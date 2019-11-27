Bank of Japan : Joins the NGFS

November 28, 2019

Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan has joined the Network for Greening the Financial System(NGFS) as a member. The NGFS is a group of central banks and supervisors willing to exchange experiences and discuss the issues related to climate-related risks. Through the NGFS, the Bank of Japan seeks to enhance its understanding of such risks and will participate in the international discussion on the issue.

E-mail : climate@boj.or.jp