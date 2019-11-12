Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Oct.) 

11/12/2019 | 07:50pm EST

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Monthly Report on the Corporate Goods Price Index

    • Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )
  • The Producer Price Index rose 1.1 percent from the previous month.
    The index excluding extra charges for summer electricity rose 1.4 percent from the previous month.
  • The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) was unchanged from the previous month.
  • The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) rose 0.1 percent from the previous month.

CY2015 = 100, %

Export Price Index

Import Price Index

Foreign

Producer Price

excluding

exchange

extra

Yen

Contract currency

Yen

Contract currency

rate

Index

charges for

basis

basis

basis

basis

summer

$/yen

electricity

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

2018/ Sep.

0.2

3.0

0.2

0.4

2.0

-0.1

1.7

0.6

10.9

0.0

10.4

0.7

Oct.

0.4

3.0

0.6

0.6

0.8

0.2

1.2

1.7

9.8

1.1

10.1

0.8

Nov.

-0.3

2.3

-0.3

-0.1

0.5

-0.3

0.6

0.8

9.3

0.5

9.4

0.5

Dec.

-0.7

1.4

-0.7

-1.7

-1.5

-1.3

-0.9

-4.0

3.1

-3.6

3.6

-0.7

2019/ Jan.

-0.6

0.5

-0.6

-2.6

-3.5

-0.8

-1.9

-5.3

-2.0

-3.0

-0.3

-3.1

Feb.

0.4

0.9

0.4

1.0

-1.6

0.2

-2.1

1.2

-0.7

0.1

-2.1

1.3

Mar.

0.3

1.3

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.2

-2.1

1.4

2.4

1.0

-0.7

0.8

Apr.

0.4

1.3

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.3

-1.5

0.4

1.6

0.0

-1.0

0.4

May

-0.1

0.7

-0.1

-1.4

-2.6

-0.2

-2.1

-0.7

-1.9

0.7

-1.8

-1.7

June

-0.6

-0.2

-0.6

-1.5

-4.1

-0.7

-2.8

-2.0

-5.8

-0.9

-4.4

-1.6

July

0.0

-0.6

-0.3

-0.4

-4.9

-0.4

-2.9

-1.9

-8.4

-2.0

-6.4

0.1

Aug.

-0.3

-0.9

-0.2

-1.2

-5.7

0.0

-2.8

-0.5

-8.4

0.9

-5.3

-1.8

Sep.

0.0

-1.1

-0.1

r

0.0

r

-6.1

r

-0.6

r

-3.3

r

-0.8

r

-9.6

r

-1.5

r

-6.7

1.1

Oct.

1.1

-0.4

1.4

0.3

-6.3

0.0

-3.5

0.7

-10.5

0.1

-7.6

0.7

Preliminary Figures

Index

102.0

102.0

91.8

98.8

92.6

100.9

108.2

Notes: 1. A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 2. r: revised figures

110

CY2015 = 100

125

CY2015 = 100

150

CY2015 = 100

Producer Price Index

Export Price Index

Import Price Index

108

(yen basis)

(yen basis)

120

Export Price Index

140

Import Price Index

Reference: Producer Price Index

106

using Chain-weighted Index Formula

(contract currency basis)

(contract currency basis)

115

130

104

102

110

120

100

105

110

98

100

100

96

95

90

94

92

90

80

90

85

70

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

1

(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in October 2019)

Producer Price Index

Monthly change 1.1%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Transportation equipment

0.26

%

Chassis & body parts, Drive, transmission & steering parts, Parts of internal

combustion engines for motor vehicles

Iron & steel

0.12

%

Shearing & slitting products (steel sheets), Hot-dipzinc-coated steel sheets, Hot

rolled steel strips

Electrical machinery & equipment

0.11

%

Monitoring & control equipment, Motors (excluding electronic components), Wiring

harnesses

Other manufacturing industry products

0.10

%

Planograph printed matter, Special printed matter on non-paper, Motor vehicle tires

Export Price Index (contract currency basis)

Monthly change 0.0%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Transportation equipment

0.05

%

Drive, transmission & steering parts, Internal combustion engines for motor vehicles

& parts, Passenger vehicles (hybrid & clean energy vehicles)

Chemicals & related products

0.04

%

Vinyl chloride monomer, Caustic soda, Silicone

Electric & electronic products

0.03

%

MOS memory integrated circuits, Condensers for electronic equipment, Fixed &

mobile radio communications equipment

General purpose, production & business oriented

0.02

%

Machining centers, Roller bearings, Oil hydraulic & pneumatic machinery

machinery

Other primary products & manufactured goods

0.02

%

Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Gas oil, Fuel oil C

Metals & related products

-0.20 %

Iron & steel scrap, Hot rolled steel strips, Unwrought gold

Import Price Index (contract currency basis)

Monthly change 0.1%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Petroleum, coal & natural gas

0.26

%

Crude petroleum, Liquefied petroleum gas, Jet fuel oil & kerosene

Metals & related products

0.07

%

Unwrought nickel, Unwrought palladium, Copper ores

Chemicals & related products

-0.11 %

Saturated polyester resins, Lithium carbonates, Carbon black

Electric & electronic products

-0.05 %

Cellular phones, Wiring harnesses, Solar batteries

Other primary products & manufactured goods

-0.03 %

Natural rubber, Musical instruments , Plastic films & sheets

Beverages & foods and agriculture products for food

-0.02 %

Corn, Wheat, Edible offal & tongues of cattle

General purpose, production & business oriented

-0.02 %

Metal valves, Medical equipment

machinery

-0.01 %

Motor vehicle parts (except internal combustion engines), Internal combustion

Transportation equipment

engines for motor vehicles & parts, Passenger vehicles (hybrid & clean energy

vehicles)

Reference Index

Monthly change -0.4%

Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Electric power, gas & water

-0.28 %

Commercial high tension power, Industrial extra high tension power, Industrial high

tension power

Chemicals & related products

-0.10 %

Cardiovascular agents, Other agents affecting metabolism, Agents affecting central

nervous system

Petroleum & coal products

-0.03 %

Coal coke, Fuel oil C

Scrap & waste

-0.02 %

Iron & steel scrap, Wastepaper

Nonferrous metals

-0.01 %

Rolled aluminum & aluminum alloy products, Extruded aluminum alloy products,

Unwrought primary & secondary aluminum alloys

Electrical machinery & equipment

0.02 %

Monitoring & control equipment, Motors (excluding electronic components),

Programmable controllers

Beverages & foods

0.02 %

Tobacco products, Rice confectionery, High-fructose corn syrup

Iron & steel

0.01 %

Shearing & slitting products (steel sheets), Carbon steel for machine structural use,

Alloy steel for structural use

2

Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

102.0

100.9

1.1

0.0

-0.4

-1.1

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

102.0

100.6

1.4

-0.1

-0.4

-1.2

Beverages & foods

141.6

102.0

r

101.5

0.5

r

0.1

0.8

r

0.8

Textile products

9.6

104.6

102.6

1.9

0.3

2.8

1.2

Lumber & wood products

9.2

105.5

104.0

1.4

-0.1

0.2

-1.1

Pulp, paper & related products

27.7

109.9

107.9

1.9

0.0

7.6

5.7

Chemicals & related products

89.2

94.5

r

93.9

0.6

r

-0.1

-4.3

r

-4.9

Petroleum & coal products

59.5

108.1

106.6

1.4

-0.1

-14.1

-11.9

Plastic products

38.2

99.7

r

97.9

1.8

r

-0.2

1.8

r

0.5

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.3

106.9

r

105.1

1.7

r

0.2

4.1

r

2.9

Iron & steel

51.7

112.6

r

110.3

2.1

r

-0.1

2.9

r

1.1

Nonferrous metals

27.1

95.2

r

93.9

1.4

r

0.0

-4.5

r

-4.9

Metal products

40.0

108.9

r

107.0

1.8

r

0.5

3.7

r

1.9

General purpose machinery

27.2

103.6

r

101.8

1.8

r

0.3

2.9

r

1.5

Production machinery

41.1

104.1

r

102.2

1.9

r

0.1

3.1

r

1.5

Business oriented machinery

16.2

103.6

r

101.7

1.9

r

0.1

2.4

r

0.7

Electronic components & devices

24.5

98.9

r

97.3

1.6

r

0.1

0.9

r

-0.2

Electrical machinery & equipment

52.7

95.9

r

93.8

2.2

r

-0.2

-0.1

r

-1.3

Information & communications equipment

20.8

95.4

r

93.7

1.8

r

-0.7

-1.4

r

-2.7

Transportation equipment

140.7

99.8

98.0

1.8

-0.1

1.3

-0.5

Other manufacturing industry products

48.0

103.5

r

101.5

2.0

r

-0.1

2.7

r

0.9

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

35.8

109.4

r

109.5

-0.1

r

1.2

-0.3

r

-0.7

Minerals

3.9

101.2

r

99.3

1.9

r

-0.8

1.4

r

0.4

Electric power, gas & water

67.1

97.9

r

100.9

-3.0

r

-0.5

-0.5

r

0.5

Scrap & waste

4.9

99.9

102.3

-2.3

-5.1

-30.0

-27.1

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

to September.

2. r: revised figures

3

Export Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly change

Yearly change

Yen

Yen

Contract

Yen

Contract

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

currency

currency

basis

month

basis

month

basis

basis

month

basis

All commodities

1,000.0

91.8

r

91.5

0.3

r

0.0

0.0

-6.3

r

-6.1

-3.5

Textiles

13.8

91.5

91.0

0.5

0.2

0.0

-4.2

-3.6

-1.5

Chemicals & related products

98.4

89.6

88.8

0.9

-0.8

0.4

-18.4

-18.8

-16.1

Metals & related products

108.5

101.8

103.0

-1.2

-0.3

-1.6

-8.0

-6.5

-4.5

General purpose, production &

189.4

95.2

94.8

0.4

0.1

0.2

-2.1

-2.0

0.0

business oriented machinery

Electric & electronic products

205.5

85.8

85.3

0.6

0.2

0.1

-5.0

-5.2

-2.6

Transportation equipment

285.2

90.5

r

89.9

0.7

r

0.4

0.2

-3.7

r

-3.9

-0.3

Other primary products &

99.2

93.3

r

92.8

0.5

r

-0.6

0.2

-8.1

r

-7.3

-5.3

manufactured goods

Note: r: revised figures

Import Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly change

Yearly change

Yen

Yen

Contract

Yen

Contract

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

currency

currency

basis

month

basis

month

basis

basis

month

basis

All commodities

1,000.0

92.6

r

92.0

0.7

r

-0.8

0.1

-10.5

r

-9.6

-7.6

Beverages & foods and agriculture

80.4

89.8

r

89.7

0.1

r

1.2

-0.3

-3.8

r

-3.8

-0.3

products for food

Textiles

61.3

93.5

r

93.4

0.1

r

0.3

-0.1

-2.8

r

-2.4

-1.0

Metals & related products

95.8

102.3

101.1

1.2

1.8

0.7

1.5

0.2

5.4

Lumber & wood products and

17.3

96.0

r

95.7

0.3

r

0.7

-0.4

-8.7

r

-9.4

-4.5

forest products

Petroleum, coal & natural gas

252.3

99.4

r

97.8

1.6

r

-4.1

1.0

-22.2

r

-19.6

-18.9

Chemicals & related products

94.7

90.7

r

91.5

-0.9

r

0.0

-1.2

-12.8

r

-12.2

-10.7

General purpose, production &

68.1

95.1

r

95.0

0.1

r

0.5

-0.3

-3.2

r

-3.3

-0.3

business oriented machinery

Electric & electronic products

196.6

79.5

r

79.4

0.1

r

0.1

-0.2

-8.1

r

-7.9

-5.4

Transportation equipment

49.5

95.2

95.0

0.2

0.8

-0.3

-2.2

-2.1

1.0

Other primary products &

84.0

91.0

90.9

0.1

0.3

-0.4

-4.6

-4.1

-1.6

manufactured goods

Note: r: revised figures

4

Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Weight

change

Previous month

change

Previous month

Domestic demand products

1,000.000

98.4

-0.2

r

-0.2

-4.2

r

-3.3

Domestic goods

744.660

100.5

-0.4

0.0

-1.9

-1.1

Imports

255.340

92.6

0.7

r

-0.8

-10.5

r

-9.6

Raw materials

100.163

101.1

0.8

r

-2.2

-12.9

r

-11.0

Domestic goods

26.060

105.7

-0.7

-0.1

-5.4

-4.7

Imports

74.103

99.5

1.4

r

-3.2

-15.5

r

-13.2

Intermediate materials

535.481

99.7

-0.4

r

0.0

-3.4

r

-2.7

Domestic goods

448.097

101.0

-0.5

-0.1

-1.9

-1.2

Imports

87.384

93.2

0.1

r

0.5

-10.5

r

-10.2

Final goods

364.356

95.8

-0.1

0.1

-2.4

-1.7

Domestic goods

270.503

99.1

-0.2

r

0.1

-1.4

r

-0.6

Imports

93.853

86.5

0.3

r

0.2

-5.7

r

-5.5

Capital goods

112.246

97.2

0.1

r

0.2

-1.1

r

-0.7

Domestic goods

87.827

100.1

0.1

r

0.1

-0.2

r

0.2

Imports

24.419

87.1

0.2

r

0.8

-4.4

r

-4.2

Consumer goods

252.110

95.2

-0.2

0.1

-3.1

-2.2

Domestic goods

182.676

98.6

-0.3

0.0

-2.0

-1.0

Imports

69.434

86.3

0.3

r

0.0

-6.1

r

-5.8

Durable consumer goods

67.121

89.2

0.0

r

-0.2

-3.0

r

-2.8

Domestic goods

42.200

96.2

-0.1

-0.2

-0.7

-0.3

Imports

24.921

77.3

-0.1

r

-0.1

-7.8

r

-7.6

Nondurable consumer goods

184.989

97.4

-0.2

0.1

-3.0

-2.0

Domestic goods

140.476

99.3

-0.5

r

0.2

-2.4

r

-1.1

Imports

44.513

91.3

0.6

0.1

-5.3

-5.0

Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.

2. r: revised figures

Index by Stage of Demand and Use

CY2015 = 100

150

140

Domestic demand products

Raw materials

130

Intermediate materials

120

Final goods

110

100

90

80

70

CY

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

5

Producer Price Index

using Chain-weightedIndex Formula( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

101.8

1.1

0.0

0.1

-0.7

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

101.8

1.3

0.0

0.1

-0.7

Beverages & foods

147.6

101.9

0.5

r

0.1

0.9

r

0.8

Textile products

10.1

104.4

2.0

0.3

2.8

1.2

Lumber & wood products

10.1

105.4

1.5

-0.2

0.3

-1.1

Pulp, paper & related products

28.3

109.4

1.9

0.0

7.3

5.3

Chemicals & related products

89.1

94.0

0.4

r

0.0

-3.2

r

-3.6

Petroleum & coal products

50.0

108.9

1.5

0.0

-13.2

-11.1

Plastic products

40.5

99.4

1.8

r

-0.2

1.7

r

0.5

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.3

106.2

1.7

r

0.2

3.8

r

2.6

Iron & steel

49.7

112.5

2.1

r

-0.1

3.1

r

1.3

Nonferrous metals

24.8

95.7

1.3

0.2

-4.6

-4.9

Metal products

41.8

108.5

1.8

r

0.5

3.5

r

1.8

General purpose machinery

31.8

103.7

1.8

r

0.4

3.0

r

1.5

Production machinery

44.7

103.9

1.9

r

0.2

2.9

r

1.5

Business oriented machinery

16.2

103.0

1.8

r

0.2

1.5

r

0.2

Electronic components & devices

23.7

98.8

1.6

r

0.1

0.7

r

-0.4

Electrical machinery & equipment

51.9

95.7

2.1

-0.1

-0.1

-1.1

Information & communications equipment

18.8

95.4

1.8

-0.7

-0.8

-1.6

Transportation equipment

147.9

99.7

1.9

r

-0.1

1.3

r

-0.6

Other manufacturing industry products

47.2

103.3

2.0

0.0

2.7

0.8

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

38.6

110.4

-0.2

r

1.2

0.6

r

0.3

Minerals

3.4

101.3

1.9

r

-0.7

2.0

r

0.9

Electric power, gas & water

56.0

98.0

-3.0

r

-0.6

-0.4

r

0.6

Scrap & waste

4.5

103.2

-2.0

r

-5.0

-28.4

-25.8

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July to September.

  1. The indexes are based on the year 2016 weights.
  2. r: revised figures

6

Corporate Goods Price Index

Time Series Data

CY2015 = 100, %

Producer Price Index

Export Price Index

All commodities

All commodities

All commodities

(Reference)

excluding extra

(yen basis)

(contract currency basis)

charges for summer

Change

electricity

Change

Change

Monthly

Change

Monthly

Monthly

Yearly

from three

Monthly

Yearly

from three

Yearly

from three

(Quarterly)

change

months

from three

(Quarterly)

change

months

(Quarterly)

change

months

change

(Quarterly)

change

change

earlier

months

earlier

earlier

change

earlier

CY

2016

96.5

-3.5

90.7

-9.3

96.9

-3.1

2017

98.7

2.3

95.5

5.3

100.2

3.4

2018

101.3

2.6

96.8

1.4

102.2

2.0

FY

2016

96.7

-2.4

91.3

-6.9

97.8

-0.8

2017

99.3

2.7

95.6

4.7

100.8

3.1

2018

101.5

2.2

96.4

0.8

101.7

0.9

2018/

Q4

102.0

0.1

2.3

0.4

97.4

0.1

0.0

101.8

-0.5

0.3

2019/

Q1

101.2

-0.8

0.9

-0.8

94.5

-3.0

-1.7

100.2

-1.6

-2.1

Q2

101.6

0.4

0.6

0.4

94.4

-0.1

-2.2

100.3

0.1

-2.1

Q3

101.0

-0.6

-0.9

-0.9

91.9

-2.6

-5.5

99.2

-1.1

-3.0

2018/

Sep.

102.0

0.2

3.0

0.6

0.2

0.4

97.4

0.4

2.0

0.4

102.2

-0.1

1.7

-0.5

Oct.

102.4

0.4

3.0

0.6

0.6

0.9

98.0

0.6

0.8

0.6

102.4

0.2

1.2

0.0

Nov.

102.1

-0.3

2.3

0.3

-0.3

0.5

97.9

-0.1

0.5

0.9

102.1

-0.3

0.6

-0.2

Dec.

101.4

-0.7

1.4

-0.6

-0.7

-0.4

96.2

-1.7

-1.5

-1.2

100.8

-1.3

-0.9

-1.4

2019/

Jan.

100.8

-0.6

0.5

-1.6

-0.6

-1.6

93.7

-2.6

-3.5

-4.4

100.0

-0.8

-1.9

-2.3

Feb.

101.2

0.4

0.9

-0.9

0.4

-0.9

94.6

1.0

-1.6

-3.4

100.2

0.2

-2.1

-1.9

Mar.

101.5

0.3

1.3

0.1

0.3

0.1

95.3

0.7

0.1

-0.9

100.4

0.2

-2.1

-0.4

Apr.

101.9

0.4

1.3

1.1

0.4

1.1

95.7

0.4

0.2

2.1

100.7

0.3

-1.5

0.7

May

101.8

-0.1

0.7

0.6

-0.1

0.6

94.4

-1.4

-2.6

-0.2

100.5

-0.2

-2.1

0.3

June

101.2

-0.6

-0.2

-0.3

-0.6

-0.3

93.0

-1.5

-4.1

-2.4

99.8

-0.7

-2.8

-0.6

July

101.2

0.0

-0.6

-0.7

-0.3

-1.0

92.6

-0.4

-4.9

-3.2

99.4

-0.4

-2.9

-1.3

Aug.

100.9

-0.3

-0.9

-0.9

-0.2

-1.1

91.5

-1.2

-5.7

-3.1

99.4

0.0

-2.8

-1.1

Sep.

100.9

0.0

-1.1

-0.3

-0.1

-0.6

91.5

0.0

-6.1

-1.6

98.8

-0.6

-3.3

-1.0

Oct.

102.0

1.1

-0.4

0.8

1.4

1.1

91.8

0.3

-6.3

-0.9

98.8

0.0

-3.5

-0.6

CY2015 = 100, %

Import Price Index

Foreign

exchange

All commodities

All commodities

rate

(yen basis)

(contract currency basis)

$/yen

Monthly

Change

Monthly

Change

Monthly

Yearly

from three

Yearly

from three

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

change

months

change

months

(Yearly)

change

change

earlier

earlier

change

CY

2016

83.6

-16.4

90.2

-9.8

-10.1

2017

92.7

10.9

98.2

8.9

3.1

2018

99.7

7.6

106.7

8.7

-1.6

FY

2016

85.4

-10.6

92.5

-3.5

-9.8

2017

93.6

9.6

99.8

7.9

2.3

2018

99.7

6.5

106.4

6.6

0.1

2018/

Q4

102.6

1.0

7.3

108.2

0.1

7.7

1.3

2019/

Q1

96.0

-6.4

-0.1

103.0

-4.8

-1.1

-2.4

Q2

96.5

0.5

-2.1

103.9

0.9

-2.3

-0.3

Q3

92.6

-4.0

-8.9

101.5

-2.3

-6.1

-2.3

2018/

Sep.

101.8

0.6

10.9

1.0

108.0

0.0

10.4

-0.3

0.7

Oct.

103.5

1.7

9.8

1.7

109.2

1.1

10.1

0.8

0.8

Nov.

104.3

0.8

9.3

3.1

109.7

0.5

9.4

1.6

0.5

Dec.

100.1

-4.0

3.1

-1.7

105.8

-3.6

3.6

-2.0

-0.7

2019/

Jan.

94.8

-5.3

-2.0

-8.4

102.6

-3.0

-0.3

-6.0

-3.1

Feb.

95.9

1.2

-0.7

-8.1

102.7

0.1

-2.1

-6.4

1.3

Mar.

97.2

1.4

2.4

-2.9

103.7

1.0

-0.7

-2.0

0.8

Apr.

97.6

0.4

1.6

3.0

103.7

0.0

-1.0

1.1

0.4

May

96.9

-0.7

-1.9

1.0

104.4

0.7

-1.8

1.7

-1.7

June

95.0

-2.0

-5.8

-2.3

103.5

-0.9

-4.4

-0.2

-1.6

July

93.2

-1.9

-8.4

-4.5

101.4

-2.0

-6.4

-2.2

0.1

Aug.

92.7

-0.5

-8.4

-4.3

102.3

0.9

-5.3

-2.0

-1.8

Sep.

92.0

-0.8

-9.6

-3.2

100.8

-1.5

-6.7

-2.6

1.1

Oct.

92.6

0.7

-10.5

-0.6

100.9

0.1

-7.6

-0.5

0.7

Note: A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen.

7

Index by Stage of Demand and Use

Time Series Data

CY2015 = 100, %

Domestic demand products

Raw materials

Intermediate materials

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

change

change

change

change

change

change

CY

2016

93.2

-6.8

78.6

-21.4

93.4

-6.6

2017

97.2

4.3

95.9

22.0

97.4

4.3

2018

100.9

3.8

109.5

14.2

101.6

4.3

FY

2016

93.8

-4.5

83.4

-9.5

93.9

-4.5

2017

97.9

4.4

97.8

17.3

98.2

4.6

2018

101.0

3.2

110.0

12.5

101.9

3.8

2018/

Q4

102.1

0.3

3.4

114.7

2.0

14.5

102.8

0.1

3.9

2019/

Q1

99.8

-2.3

0.6

105.3

-8.2

1.8

101.1

-1.7

1.4

Q2

100.3

0.5

-0.1

107.0

1.6

-0.5

101.5

0.4

0.3

Q3

98.8

-1.5

-2.9

101.5

-5.1

-9.8

100.3

-1.2

-2.3

2018/

Sep.

102.0

0.4

4.9

112.7

0.6

19.1

102.9

0.4

5.3

Oct.

102.7

0.7

4.7

116.1

3.0

18.7

103.2

0.3

4.8

Nov.

102.6

-0.1

4.0

117.9

1.6

18.3

103.0

-0.2

4.1

Dec.

101.1

-1.5

1.8

110.1

-6.6

6.8

102.1

-0.9

2.8

2019/

Jan.

99.3

-1.8

-0.1

103.2

-6.3

0.2

100.7

-1.4

0.8

Feb.

99.8

0.5

0.4

105.0

1.7

0.1

101.1

0.4

1.4

Mar.

100.4

0.6

1.5

107.8

2.7

5.3

101.5

0.4

2.0

Apr.

100.8

0.4

1.4

107.8

0.0

4.4

102.0

0.5

1.6

May

100.5

-0.3

0.0

107.9

0.1

0.1

101.6

-0.4

0.3

June

99.6

-0.9

-1.6

105.2

-2.5

-5.7

100.8

-0.8

-1.0

July

99.1

-0.5

-2.7

101.7

-3.3

-9.8

100.7

-0.1

-1.9

Aug.

98.8

-0.3

-2.8

102.6

0.9

-8.4

100.1

-0.6

-2.3

Sep.

98.6

-0.2

-3.3

100.3

-2.2

-11.0

100.1

0.0

-2.7

Oct.

98.4

-0.2

-4.2

101.1

0.8

-12.9

99.7

-0.4

-3.4

CY2015 = 100, %

Domestic demand products (Cont'd)

Final goods

Capital goods

Consumer goods

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

change

change

change

change

change

change

CY

2016

96.9

-3.1

97.9

-2.1

96.4

-3.6

2017

97.3

0.4

98.0

0.1

97.0

0.6

2018

97.5

0.2

97.9

-0.1

97.3

0.3

FY

2016

96.7

-2.9

97.7

-2.0

96.2

-3.3

2017

97.3

0.6

97.9

0.2

97.0

0.8

2018

97.3

0.0

98.0

0.1

97.0

0.0

2018/

Q4

97.7

0.1

-0.2

98.2

0.3

-0.2

97.5

0.1

-0.2

2019/

Q1

96.5

-1.2

-0.7

97.9

-0.3

0.4

96.0

-1.5

-1.1

Q2

96.8

0.3

-0.5

97.7

-0.2

-0.2

96.4

0.4

-0.6

Q3

96.0

-0.8

-1.6

97.0

-0.7

-0.9

95.5

-0.9

-2.0

2018/

Sep.

97.6

0.1

0.5

97.8

-0.2

-0.1

97.5

0.2

0.8

Oct.

98.2

0.6

0.6

98.3

0.5

-0.1

98.2

0.7

0.9

Nov.

97.9

-0.3

-0.1

98.5

0.2

0.1

97.7

-0.5

-0.2

Dec.

97.1

-0.8

-1.1

97.9

-0.6

-0.6

96.7

-1.0

-1.3

2019/

Jan.

96.2

-0.9

-1.4

97.7

-0.2

-0.1

95.6

-1.1

-1.9

Feb.

96.6

0.4

-0.6

98.1

0.4

0.7

96.0

0.4

-1.2

Mar.

96.7

0.1

-0.2

97.8

-0.3

0.4

96.3

0.3

-0.4

Apr.

97.2

0.5

0.3

98.1

0.3

0.4

96.8

0.5

0.2

May

96.9

-0.3

-0.5

97.7

-0.4

-0.3

96.6

-0.2

-0.5

June

96.4

-0.5

-1.1

97.4

-0.3

-0.6

95.9

-0.7

-1.4

July

96.2

-0.2

-1.4

97.1

-0.3

-0.9

95.7

-0.2

-1.7

Aug.

95.8

-0.4

-1.7

96.9

-0.2

-1.1

95.3

-0.4

-2.1

Sep.

95.9

0.1

-1.7

97.1

0.2

-0.7

95.4

0.1

-2.2

Oct.

95.8

-0.1

-2.4

97.2

0.1

-1.1

95.2

-0.2

-3.1

The next monthly report will be released on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

8

(Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

CY2015 = 100, %

All commodities

(Ref.) All commodities

(excluding extra charges for

summer electricity)

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Index

(Quarterly)

Index

(Quarterly)

change

change

change

change

2018/ Q2

101.0

0.7

2.6

101.0

0.7

2.6

Q3

101.9

0.9

3.1

101.6

0.6

3.0

Q4

102.0

0.1

2.3

102.0

0.4

2.3

2019/ Q1

101.2

-0.8

0.9

101.2

-0.8

0.9

Q2

101.6

0.4

0.6

101.6

0.4

0.6

Q3

101.0

-0.6

-0.9

100.7

-0.9

-0.9

2018/ Sep.

102.0

0.2

3.0

101.8

0.2

3.0

Oct.

102.4

0.4

3.0

102.4

0.6

3.0

Nov.

102.1

-0.3

2.3

102.1

-0.3

2.3

Dec.

101.4

-0.7

1.4

101.4

-0.7

1.4

2019/ Jan.

100.8

-0.6

0.5

100.8

-0.6

0.5

Feb.

101.2

0.4

0.9

101.2

0.4

0.9

Mar.

101.5

0.3

1.3

101.5

0.3

1.3

Apr.

101.9

0.4

1.3

101.9

0.4

1.3

May

101.8

-0.1

0.7

101.8

-0.1

0.7

June

101.2

-0.6

-0.2

101.2

-0.6

-0.2

July

101.2

0.0

-0.6

100.9

-0.3

-0.6

Aug.

100.9

-0.3

-0.9

100.7

-0.2

-0.9

Sep.

100.9

0.0

-1.1

100.6

-0.1

-1.2

Oct.

100.5

-0.4

-1.9

100.5

-0.1

-1.9

Preliminary Figures

Note: r: revised figures

110

(CY2015 = 100)

Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

108

Producer Price Index

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CY

9

Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

100.5

100.9

-0.4

0.0

-1.9

-1.1

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

100.5

100.6

-0.1

-0.1

-1.9

-1.2

Beverages & foods

141.6

101.6

r

101.5

0.1

r

0.1

0.4

r

0.8

Textile products

9.6

102.7

102.6

0.1

0.3

0.9

1.2

Lumber & wood products

9.2

103.6

104.0

-0.4

-0.1

-1.6

-1.1

Pulp, paper & related products

27.7

107.9

107.9

0.0

0.0

5.7

5.7

Chemicals & related products

89.2

92.8

r

93.9

-1.2

r

-0.1

-6.0

r

-4.9

Petroleum & coal products

59.5

106.2

106.6

-0.4

-0.1

-15.6

-11.9

Plastic products

38.2

97.9

r

97.9

0.0

r

-0.2

0.0

r

0.5

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.3

105.0

r

105.1

-0.1

r

0.2

2.2

r

2.9

Iron & steel

51.7

110.5

r

110.3

0.2

r

-0.1

1.0

r

1.1

Nonferrous metals

27.1

93.5

r

93.9

-0.4

r

0.0

-6.2

r

-4.9

Metal products

40.0

106.9

r

107.0

-0.1

r

0.5

1.8

r

1.9

General purpose machinery

27.2

101.8

r

101.8

0.0

r

0.3

1.1

r

1.5

Production machinery

41.1

102.2

r

102.2

0.0

r

0.1

1.2

r

1.5

Business oriented machinery

16.2

101.8

r

101.7

0.1

r

0.1

0.6

r

0.7

Electronic components & devices

24.5

97.1

r

97.3

-0.2

r

0.1

-0.9

r

-0.2

Electrical machinery & equipment

52.7

94.2

r

93.8

0.4

r

-0.2

-1.9

r

-1.3

Information & communications equipment

20.8

93.7

r

93.7

0.0

r

-0.7

-3.2

r

-2.7

Transportation equipment

140.7

98.0

98.0

0.0

-0.1

-0.5

-0.5

Other manufacturing industry products

48.0

101.7

r

101.5

0.2

r

-0.1

0.9

r

0.9

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

35.8

109.3

r

109.5

-0.2

r

1.2

-0.4

r

-0.7

Minerals

3.9

99.3

r

99.3

0.0

r

-0.8

-0.5

r

0.4

Electric power, gas & water

67.1

96.7

r

100.9

-4.2

r

-0.5

-1.7

r

0.5

Scrap & waste

4.9

98.1

102.3

-4.1

-5.1

-31.3

-27.1

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

to September.

2. r: revised figures

10

Reference: Commodities subject to a reduced consumption tax rate, etc. (as of October 2019)

Commodities covering sample prices to which a reduced tax rate is applied

Group

Subgroup

Commodity

Primary processed foodstuffs

All commodities in the subgroup, except the

following: Alcohol for beverage manufacturing

use

Prepared & preserved foodstuffs

All commodities in the subgroup

Beverages & foods

All commodities in the subgroup, except the

following: Wine; Beer containing not less than

Beverages

66.7% by weight of malt; Sparkling alcoholic

beverages (except beer); Seishu, rice wine;

Shochu, Japanese distilled liquor; Whisky; Mirin,

sweet sake

Ice

Manufactured ice

Chemicals & related products

Industrial inorganic chemicals

Salt*

Other chemical products

Perfume & flavor materials*

Agriculture products

All commodities in the subgroup, except the

Agriculture, forestry &

following: Leaf tobacco

fishery products

Livestock products

All commodities in the subgroup

Fishery products

All commodities in the subgroup

Note: * indicates the case where a reduced tax rate is applied to some or one of the commodity's sample prices.

Commodities covering sample prices to which the former consumption tax rate is applied as transitional measures for the October 2019 tax hike

Group

Subgroup

Commodity

Industrial extra high tension power*; Commercial

Electric power

extra high tension power*; Industrial high tension

power*; Commercial high tension power*; Low

tension power

Electric power, gas & water

Gas

All commodities in the subgroup

(Commodity indexes for these are not disclosed.)

Water

Water for end users except industrial users; Water

for industrial users*

Note: * indicates the case where the former tax rate is applied to some or one of the commodity's sample prices.

Commodities covering sample prices which are non-taxable

Group

Subgroup

Commodity

Business oriented machinery

Medical appliances

Medical supplies*

Other manufacturing industry

Furniture & fixtures

Beds & mattresses*

products

Note: * indicates the case where non-taxable treatment is applied to some or one of the commodity's sample prices.

11

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 00:49:00 UTC
