Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Japan : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (Sept.) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

BANK of JAPAN

P.O. BOX 30

TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN

TEL. 03-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Monthly Report on the Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (IOPI)

(Preliminary Figures for September 2019)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Input price index

Output price index

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

industry

Goods

Services

industry

Domestic goods

Imports

Domestic goods

Exports

Weight

1,000.000

924.842

718.760

206.082

75.158

1,000.000

829.751

170.249

2018/ Aug.

-0.3(

6.4)

-0.3(

6.9)

0.0(

3.4)

-1.5(

20.3)

-0.4(

0.8)

-0.1(

3.1)

0.0(

3.1)

-0.4(

2.6)

Sep.

0.0(

5.4)

0.0(

5.9)

0.0(

3.0)

0.0(

16.5)

0.4(

0.7)

0.1(

2.9)

0.1(

3.0)

0.2(

1.6)

Oct.

0.7(

4.9)

0.6(

5.1)

0.1(

2.6)

2.4(

13.9)

0.9(

1.3)

0.6(

2.5)

0.6(

2.9)

0.5(

0.5)

Nov.

0.3(

4.6)

0.4(

4.8)

0.0(

2.4)

1.5(

13.8)

0.5(

1.4)

-0.3(

1.8)

-0.4(

2.1)

0.2(

0.7)

Dec.

-1.7(

2.0)

-1.9(

2.0)

-0.1(

1.9)

-7.2(

2.4)

-0.2(

0.9)

-0.9(

0.6)

-0.7(

1.0)

-1.3(

-0.9)

2019/ Jan.

-2.1(

-0.3)

-2.2(

-0.5)

-0.7(

0.7)

-7.6(

-4.8)

-0.7(

1.2)

-0.9(

-0.6)

-0.6(

0.0)

-2.4(

-2.9)

Feb.

0.4(

-0.1)

0.5(

-0.1)

0.2(

0.9)

1.7(

-3.5)

0.1(

1.0)

0.4(

0.1)

0.3(

0.3)

0.8(

-1.0)

Mar.

1.0(

1.5)

0.9(

1.5)

0.2(

1.2)

3.5(

3.0)

1.5(

1.2)

0.3(

0.7)

0.2(

0.7)

0.5(

0.6)

Apr.

0.6(

1.4)

0.7(

1.4)

0.4(

1.0)

1.6(

3.0)

-0.7(

1.2)

0.5(

0.8)

0.6(

0.9)

0.5(

0.6)

May

-0.2(

0.0)

-0.1(

-0.1)

-0.3(

0.2)

0.5(

-1.2)

-0.7(

1.1)

-0.3(

-0.2)

-0.1(

0.3)

-1.4(

-2.3)

June

-0.7(

-1.6)

-0.8(

-1.8)

-0.3(

-0.3)

-2.4(

-6.6)

0.0(

0.8)

-0.6(

-1.0)

-0.4(

-0.3)

-1.3(

-3.5)

July

-0.9(

-2.9)

-1.0(

-3.2)

-0.1(

-0.6)

-3.9(

-11.5)

0.0(

0.7)

-0.2(

-1.4)

-0.3(

-0.7)

-0.3(

-4.3)

Aug.

-0.2(

-2.8)

-0.2(

-3.1) r

-0.2( r

-0.8)

-0.5(

-10.6)

-0.4(

0.7)

-0.4(

-1.7)

-0.2(

-0.9)

-1.2(

-5.0)

Sep.(p)

-0.2(

-3.0)

-0.2(

-3.3)

0.0(

-0.8)

-0.8(

-11.4)

0.2(

0.5)

0.1(

-1.7)

0.0(

-1.0)

0.2(

-5.0)

Contribution to

change of All

-0.14(

-2.9)

-0.15(

-3.0)

0.02(

-0.5)

-0.18(

-2.5)

0.02(

0.0)

0.06(

-1.7)

0.02(

-0.8)

0.04(

-0.9)

commodities

Index

97.9

97.5

98.6

93.7

102.6

99.3

97.9

105.6

(CY2011=100)

Notes:

  1. p : preliminary figures
  2. r : revised figures

Preliminary figures for Major sectors (September 2019)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Major sector

Input price index

Output price index

Major sector

Input price index

Output price index

Beverages and Foods

0.5(

-0.5)

0.1(

0.3)

Production machinery

0.0(

0.7)

-0.1(

0.3)

Textile products

0.0(

-1.5)

0.4(

0.8)

Business oriented machinery

0.4(

-1.1)

0.0(

-1.2)

Pulp, paper and wooden products

-0.2(

-0.5)

0.0(

3.1)

Electronic components

0.6(

-0.2)

0.2(

-2.5)

Chemical products

0.3(

-9.7)

0.1(

-6.6)

Electrical machinery

0.2(

-1.0)

0.0(

-1.7)

Petroleum and coal products

-4.1(

-17.9)

-0.2(

-11.1)

Information and communication

0.3(

-2.0)

-0.6(

-4.0)

electronics equipment

Plastic and rubber products

-0.1(

-3.5)

0.0(

-0.6)

Transportation equipment

0.0(

-0.5)

0.2(

-1.6)

Ceramic, stone and clay products

0.0(

-0.6)

0.1(

2.6)

Miscellaneous manufacturing

0.0(

1.8)

0.1(

0.8)

products

Iron and steel

-0.1(

2.1)

0.1(

-0.1)

(Reference) General machinery

0.0(

0.3)

-0.1(

0.3)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

Non-ferrous metals

0.9(

-5.6)

0.8(

0.3)

(Reference) Electrical machinery

0.4(

-1.0)

-0.1(

-2.6)

(2000 IOPI Classification)

Metal products

0.2(

0.4)

0.3(

1.4)

(Reference) Precision instruments

0.6(

-0.3)

0.1(

-2.1)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

(Reference) Miscellaneous

General-purpose machinery

0.0(

0.5)

0.0(

0.4)

manufacturing products

-0.1(

-1.7)

0.0(

-0.1)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

The next monthly report will be released on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 01:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
09:12pBANK OF JAPAN : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector..
PU
09:12pBANK OF JAPAN : Average Interest Rates by Type of Deposit 
PU
03:07aBANK OF JAPAN : (Benchmark Reform) Solicitation of the Calculating and Publishin..
PU
01:33aMain events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30
AQ
10/28BANK OF JAPAN : BSP-Bank Lending Standards Remain Steady in Q3 2019
AQ
10/28BANK OF JAPAN : Japan's key bond yield rises on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
AQ
10/27BANK OF JAPAN : Services Producer Price Index (Sept.) 
PU
10/25BANK OF JAPAN : Japan's key bond yield ends flat ahead of Fed, BOJ policy meetin..
AQ
10/25BANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
10/24BANK OF JAPAN : Financial System Report (Oct. 2019)
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-12.43%297
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.10%404 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.73%289 084
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.54%288 869
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.09%220 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.17%203 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group