Bank of Japan : Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on September 18 and 19, 2019 

11/05/2019 | 07:20pm EST

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m.

Japan Standard Time on Wednesday,

November 6, 2019.

November 6, 2019

Bank of Japan

Minutes of the

Monetary Policy Meeting

on September 18 and 19, 2019

(English translation prepared by the Bank's staff based on the Japanese original)

Please contact the Bank of Japan at the address below in advance to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of this document for commercial purposes.

Secretariat of the Policy Board, Bank of Japan

P.O. Box 30, Nihonbashi, Tokyo 103-8660, Japan

Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of this document.

A Monetary Policy Meeting of the Bank of Japan Policy Board was held in the Head Office of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:57 p.m., and on Thursday, September 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:42 a.m.1

Policy Board Members Present

Mr. H. Kuroda, Chairman, Governor of the Bank of Japan

Mr. M. Amamiya, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan

Mr. M. Wakatabe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan

Mr. Y. Harada

Mr. Y. Funo

Mr. M. Sakurai

Ms. T. Masai

Mr. H. Suzuki

Mr. G. Kataoka

Government Representatives Present

Mr. K. Toyama, State Minister of Finance, Ministry of Finance2

Mr. M. Kanda, Deputy Vice-Minister for Policy Planning and Coordination, Ministry of Finance3

Mr. I. Miyashita, State Minister of Cabinet Office, Cabinet Office2 Mr. H. Tawa, Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination, Cabinet Office3

Reporting Staff

Mr. E. Maeda, Executive Director

Mr. S. Uchida, Executive Director (Assistant Governor)

Mr. Y. Ikeda, Executive Director

Mr. T. Kato, Director-General, Monetary Affairs Department

  1. The minutes of this meeting were approved by the Policy Board at the Monetary Policy Meeting held on October 30 and 31, 2019, as "a document describing an outline of the discussion at the meeting" stipulated in Article 20, paragraph 1 of the Bank of Japan Act of 1997. Those present are referred to by their titles at the time of the meeting.
  2. Messrs. K. Toyama and I. Miyashita were present on September 19.
  3. Messrs. M. Kanda and H. Tawa were present on September 18.

1

Mr. K. Iijima, Head of Policy Planning Division, Monetary Affairs Department Mr. S. Shimizu, Director-General, Financial Markets Department

Mr. K. Kamiyama, Director-General, Research and Statistics Department

Mr. T. Kawamoto, Head of Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

Mr. Y. Nakata, Director-General, International Department

Secretariat of the Monetary Policy Meeting

Mr. Y. Onozawa, Director-General, Secretariat of the Policy Board

Mr. Y. Yamashiro, Director, Deputy Head of Planning and Coordination Division, Secretariat of the Policy Board

Mr. T. Nagano, Senior Economist, Monetary Affairs Department

Mr. H. Inaba, Senior Economist, Monetary Affairs Department

2

I. Summary of Staff Reports on Economic and Financial Developments4

A. Market Operations in the Intermeeting Period

In accordance with the short-term policy interest rate of minus 0.1 percent and the target level of the long-term interest rate, both of which were decided at the previous meeting on July 29 and 30, 2019, the Bank had been providing funds through purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and other measures.5 In this situation, 10-year JGB yields had been at around 0 percent, and the shape of the JGB yield curve had been consistent with the guideline for market operations.

B. Recent Developments in Financial Markets

In the money market, interest rates on both overnight and term instruments generally had been in negative territory. The uncollateralized overnight call rate had been in the range of around minus 0.02 to minus 0.07 percent. As for interest rates on term instruments, yields on three-month treasury discount bills (T-Bills) had declined somewhat due to an increase in demand from domestic and foreign investors, and recently were at around minus 0.15 percent.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average had declined since the beginning of August, mainly against the background of heightening tension surrounding the U.S.-China trade friction and concern regarding a slowdown in the global economy; however, it rose thereafter, following the rises in U.S. and European stock prices mainly on the back of an anticipated resumption of U.S.-China trade negotiations, and was moving at around 22,000 yen recently. In the foreign exchange market, the yen had appreciated somewhat against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of August mainly due to a heightening of investors' risk aversion, but started to depreciate thereafter, and more recently was at almost the same level as at the time of the previous meeting. Meanwhile, the yen had appreciated marginally against the euro.

  1. Reports were made based on information available at the time of the meeting.
  2. The target level of the long-term interest rate was as follows:

The Bank will purchase JGBs so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent. While doing so, the yields may move upward and downward to some extent mainly depending on developments in economic activity and prices. With regard to the amount of JGBs to be purchased, the Bank will conduct purchases in a flexible manner so that their amount outstanding will increase at an annual pace of about 80 trillion yen.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:19:04 UTC
