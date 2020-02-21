Bank of Japan : Minutes for the Eleventh Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks on January 31, 2020 

(Tentative translation)

Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks

Minutes for the January 31, 2020 Meeting

(by written resolution)

The Secretariat informed the Committee that the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) in the United States released "Recommendations for Interdealer Cross-Currency Swap Market Conventions" on January 24, 2020.

Note: The final recommendations, which were developed by the Cross-Currency Basis Swap Subgroup of the ARRC, outlined the market conventions for cross-currency swaps using risk-free rates in interdealer transactions. Members of the Working Group on Currency Swaps under the Committee participated in the subgroup's discussions and expressed opinions as necessary.

