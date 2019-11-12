|
Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Oct.)
11/12/2019 | 07:50pm EST
Bank of Japan
The Producer Price Index rose 1.1 percent from the previous month.
The index excluding extra charges for summer electricity rose 1.4 percent from the previous month.
-
The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) was unchanged from the previous month.
-
The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) rose 0.1 percent from the previous month.
(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in October 2019)
|
Producer Price Index
|
|
|
Monthly change 1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation equipment
|
0.26
|
%
|
Chassis & body parts, Drive, transmission & steering parts, Parts of internal
|
|
combustion engines for motor vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron & steel
|
0.12
|
%
|
Shearing & slitting products (steel sheets), Hot-dipzinc-coated steel sheets, Hot
|
|
rolled steel strips
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electrical machinery & equipment
|
0.11
|
%
|
Monitoring & control equipment, Motors (excluding electronic components), Wiring
|
|
harnesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other manufacturing industry products
|
0.10
|
%
|
Planograph printed matter, Special printed matter on non-paper, Motor vehicle tires
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Export Price Index (contract currency basis)
|
|
|
Monthly change 0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation equipment
|
0.05
|
%
|
Drive, transmission & steering parts, Internal combustion engines for motor vehicles
|
|
& parts, Passenger vehicles (hybrid & clean energy vehicles)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
0.04
|
%
|
Vinyl chloride monomer, Caustic soda, Silicone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
0.03
|
%
|
MOS memory integrated circuits, Condensers for electronic equipment, Fixed &
|
|
mobile radio communications equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General purpose, production & business oriented
|
0.02
|
%
|
Machining centers, Roller bearings, Oil hydraulic & pneumatic machinery
|
|
machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other primary products & manufactured goods
|
0.02
|
%
|
Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Gas oil, Fuel oil C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals & related products
|
-0.20 %
|
Iron & steel scrap, Hot rolled steel strips, Unwrought gold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Import Price Index (contract currency basis)
|
|
|
Monthly change 0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum, coal & natural gas
|
0.26
|
%
|
Crude petroleum, Liquefied petroleum gas, Jet fuel oil & kerosene
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals & related products
|
0.07
|
%
|
Unwrought nickel, Unwrought palladium, Copper ores
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
-0.11 %
|
Saturated polyester resins, Lithium carbonates, Carbon black
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
-0.05 %
|
Cellular phones, Wiring harnesses, Solar batteries
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other primary products & manufactured goods
|
-0.03 %
|
Natural rubber, Musical instruments , Plastic films & sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods and agriculture products for food
|
-0.02 %
|
Corn, Wheat, Edible offal & tongues of cattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General purpose, production & business oriented
|
-0.02 %
|
Metal valves, Medical equipment
|
|
machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.01 %
|
Motor vehicle parts (except internal combustion engines), Internal combustion
|
|
Transportation equipment
|
engines for motor vehicles & parts, Passenger vehicles (hybrid & clean energy
|
|
|
|
|
vehicles)
|
|
|
|
|
（Reference Index）
|
|
|
Monthly change -0.4%
|
Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Groups
|
Contribution
|
Commodities
|
|
to change
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
-0.28 %
|
Commercial high tension power, Industrial extra high tension power, Industrial high
|
|
tension power
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
-0.10 %
|
Cardiovascular agents, Other agents affecting metabolism, Agents affecting central
|
|
nervous system
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
-0.03 %
|
Coal coke, Fuel oil C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrap & waste
|
-0.02 %
|
Iron & steel scrap, Wastepaper
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonferrous metals
|
-0.01 %
|
Rolled aluminum & aluminum alloy products, Extruded aluminum alloy products,
|
|
Unwrought primary & secondary aluminum alloys
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electrical machinery & equipment
|
0.02 %
|
Monitoring & control equipment, Motors (excluding electronic components),
|
|
Programmable controllers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods
|
0.02 %
|
Tobacco products, Rice confectionery, High-fructose corn syrup
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron & steel
|
0.01 %
|
Shearing & slitting products (steel sheets), Carbon steel for machine structural use,
|
|
Alloy steel for structural use
|
|
|
|
Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
|
Weight
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
1,000.0
|
102.0
|
|
100.9
|
1.1
|
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
|
-1.1
|
excluding extra charges for summer electricity
|
1,000.0
|
102.0
|
|
100.6
|
1.4
|
|
-0.1
|
-0.4
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods
|
141.6
|
102.0
|
r
|
101.5
|
0.5
|
r
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
r
|
0.8
|
Textile products
|
9.6
|
104.6
|
|
102.6
|
1.9
|
|
0.3
|
2.8
|
|
1.2
|
Lumber & wood products
|
9.2
|
105.5
|
|
104.0
|
1.4
|
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
|
-1.1
|
Pulp, paper & related products
|
27.7
|
109.9
|
|
107.9
|
1.9
|
|
0.0
|
7.6
|
|
5.7
|
Chemicals & related products
|
89.2
|
94.5
|
r
|
93.9
|
0.6
|
r
|
-0.1
|
-4.3
|
r
|
-4.9
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
59.5
|
108.1
|
|
106.6
|
1.4
|
|
-0.1
|
-14.1
|
|
-11.9
|
Plastic products
|
38.2
|
99.7
|
r
|
97.9
|
1.8
|
r
|
-0.2
|
1.8
|
r
|
0.5
|
Ceramic, stone & clay products
|
23.3
|
106.9
|
r
|
105.1
|
1.7
|
r
|
0.2
|
4.1
|
r
|
2.9
|
Iron & steel
|
51.7
|
112.6
|
r
|
110.3
|
2.1
|
r
|
-0.1
|
2.9
|
r
|
1.1
|
Nonferrous metals
|
27.1
|
95.2
|
r
|
93.9
|
1.4
|
r
|
0.0
|
-4.5
|
r
|
-4.9
|
Metal products
|
40.0
|
108.9
|
r
|
107.0
|
1.8
|
r
|
0.5
|
3.7
|
r
|
1.9
|
General purpose machinery
|
27.2
|
103.6
|
r
|
101.8
|
1.8
|
r
|
0.3
|
2.9
|
r
|
1.5
|
Production machinery
|
41.1
|
104.1
|
r
|
102.2
|
1.9
|
r
|
0.1
|
3.1
|
r
|
1.5
|
Business oriented machinery
|
16.2
|
103.6
|
r
|
101.7
|
1.9
|
r
|
0.1
|
2.4
|
r
|
0.7
|
Electronic components & devices
|
24.5
|
98.9
|
r
|
97.3
|
1.6
|
r
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
r
|
-0.2
|
Electrical machinery & equipment
|
52.7
|
95.9
|
r
|
93.8
|
2.2
|
r
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
r
|
-1.3
|
Information & communications equipment
|
20.8
|
95.4
|
r
|
93.7
|
1.8
|
r
|
-0.7
|
-1.4
|
r
|
-2.7
|
Transportation equipment
|
140.7
|
99.8
|
|
98.0
|
1.8
|
|
-0.1
|
1.3
|
|
-0.5
|
Other manufacturing industry products
|
48.0
|
103.5
|
r
|
101.5
|
2.0
|
r
|
-0.1
|
2.7
|
r
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
|
35.8
|
109.4
|
r
|
109.5
|
-0.1
|
r
|
1.2
|
-0.3
|
r
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minerals
|
3.9
|
101.2
|
r
|
99.3
|
1.9
|
r
|
-0.8
|
1.4
|
r
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
67.1
|
97.9
|
r
|
100.9
|
-3.0
|
r
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
r
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrap & waste
|
4.9
|
99.9
|
|
102.3
|
-2.3
|
|
-5.1
|
-30.0
|
|
-27.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July
to September.
2. r: revised figures
Export Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Index
|
|
Monthly change
|
Yearly change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Contract
|
Yen
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
|
Weight
|
currency
|
currency
|
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
1,000.0
|
91.8
|
r
|
91.5
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-6.3
|
r
|
-6.1
|
-3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textiles
|
13.8
|
91.5
|
|
91.0
|
0.5
|
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-4.2
|
|
-3.6
|
-1.5
|
Chemicals & related products
|
98.4
|
89.6
|
|
88.8
|
0.9
|
|
-0.8
|
0.4
|
-18.4
|
|
-18.8
|
-16.1
|
Metals & related products
|
108.5
|
101.8
|
|
103.0
|
-1.2
|
|
-0.3
|
-1.6
|
-8.0
|
|
-6.5
|
-4.5
|
General purpose, production &
|
189.4
|
95.2
|
|
94.8
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
-2.1
|
|
-2.0
|
0.0
|
business oriented machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
205.5
|
85.8
|
|
85.3
|
0.6
|
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
-5.0
|
|
-5.2
|
-2.6
|
Transportation equipment
|
285.2
|
90.5
|
r
|
89.9
|
0.7
|
r
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-3.7
|
r
|
-3.9
|
-0.3
|
Other primary products &
|
99.2
|
93.3
|
r
|
92.8
|
0.5
|
r
|
-0.6
|
0.2
|
-8.1
|
r
|
-7.3
|
-5.3
|
manufactured goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: r: revised figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Import Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Index
|
|
Monthly change
|
Yearly change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Contract
|
Yen
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
|
Weight
|
currency
|
currency
|
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
basis
|
month
|
basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
1,000.0
|
92.6
|
r
|
92.0
|
0.7
|
r
|
-0.8
|
0.1
|
-10.5
|
r
|
-9.6
|
-7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods and agriculture
|
80.4
|
89.8
|
r
|
89.7
|
0.1
|
r
|
1.2
|
-0.3
|
-3.8
|
r
|
-3.8
|
-0.3
|
products for food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textiles
|
61.3
|
93.5
|
r
|
93.4
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.3
|
-0.1
|
-2.8
|
r
|
-2.4
|
-1.0
|
Metals & related products
|
95.8
|
102.3
|
|
101.1
|
1.2
|
|
1.8
|
0.7
|
1.5
|
|
0.2
|
5.4
|
Lumber & wood products and
|
17.3
|
96.0
|
r
|
95.7
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.7
|
-0.4
|
-8.7
|
r
|
-9.4
|
-4.5
|
forest products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum, coal & natural gas
|
252.3
|
99.4
|
r
|
97.8
|
1.6
|
r
|
-4.1
|
1.0
|
-22.2
|
r
|
-19.6
|
-18.9
|
Chemicals & related products
|
94.7
|
90.7
|
r
|
91.5
|
-0.9
|
r
|
0.0
|
-1.2
|
-12.8
|
r
|
-12.2
|
-10.7
|
General purpose, production &
|
68.1
|
95.1
|
r
|
95.0
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.5
|
-0.3
|
-3.2
|
r
|
-3.3
|
-0.3
|
business oriented machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric & electronic products
|
196.6
|
79.5
|
r
|
79.4
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
-8.1
|
r
|
-7.9
|
-5.4
|
Transportation equipment
|
49.5
|
95.2
|
|
95.0
|
0.2
|
|
0.8
|
-0.3
|
-2.2
|
|
-2.1
|
1.0
|
Other primary products &
|
84.0
|
91.0
|
|
90.9
|
0.1
|
|
0.3
|
-0.4
|
-4.6
|
|
-4.1
|
-1.6
|
manufactured goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: r: revised figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weight
|
change
|
Previous month
|
change
|
Previous month
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic demand products
|
1,000.000
|
98.4
|
-0.2
|
r
|
-0.2
|
-4.2
|
r
|
-3.3
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
744.660
|
100.5
|
-0.4
|
|
0.0
|
-1.9
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
255.340
|
92.6
|
0.7
|
r
|
-0.8
|
-10.5
|
r
|
-9.6
|
|
Raw materials
|
100.163
|
101.1
|
0.8
|
r
|
-2.2
|
-12.9
|
r
|
-11.0
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
26.060
|
105.7
|
-0.7
|
|
-0.1
|
-5.4
|
|
-4.7
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
74.103
|
99.5
|
1.4
|
r
|
-3.2
|
-15.5
|
r
|
-13.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intermediate materials
|
535.481
|
99.7
|
-0.4
|
r
|
0.0
|
-3.4
|
r
|
-2.7
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
448.097
|
101.0
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.1
|
-1.9
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
87.384
|
93.2
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.5
|
-10.5
|
r
|
-10.2
|
|
Final goods
|
364.356
|
95.8
|
-0.1
|
|
0.1
|
-2.4
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
270.503
|
99.1
|
-0.2
|
r
|
0.1
|
-1.4
|
r
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
93.853
|
86.5
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.2
|
-5.7
|
r
|
-5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital goods
|
112.246
|
97.2
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.2
|
-1.1
|
r
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
87.827
|
100.1
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
r
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
24.419
|
87.1
|
0.2
|
r
|
0.8
|
-4.4
|
r
|
-4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer goods
|
252.110
|
95.2
|
-0.2
|
|
0.1
|
-3.1
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
182.676
|
98.6
|
-0.3
|
|
0.0
|
-2.0
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
69.434
|
86.3
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.0
|
-6.1
|
r
|
-5.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Durable consumer goods
|
67.121
|
89.2
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.2
|
-3.0
|
r
|
-2.8
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
42.200
|
96.2
|
-0.1
|
|
-0.2
|
-0.7
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
24.921
|
77.3
|
-0.1
|
r
|
-0.1
|
-7.8
|
r
|
-7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nondurable consumer goods
|
184.989
|
97.4
|
-0.2
|
|
0.1
|
-3.0
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
140.476
|
99.3
|
-0.5
|
r
|
0.2
|
-2.4
|
r
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
44.513
|
91.3
|
0.6
|
|
0.1
|
-5.3
|
|
-5.0
Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.
2. r: revised figures
（Index by Stage of Demand and Use）
|
（CY2015 = 100）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic demand products
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
Intermediate materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
Final goods
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Producer Price Index
using Chain-weightedIndex Formula( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Index
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
|
Weight
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
1,000.0
|
101.8
|
1.1
|
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
|
-0.7
|
excluding extra charges for summer electricity
|
1,000.0
|
101.8
|
1.3
|
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods
|
147.6
|
101.9
|
0.5
|
r
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
r
|
0.8
|
Textile products
|
10.1
|
104.4
|
2.0
|
|
0.3
|
2.8
|
|
1.2
|
Lumber & wood products
|
10.1
|
105.4
|
1.5
|
|
-0.2
|
0.3
|
|
-1.1
|
Pulp, paper & related products
|
28.3
|
109.4
|
1.9
|
|
0.0
|
7.3
|
|
5.3
|
Chemicals & related products
|
89.1
|
94.0
|
0.4
|
r
|
0.0
|
-3.2
|
r
|
-3.6
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
50.0
|
108.9
|
1.5
|
|
0.0
|
-13.2
|
|
-11.1
|
Plastic products
|
40.5
|
99.4
|
1.8
|
r
|
-0.2
|
1.7
|
r
|
0.5
|
Ceramic, stone & clay products
|
23.3
|
106.2
|
1.7
|
r
|
0.2
|
3.8
|
r
|
2.6
|
Iron & steel
|
49.7
|
112.5
|
2.1
|
r
|
-0.1
|
3.1
|
r
|
1.3
|
Nonferrous metals
|
24.8
|
95.7
|
1.3
|
|
0.2
|
-4.6
|
|
-4.9
|
Metal products
|
41.8
|
108.5
|
1.8
|
r
|
0.5
|
3.5
|
r
|
1.8
|
General purpose machinery
|
31.8
|
103.7
|
1.8
|
r
|
0.4
|
3.0
|
r
|
1.5
|
Production machinery
|
44.7
|
103.9
|
1.9
|
r
|
0.2
|
2.9
|
r
|
1.5
|
Business oriented machinery
|
16.2
|
103.0
|
1.8
|
r
|
0.2
|
1.5
|
r
|
0.2
|
Electronic components & devices
|
23.7
|
98.8
|
1.6
|
r
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
r
|
-0.4
|
Electrical machinery & equipment
|
51.9
|
95.7
|
2.1
|
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
|
-1.1
|
Information & communications equipment
|
18.8
|
95.4
|
1.8
|
|
-0.7
|
-0.8
|
|
-1.6
|
Transportation equipment
|
147.9
|
99.7
|
1.9
|
r
|
-0.1
|
1.3
|
r
|
-0.6
|
Other manufacturing industry products
|
47.2
|
103.3
|
2.0
|
|
0.0
|
2.7
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
|
38.6
|
110.4
|
-0.2
|
r
|
1.2
|
0.6
|
r
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minerals
|
3.4
|
101.3
|
1.9
|
r
|
-0.7
|
2.0
|
r
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
56.0
|
98.0
|
-3.0
|
r
|
-0.6
|
-0.4
|
r
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrap & waste
|
4.5
|
103.2
|
-2.0
|
r
|
-5.0
|
-28.4
|
|
-25.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July to September.
-
The indexes are based on the year 2016 weights.
-
r: revised figures
Corporate Goods Price Index
Time Series Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
Export Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding extra
|
(yen basis)
|
|
|
|
(contract currency basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges for summer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
electricity
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly
|
from three
|
Monthly
|
|
Yearly
|
from three
|
|
Yearly
|
from three
|
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
change
|
months
|
from three
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
change
|
months
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
change
|
months
|
|
|
|
change
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
earlier
|
months
|
|
|
earlier
|
|
|
earlier
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
earlier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2016
|
96.5
|
―
|
-3.5
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
90.7
|
―
|
-9.3
|
―
|
96.9
|
―
|
-3.1
|
―
|
|
2017
|
98.7
|
―
|
2.3
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
95.5
|
―
|
5.3
|
―
|
100.2
|
―
|
3.4
|
―
|
|
2018
|
101.3
|
―
|
2.6
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
96.8
|
―
|
1.4
|
―
|
102.2
|
―
|
2.0
|
―
|
FY
|
2016
|
96.7
|
―
|
-2.4
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
91.3
|
―
|
-6.9
|
―
|
97.8
|
―
|
-0.8
|
―
|
|
2017
|
99.3
|
―
|
2.7
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
95.6
|
―
|
4.7
|
―
|
100.8
|
―
|
3.1
|
―
|
|
2018
|
101.5
|
―
|
2.2
|
―
|
―
|
―
|
96.4
|
―
|
0.8
|
―
|
101.7
|
―
|
0.9
|
―
|
2018/
|
Q4
|
102.0
|
0.1
|
2.3
|
―
|
0.4
|
―
|
97.4
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
―
|
101.8
|
-0.5
|
0.3
|
―
|
2019/
|
Q1
|
101.2
|
-0.8
|
0.9
|
―
|
-0.8
|
―
|
94.5
|
-3.0
|
-1.7
|
―
|
100.2
|
-1.6
|
-2.1
|
―
|
|
Q2
|
101.6
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
―
|
0.4
|
―
|
94.4
|
-0.1
|
-2.2
|
―
|
100.3
|
0.1
|
-2.1
|
―
|
|
Q3
|
101.0
|
-0.6
|
-0.9
|
―
|
-0.9
|
―
|
91.9
|
-2.6
|
-5.5
|
―
|
99.2
|
-1.1
|
-3.0
|
―
|
2018/
|
Sep.
|
102.0
|
0.2
|
3.0
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
97.4
|
0.4
|
2.0
|
0.4
|
102.2
|
-0.1
|
1.7
|
-0.5
|
|
Oct.
|
102.4
|
0.4
|
3.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
98.0
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
102.4
|
0.2
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
|
Nov.
|
102.1
|
-0.3
|
2.3
|
0.3
|
-0.3
|
0.5
|
97.9
|
-0.1
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
102.1
|
-0.3
|
0.6
|
-0.2
|
|
Dec.
|
101.4
|
-0.7
|
1.4
|
-0.6
|
-0.7
|
-0.4
|
96.2
|
-1.7
|
-1.5
|
-1.2
|
100.8
|
-1.3
|
-0.9
|
-1.4
|
2019/
|
Jan.
|
100.8
|
-0.6
|
0.5
|
-1.6
|
-0.6
|
-1.6
|
93.7
|
-2.6
|
-3.5
|
-4.4
|
100.0
|
-0.8
|
-1.9
|
-2.3
|
|
Feb.
|
101.2
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
-0.9
|
0.4
|
-0.9
|
94.6
|
1.0
|
-1.6
|
-3.4
|
100.2
|
0.2
|
-2.1
|
-1.9
|
|
Mar.
|
101.5
|
0.3
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
95.3
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
-0.9
|
100.4
|
0.2
|
-2.1
|
-0.4
|
|
Apr.
|
101.9
|
0.4
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
1.1
|
95.7
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
2.1
|
100.7
|
0.3
|
-1.5
|
0.7
|
|
May
|
101.8
|
-0.1
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
94.4
|
-1.4
|
-2.6
|
-0.2
|
100.5
|
-0.2
|
-2.1
|
0.3
|
|
June
|
101.2
|
-0.6
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
-0.6
|
-0.3
|
93.0
|
-1.5
|
-4.1
|
-2.4
|
99.8
|
-0.7
|
-2.8
|
-0.6
|
|
July
|
101.2
|
0.0
|
-0.6
|
-0.7
|
-0.3
|
-1.0
|
92.6
|
-0.4
|
-4.9
|
-3.2
|
99.4
|
-0.4
|
-2.9
|
-1.3
|
|
Aug.
|
100.9
|
-0.3
|
-0.9
|
-0.9
|
-0.2
|
-1.1
|
91.5
|
-1.2
|
-5.7
|
-3.1
|
99.4
|
0.0
|
-2.8
|
-1.1
|
|
Sep.
|
100.9
|
0.0
|
-1.1
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
-0.6
|
91.5
|
0.0
|
-6.1
|
-1.6
|
98.8
|
-0.6
|
-3.3
|
-1.0
|
|
Oct.
|
102.0
|
1.1
|
-0.4
|
0.8
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
91.8
|
0.3
|
-6.3
|
-0.9
|
98.8
|
0.0
|
-3.5
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Import Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(yen basis)
|
|
|
|
(contract currency basis)
|
|
$/yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
Change
|
|
Monthly
|
|
Change
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly
|
from three
|
|
Yearly
|
from three
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
months
|
|
change
|
months
|
(Yearly)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
earlier
|
|
|
earlier
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2016
|
83.6
|
―
|
-16.4
|
―
|
90.2
|
―
|
-9.8
|
―
|
-10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
92.7
|
―
|
10.9
|
―
|
98.2
|
―
|
8.9
|
―
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
99.7
|
―
|
7.6
|
―
|
106.7
|
―
|
8.7
|
―
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY
|
2016
|
85.4
|
―
|
-10.6
|
―
|
92.5
|
―
|
-3.5
|
―
|
-9.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
93.6
|
―
|
9.6
|
―
|
99.8
|
―
|
7.9
|
―
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
99.7
|
―
|
6.5
|
―
|
106.4
|
―
|
6.6
|
―
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/
|
Q4
|
102.6
|
1.0
|
7.3
|
―
|
108.2
|
0.1
|
7.7
|
―
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/
|
Q1
|
96.0
|
-6.4
|
-0.1
|
―
|
103.0
|
-4.8
|
-1.1
|
―
|
-2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
96.5
|
0.5
|
-2.1
|
―
|
103.9
|
0.9
|
-2.3
|
―
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
92.6
|
-4.0
|
-8.9
|
―
|
101.5
|
-2.3
|
-6.1
|
―
|
-2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/
|
Sep.
|
101.8
|
0.6
|
10.9
|
1.0
|
108.0
|
0.0
|
10.4
|
-0.3
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct.
|
103.5
|
1.7
|
9.8
|
1.7
|
109.2
|
1.1
|
10.1
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nov.
|
104.3
|
0.8
|
9.3
|
3.1
|
109.7
|
0.5
|
9.4
|
1.6
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec.
|
100.1
|
-4.0
|
3.1
|
-1.7
|
105.8
|
-3.6
|
3.6
|
-2.0
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/
|
Jan.
|
94.8
|
-5.3
|
-2.0
|
-8.4
|
102.6
|
-3.0
|
-0.3
|
-6.0
|
-3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb.
|
95.9
|
1.2
|
-0.7
|
-8.1
|
102.7
|
0.1
|
-2.1
|
-6.4
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar.
|
97.2
|
1.4
|
2.4
|
-2.9
|
103.7
|
1.0
|
-0.7
|
-2.0
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
97.6
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
3.0
|
103.7
|
0.0
|
-1.0
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May
|
96.9
|
-0.7
|
-1.9
|
1.0
|
104.4
|
0.7
|
-1.8
|
1.7
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
95.0
|
-2.0
|
-5.8
|
-2.3
|
103.5
|
-0.9
|
-4.4
|
-0.2
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
93.2
|
-1.9
|
-8.4
|
-4.5
|
101.4
|
-2.0
|
-6.4
|
-2.2
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.
|
92.7
|
-0.5
|
-8.4
|
-4.3
|
102.3
|
0.9
|
-5.3
|
-2.0
|
-1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep.
|
92.0
|
-0.8
|
-9.6
|
-3.2
|
100.8
|
-1.5
|
-6.7
|
-2.6
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct.
|
92.6
|
0.7
|
-10.5
|
-0.6
|
100.9
|
0.1
|
-7.6
|
-0.5
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
Note: A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen.
Index by Stage of Demand and Use
Time Series Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Domestic demand products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
Intermediate materials
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2016
|
93.2
|
―
|
-6.8
|
|
78.6
|
―
|
-21.4
|
93.4
|
―
|
-6.6
|
|
2017
|
97.2
|
―
|
4.3
|
|
95.9
|
―
|
22.0
|
97.4
|
―
|
4.3
|
|
2018
|
100.9
|
―
|
3.8
|
|
109.5
|
―
|
14.2
|
101.6
|
―
|
4.3
|
FY
|
2016
|
93.8
|
―
|
-4.5
|
|
83.4
|
―
|
-9.5
|
93.9
|
―
|
-4.5
|
|
2017
|
97.9
|
―
|
4.4
|
|
97.8
|
―
|
17.3
|
98.2
|
―
|
4.6
|
|
2018
|
101.0
|
―
|
3.2
|
|
110.0
|
―
|
12.5
|
101.9
|
―
|
3.8
|
2018/
|
Q4
|
102.1
|
0.3
|
3.4
|
|
114.7
|
2.0
|
14.5
|
102.8
|
0.1
|
3.9
|
2019/
|
Q1
|
99.8
|
-2.3
|
0.6
|
|
105.3
|
-8.2
|
1.8
|
101.1
|
-1.7
|
1.4
|
|
Q2
|
100.3
|
0.5
|
-0.1
|
|
107.0
|
1.6
|
-0.5
|
101.5
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
|
Q3
|
98.8
|
-1.5
|
-2.9
|
|
101.5
|
-5.1
|
-9.8
|
100.3
|
-1.2
|
-2.3
|
2018/
|
Sep.
|
102.0
|
0.4
|
4.9
|
|
112.7
|
0.6
|
19.1
|
102.9
|
0.4
|
5.3
|
|
Oct.
|
102.7
|
0.7
|
4.7
|
|
116.1
|
3.0
|
18.7
|
103.2
|
0.3
|
4.8
|
|
Nov.
|
102.6
|
-0.1
|
4.0
|
|
117.9
|
1.6
|
18.3
|
103.0
|
-0.2
|
4.1
|
|
Dec.
|
101.1
|
-1.5
|
1.8
|
|
110.1
|
-6.6
|
6.8
|
102.1
|
-0.9
|
2.8
|
2019/
|
Jan.
|
99.3
|
-1.8
|
-0.1
|
|
103.2
|
-6.3
|
0.2
|
100.7
|
-1.4
|
0.8
|
|
Feb.
|
99.8
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
|
105.0
|
1.7
|
0.1
|
101.1
|
0.4
|
1.4
|
|
Mar.
|
100.4
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
|
107.8
|
2.7
|
5.3
|
101.5
|
0.4
|
2.0
|
|
Apr.
|
100.8
|
0.4
|
1.4
|
|
107.8
|
0.0
|
4.4
|
102.0
|
0.5
|
1.6
|
|
May
|
100.5
|
-0.3
|
0.0
|
|
107.9
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
101.6
|
-0.4
|
0.3
|
|
June
|
99.6
|
-0.9
|
-1.6
|
|
105.2
|
-2.5
|
-5.7
|
100.8
|
-0.8
|
-1.0
|
|
July
|
99.1
|
-0.5
|
-2.7
|
|
101.7
|
-3.3
|
-9.8
|
100.7
|
-0.1
|
-1.9
|
|
Aug.
|
98.8
|
-0.3
|
-2.8
|
|
102.6
|
0.9
|
-8.4
|
100.1
|
-0.6
|
-2.3
|
|
Sep.
|
98.6
|
-0.2
|
-3.3
|
|
100.3
|
-2.2
|
-11.0
|
100.1
|
0.0
|
-2.7
|
|
Oct.
|
98.4
|
-0.2
|
-4.2
|
|
101.1
|
0.8
|
-12.9
|
99.7
|
-0.4
|
-3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Domestic demand products (Cont'd)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital goods
|
|
Consumer goods
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2016
|
96.9
|
―
|
-3.1
|
|
97.9
|
―
|
-2.1
|
96.4
|
―
|
-3.6
|
|
2017
|
97.3
|
―
|
0.4
|
|
98.0
|
―
|
0.1
|
97.0
|
―
|
0.6
|
|
2018
|
97.5
|
―
|
0.2
|
|
97.9
|
―
|
-0.1
|
97.3
|
―
|
0.3
|
FY
|
2016
|
96.7
|
―
|
-2.9
|
|
97.7
|
―
|
-2.0
|
96.2
|
―
|
-3.3
|
|
2017
|
97.3
|
―
|
0.6
|
|
97.9
|
―
|
0.2
|
97.0
|
―
|
0.8
|
|
2018
|
97.3
|
―
|
0.0
|
|
98.0
|
―
|
0.1
|
97.0
|
―
|
0.0
|
2018/
|
Q4
|
97.7
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
|
98.2
|
0.3
|
-0.2
|
97.5
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
2019/
|
Q1
|
96.5
|
-1.2
|
-0.7
|
|
97.9
|
-0.3
|
0.4
|
96.0
|
-1.5
|
-1.1
|
|
Q2
|
96.8
|
0.3
|
-0.5
|
|
97.7
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
96.4
|
0.4
|
-0.6
|
|
Q3
|
96.0
|
-0.8
|
-1.6
|
|
97.0
|
-0.7
|
-0.9
|
95.5
|
-0.9
|
-2.0
|
2018/
|
Sep.
|
97.6
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
|
97.8
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
97.5
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
|
Oct.
|
98.2
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
|
98.3
|
0.5
|
-0.1
|
98.2
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
|
Nov.
|
97.9
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
|
98.5
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
97.7
|
-0.5
|
-0.2
|
|
Dec.
|
97.1
|
-0.8
|
-1.1
|
|
97.9
|
-0.6
|
-0.6
|
96.7
|
-1.0
|
-1.3
|
2019/
|
Jan.
|
96.2
|
-0.9
|
-1.4
|
|
97.7
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
95.6
|
-1.1
|
-1.9
|
|
Feb.
|
96.6
|
0.4
|
-0.6
|
|
98.1
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
96.0
|
0.4
|
-1.2
|
|
Mar.
|
96.7
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
|
97.8
|
-0.3
|
0.4
|
96.3
|
0.3
|
-0.4
|
|
Apr.
|
97.2
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
|
98.1
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
96.8
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
|
May
|
96.9
|
-0.3
|
-0.5
|
|
97.7
|
-0.4
|
-0.3
|
96.6
|
-0.2
|
-0.5
|
|
June
|
96.4
|
-0.5
|
-1.1
|
|
97.4
|
-0.3
|
-0.6
|
95.9
|
-0.7
|
-1.4
|
|
July
|
96.2
|
-0.2
|
-1.4
|
|
97.1
|
-0.3
|
-0.9
|
95.7
|
-0.2
|
-1.7
|
|
Aug.
|
95.8
|
-0.4
|
-1.7
|
|
96.9
|
-0.2
|
-1.1
|
95.3
|
-0.4
|
-2.1
|
|
Sep.
|
95.9
|
0.1
|
-1.7
|
|
97.1
|
0.2
|
-0.7
|
95.4
|
0.1
|
-2.2
|
|
Oct.
|
95.8
|
-0.1
|
-2.4
|
|
97.2
|
0.1
|
-1.1
|
95.2
|
-0.2
|
-3.1
The next monthly report will be released on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
(Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
All commodities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ref.) All commodities
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding extra charges for
|
|
|
|
|
summer electricity)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly
|
|
Monthly
|
|
Yearly
|
|
Index
|
(Quarterly)
|
Index
|
(Quarterly)
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/ Q2
|
101.0
|
0.7
|
2.6
|
101.0
|
0.7
|
|
2.6
|
Q3
|
101.9
|
0.9
|
3.1
|
101.6
|
0.6
|
|
3.0
|
Q4
|
102.0
|
0.1
|
2.3
|
102.0
|
0.4
|
|
2.3
|
2019/ Q1
|
101.2
|
-0.8
|
0.9
|
101.2
|
-0.8
|
|
0.9
|
Q2
|
101.6
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
101.6
|
0.4
|
|
0.6
|
Q3
|
101.0
|
-0.6
|
-0.9
|
100.7
|
-0.9
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/ Sep.
|
102.0
|
0.2
|
3.0
|
101.8
|
0.2
|
|
3.0
|
Oct.
|
102.4
|
0.4
|
3.0
|
102.4
|
0.6
|
|
3.0
|
Nov.
|
102.1
|
-0.3
|
2.3
|
102.1
|
-0.3
|
|
2.3
|
Dec.
|
101.4
|
-0.7
|
1.4
|
101.4
|
-0.7
|
|
1.4
|
2019/ Jan.
|
100.8
|
-0.6
|
0.5
|
100.8
|
-0.6
|
|
0.5
|
Feb.
|
101.2
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
101.2
|
0.4
|
|
0.9
|
Mar.
|
101.5
|
0.3
|
1.3
|
101.5
|
0.3
|
|
1.3
|
Apr.
|
101.9
|
0.4
|
1.3
|
101.9
|
0.4
|
|
1.3
|
May
|
101.8
|
-0.1
|
0.7
|
101.8
|
-0.1
|
|
0.7
|
June
|
101.2
|
-0.6
|
-0.2
|
101.2
|
-0.6
|
|
-0.2
|
July
|
101.2
|
0.0
|
-0.6
|
100.9
|
-0.3
|
|
-0.6
|
Aug.
|
100.9
|
-0.3
|
-0.9
|
100.7
|
-0.2
|
|
-0.9
|
Sep.
|
100.9
|
0.0
|
-1.1
|
100.6
|
-0.1
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct.
|
100.5
|
-0.4
|
-1.9
|
100.5
|
-0.1
|
|
-1.9
|
Preliminary Figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: r: revised figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
(CY2015 = 100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
CY
Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
( Preliminary Figures for October 2019 )
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
|
Weight
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All commodities
|
1,000.0
|
100.5
|
|
100.9
|
-0.4
|
|
0.0
|
-1.9
|
|
-1.1
|
excluding extra charges for summer electricity
|
1,000.0
|
100.5
|
|
100.6
|
-0.1
|
|
-0.1
|
-1.9
|
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods
|
141.6
|
101.6
|
r
|
101.5
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
r
|
0.8
|
Textile products
|
9.6
|
102.7
|
|
102.6
|
0.1
|
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
|
1.2
|
Lumber & wood products
|
9.2
|
103.6
|
|
104.0
|
-0.4
|
|
-0.1
|
-1.6
|
|
-1.1
|
Pulp, paper & related products
|
27.7
|
107.9
|
|
107.9
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
5.7
|
|
5.7
|
Chemicals & related products
|
89.2
|
92.8
|
r
|
93.9
|
-1.2
|
r
|
-0.1
|
-6.0
|
r
|
-4.9
|
Petroleum & coal products
|
59.5
|
106.2
|
|
106.6
|
-0.4
|
|
-0.1
|
-15.6
|
|
-11.9
|
Plastic products
|
38.2
|
97.9
|
r
|
97.9
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.5
|
Ceramic, stone & clay products
|
23.3
|
105.0
|
r
|
105.1
|
-0.1
|
r
|
0.2
|
2.2
|
r
|
2.9
|
Iron & steel
|
51.7
|
110.5
|
r
|
110.3
|
0.2
|
r
|
-0.1
|
1.0
|
r
|
1.1
|
Nonferrous metals
|
27.1
|
93.5
|
r
|
93.9
|
-0.4
|
r
|
0.0
|
-6.2
|
r
|
-4.9
|
Metal products
|
40.0
|
106.9
|
r
|
107.0
|
-0.1
|
r
|
0.5
|
1.8
|
r
|
1.9
|
General purpose machinery
|
27.2
|
101.8
|
r
|
101.8
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
r
|
1.5
|
Production machinery
|
41.1
|
102.2
|
r
|
102.2
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.1
|
1.2
|
r
|
1.5
|
Business oriented machinery
|
16.2
|
101.8
|
r
|
101.7
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
r
|
0.7
|
Electronic components & devices
|
24.5
|
97.1
|
r
|
97.3
|
-0.2
|
r
|
0.1
|
-0.9
|
r
|
-0.2
|
Electrical machinery & equipment
|
52.7
|
94.2
|
r
|
93.8
|
0.4
|
r
|
-0.2
|
-1.9
|
r
|
-1.3
|
Information & communications equipment
|
20.8
|
93.7
|
r
|
93.7
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.7
|
-3.2
|
r
|
-2.7
|
Transportation equipment
|
140.7
|
98.0
|
|
98.0
|
0.0
|
|
-0.1
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.5
|
Other manufacturing industry products
|
48.0
|
101.7
|
r
|
101.5
|
0.2
|
r
|
-0.1
|
0.9
|
r
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
|
35.8
|
109.3
|
r
|
109.5
|
-0.2
|
r
|
1.2
|
-0.4
|
r
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minerals
|
3.9
|
99.3
|
r
|
99.3
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.8
|
-0.5
|
r
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
67.1
|
96.7
|
r
|
100.9
|
-4.2
|
r
|
-0.5
|
-1.7
|
r
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrap & waste
|
4.9
|
98.1
|
|
102.3
|
-4.1
|
|
-5.1
|
-31.3
|
|
-27.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July
to September.
2. r: revised figures
Reference: Commodities subject to a reduced consumption tax rate, etc. (as of October 2019)
（Commodities covering sample prices to which a reduced tax rate is applied）
|
Group
|
Subgroup
|
Commodity
|
|
|
|
|
Primary processed foodstuffs
|
All commodities in the subgroup, except the
|
|
following: Alcohol for beverage manufacturing
|
|
|
use
|
|
|
|
|
Prepared & preserved foodstuffs
|
All commodities in the subgroup
|
|
|
|
Beverages & foods
|
|
All commodities in the subgroup, except the
|
|
|
following: Wine; Beer containing not less than
|
|
Beverages
|
66.7% by weight of malt; Sparkling alcoholic
|
|
beverages (except beer); Seishu, rice wine;
|
|
|
|
|
Shochu, Japanese distilled liquor; Whisky; Mirin,
|
|
|
sweet sake
|
|
|
|
|
Ice
|
Manufactured ice
|
|
|
|
Chemicals & related products
|
Industrial inorganic chemicals
|
Salt*
|
|
|
Other chemical products
|
Perfume & flavor materials*
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture products
|
All commodities in the subgroup, except the
|
Agriculture, forestry &
|
following: Leaf tobacco
|
|
|
|
fishery products
|
Livestock products
|
All commodities in the subgroup
|
|
|
|
|
Fishery products
|
All commodities in the subgroup
|
|
|
Note: * indicates the case where a reduced tax rate is applied to some or one of the commodity's sample prices.
（Commodities covering sample prices to which the former consumption tax rate is applied as transitional measures for the October 2019 tax hike）
|
Group
|
Subgroup
|
Commodity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial extra high tension power*; Commercial
|
|
Electric power
|
extra high tension power*; Industrial high tension
|
|
power*; Commercial high tension power*; Low
|
|
|
|
|
tension power
|
Electric power, gas & water
|
|
|
Gas
|
All commodities in the subgroup
|
|
|
(Commodity indexes for these are not disclosed.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water
|
Water for end users except industrial users; Water
|
|
for industrial users*
|
|
|
|
|
Note: * indicates the case where the former tax rate is applied to some or one of the commodity's sample prices.
（Commodities covering sample prices which are non-taxable）
|
Group
|
Subgroup
|
Commodity
|
|
|
|
Business oriented machinery
|
Medical appliances
|
Medical supplies*
|
|
|
|
Other manufacturing industry
|
Furniture & fixtures
|
Beds & mattresses*
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
Note: * indicates the case where non-taxable treatment is applied to some or one of the commodity's sample prices.
|
|
|
|
|