2 -1.4 97.1 -0.3 -0.9 95.7 -0.2 -1.7 Aug. 95.8 -0.4 -1.7 96.9 -0.2 -1.1 95.3 -0.4 -2.1 Sep. 95.9 0.1 -1.7 97.1 0.2 -0.7 95.4 0.1 -2.2 Oct. 95.8 -0.1 -2.4 97.2 0.1 -1.1 95.2 -0.2 -3.1 The next monthly report will be released on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. 8 (Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax CY2015 = 100, % All commodities (Ref.) All commodities (excluding extra charges for summer electricity) Monthly Yearly Monthly Yearly Index (Quarterly) Index (Quarterly) change change change change 2018/ Q2 101.0 0.7 2.6 101.0 0.7 2.6 Q3 101.9 0.9 3.1 101.6 0.6 3.0 Q4 102.0 0.1 2.3 102.0 0.4 2.3 2019/ Q1 101.2 -0.8 0.9 101.2 -0.8 0.9 Q2 101.6 0.4 0.6 101.6 0.4 0.6 Q3 101.0 -0.6 -0.9 100.7 -0.9 -0.9 2018/ Sep. 102.0 0.2 3.0 101.8 0.2 3.0 Oct. 102.4 0.4 3.0 102.4 0.6 3.0 Nov. 102.1 -0.3 2.3 102.1 -0.3 2.3 Dec. 101.4 -0.7 1.4 101.4 -0.7 1.4 2019/ Jan. 100.8 -0.6 0.5 100.8 -0.6 0.5 Feb. 101.2 0.4 0.9 101.2 0.4 0.9 Mar. 101.5 0.3 1.3 101.5 0.3 1.3 Apr. 101.9 0.4 1.3 101.9 0.4 1.3 May 101.8 -0.1 0.7 101.8 -0.1 0.7 June 101.2 -0.6 -0.2 101.2 -0.6 -0.2 July 101.2 0.0 -0.6 100.9 -0.3 -0.6 Aug. 100.9 -0.3 -0.9 100.7 -0.2 -0.9 Sep. 100.9 0.0 -1.1 100.6 -0.1 -1.2 Oct. 100.5 -0.4 -1.9 100.5 -0.1 -1.9 Preliminary Figures Note: r: revised figures 110 (CY2015 = 100) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax 108 Producer Price Index 106 104 102 100 98 96 94 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CY 9 Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax ( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 ) CY2015 = 100, % Index Monthly Yearly Previous Previous Previous Weight change change month month month All commodities 1,000.0 100.5 100.9 -0.4 0.0 -1.9 -1.1 excluding extra charges for summer electricity 1,000.0 100.5 100.6 -0.1 -0.1 -1.9 -1.2 Beverages & foods 141.6 101.6 r 101.5 0.1 r 0.1 0.4 r 0.8 Textile products 9.6 102.7 102.6 0.1 0.3 0.9 1.2 Lumber & wood products 9.2 103.6 104.0 -0.4 -0.1 -1.6 -1.1 Pulp, paper & related products 27.7 107.9 107.9 0.0 0.0 5.7 5.7 Chemicals & related products 89.2 92.8 r 93.9 -1.2 r -0.1 -6.0 r -4.9 Petroleum & coal products 59.5 106.2 106.6 -0.4 -0.1 -15.6 -11.9 Plastic products 38.2 97.9 r 97.9 0.0 r -0.2 0.0 r 0.5 Ceramic, stone & clay products 23.3 105.0 r 105.1 -0.1 r 0.2 2.2 r 2.9 Iron & steel 51.7 110.5 r 110.3 0.2 r -0.1 1.0 r 1.1 Nonferrous metals 27.1 93.5 r 93.9 -0.4 r 0.0 -6.2 r -4.9 Metal products 40.0 106.9 r 107.0 -0.1 r 0.5 1.8 r 1.9 General purpose machinery 27.2 101.8 r 101.8 0.0 r 0.3 1.1 r 1.5 Production machinery 41.1 102.2 r 102.2 0.0 r 0.1 1.2 r 1.5 Business oriented machinery 16.2 101.8 r 101.7 0.1 r 0.1 0.6 r 0.7 Electronic components & devices 24.5 97.1 r 97.3 -0.2 r 0.1 -0.9 r -0.2 Electrical machinery & equipment 52.7 94.2 r 93.8 0.4 r -0.2 -1.9 r -1.3 Information & communications equipment 20.8 93.7 r 93.7 0.0 r -0.7 -3.2 r -2.7 Transportation equipment 140.7 98.0 98.0 0.0 -0.1 -0.5 -0.5 Other manufacturing industry products 48.0 101.7 r 101.5 0.2 r -0.1 0.9 r 0.9 Agriculture, forestry & fishery products 35.8 109.3 r 109.5 -0.2 r 1.2 -0.4 r -0.7 Minerals 3.9 99.3 r 99.3 0.0 r -0.8 -0.5 r 0.4 Electric power, gas & water 67.1 96.7 r 100.9 -4.2 r -0.5 -1.7 r 0.5 Scrap & waste 4.9 98.1 102.3 -4.1 -5.1 -31.3 -27.1 Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July to September. 2. r: revised figures 10 Reference: Commodities subject to a reduced consumption tax rate, etc. (as of October 2019) （Commodities covering sample prices to which a reduced tax rate is applied） Group Subgroup Commodity Primary processed foodstuffs All commodities in the subgroup, except the following: Alcohol for beverage manufacturing use Prepared & preserved foodstuffs All commodities in the subgroup Beverages & foods All commodities in the subgroup, except the following: Wine; Beer containing not less than Beverages 66.7% by weight of malt; Sparkling alcoholic beverages (except beer); Seishu, rice wine; Shochu, Japanese distilled liquor; Whisky; Mirin, sweet sake Ice Manufactured ice Chemicals & related products Industrial inorganic chemicals Salt* Other chemical products Perfume & flavor materials* Agriculture products All commodities in the subgroup, except the Agriculture, forestry & following: Leaf tobacco fishery products Livestock products All commodities in the subgroup Fishery products All commodities in the subgroup Note: * indicates the case where a reduced tax rate is applied to some or one of the commodity's sample prices. （Commodities covering sample prices to which the former consumption tax rate is applied as transitional measures for the October 2019 tax hike） Group Subgroup Commodity Industrial extra high tension power*; Commercial Electric power extra high tension power*; Industrial high tension power*; Commercial high tension power*; Low tension power Electric power, gas & water Gas All commodities in the subgroup (Commodity indexes for these are not disclosed.) Water Water for end users except industrial users; Water for industrial users* Note: * indicates the case where the former tax rate is applied to some or one of the commodity's sample prices. （Commodities covering sample prices which are non-taxable） Group Subgroup Commodity Business oriented machinery Medical appliances Medical supplies* Other manufacturing industry Furniture & fixtures Beds & mattresses* products Note: * indicates the case where non-taxable treatment is applied to some or one of the commodity's sample prices. 11 Attachments Original document

