Bank of Japan : Joins the NGFS

November 28, 2019
Bank of Japan
The Bank of Japan has joined the Network for Greening the Financial System(NGFS) as a member. The NGFS is a group of central banks and supervisors willing to exchange experiences and discuss the issues related to climate-related risks. Through the NGFS, the Bank of Japan seeks to enhance its understanding of such risks and will participate in the international discussion on the issue.
