Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Japan : Joins the NGFS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:53pm EST

November 28, 2019
Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan has joined the Network for Greening the Financial System(NGFS) as a member. The NGFS is a group of central banks and supervisors willing to exchange experiences and discuss the issues related to climate-related risks. Through the NGFS, the Bank of Japan seeks to enhance its understanding of such risks and will participate in the international discussion on the issue.

Inquiries International Coordination Division, International Department

E-mail : climate@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
11/27SPEECH BY GOVERNOR KURODA AT THE PAR : Past Achievements, Current Issues, and Fu..
PU
11/27BANK OF JAPAN : Joins the NGFS
PU
11/27BANK OF JAPAN : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector..
PU
11/27BANK OF JAPAN : Financial Statements for the First Half of the 135th Fiscal Year..
PU
11/26BANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
11/25BANK OF JAPAN : Services Producer Price Index (Oct.) 
PU
11/25BANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
11/22(RESEARCH PAPER) FIRMS' INFLATION EX : An Analysis with a Small-Scale Macroecono..
PU
11/22(RESEARCH PAPER) THE FORMATION OF FI : A Survey Data Analysis
PU
11/22BANK OF JAPAN : Minutes for the Ninth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-13.51%291
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.70%412 919
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.84%299 987
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.59%288 038
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.64%227 582
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%206 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group