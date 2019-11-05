Bank of Japan : Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on September 18 and 19, 2019 

I. Summary of Staff Reports on Economic and Financial Developments4

A. Market Operations in the Intermeeting Period

In accordance with the short-term policy interest rate of minus 0.1 percent and the target level of the long-term interest rate, both of which were decided at the previous meeting on July 29 and 30, 2019, the Bank had been providing funds through purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and other measures.5 In this situation, 10-year JGB yields had been at around 0 percent, and the shape of the JGB yield curve had been consistent with the guideline for market operations.

B. Recent Developments in Financial Markets

In the money market, interest rates on both overnight and term instruments generally had been in negative territory. The uncollateralized overnight call rate had been in the range of around minus 0.02 to minus 0.07 percent. As for interest rates on term instruments, yields on three-month treasury discount bills (T-Bills) had declined somewhat due to an increase in demand from domestic and foreign investors, and recently were at around minus 0.15 percent.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average had declined since the beginning of August, mainly against the background of heightening tension surrounding the U.S.-China trade friction and concern regarding a slowdown in the global economy; however, it rose thereafter, following the rises in U.S. and European stock prices mainly on the back of an anticipated resumption of U.S.-China trade negotiations, and was moving at around 22,000 yen recently. In the foreign exchange market, the yen had appreciated somewhat against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of August mainly due to a heightening of investors' risk aversion, but started to depreciate thereafter, and more recently was at almost the same level as at the time of the previous meeting. Meanwhile, the yen had appreciated marginally against the euro.

Reports were made based on information available at the time of the meeting. The target level of the long-term interest rate was as follows:

The Bank will purchase JGBs so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent. While doing so, the yields may move upward and downward to some extent mainly depending on developments in economic activity and prices. With regard to the amount of JGBs to be purchased, the Bank will conduct purchases in a flexible manner so that their amount outstanding will increase at an annual pace of about 80 trillion yen.