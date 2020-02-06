Log in
Bank of Japan : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (Jan.) 

02/06/2020 | 08:03pm EST

February 7, 2020

2020年2月7日

Monetary Affairs Department

日本銀行企画局

Bank of Japan

マネタリーベースと日本銀行の取引（2020年1月） Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (January 2020)

①ストック表

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

19/11月

12月

20/1月

2019/Nov.

Dec.

2020/Jan.

長期国債 (a)

4,785,169

4,719,439

4,753,521

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入等 (b)

4,785,169

4,719,439

4,753,521

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions (c)

対政府 長期国債売現先 (-)(e)

0

0

0

Sales of JGBs to the Government under Repurchase Agreements (-)(e)

国庫短期証券 (g)

92,801

93,980

108,239

Treasury Discount Bills (g)

引受 (h)

15,946

21,974

21,974

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

76,846

71,986

86,242

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

国債買現先 (p)

0

0

0

Purchases of Japanese Government Securities (JGSs) under Repurchase Agreements (p)

国債売現先 (-) (q)

0

0

0

Sales of JGSs under Repurchase Agreements (-)(q)

共通担保資金供給 (G)

6,216

5,997

6,998

Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (G)

固定金利方式

6,216

5,997

6,998

Fixed-Rate Method

ＣＰ買現先 (t)

0

0

0

Purchases of CP under Repurchase Agreements (t)

手形売出 (-) (u)

0

0

0

Outright Sales of Bills Drawn by the Bank of Japan (-)(u)

被災地金融機関支援オペ (N)

4,066

4,066

4,066

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas (N)

熊本被災地金融機関支援オペ (X)

1,379

1,379

1,379

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the Kumamoto Earthquake (X)

貸出支援基金

467,245

475,148

475,148

Loan Support Program

成長基盤強化支援資金供給 (I)

59,885

64,779

64,779

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth (I)

貸出増加支援資金供給 (W)

407,360

410,369

410,369

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (W)

ＣＰ等 (J)

21,689

21,982

22,073

CP (J)

社債等 (K)

32,775

31,908

32,577

Corporate Bonds (K)

金銭の信託（信託財産ＥＴＦ）(L)

279,428

282,509

285,114

Pecuniary Trusts (Index-LinkedExchange-Traded Funds [ETFs] Held as Trust Property)(L)

金銭の信託（信託財産Ｊ－ＲＥＩＴ）(M)

5,387

5,529

5,552

Pecuniary Trusts (Japan Real Estate Investment Trusts [J-REITs] Held as Trust Property)(M)

貸出等

2

2

2

Loans and Discounts

33条貸出 (w)

0

0

0

Loans Pursuant to Article 33 of the Bank of Japan Act

(w)

預金保険機構貸付金等 (y)

2

2

2

Loans to the Deposit Insurance Corporation (DIC) and Others (y)

預金保険機構貸付金 (z)

0

0

0

Loans to the DIC (z)

①ストック表＜続き＞

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table (Continued)

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

19/11月

12月

20/1月

2019/Nov.

Dec.

2020/Jan.

国債補完供給 (-)(A)

-540

-906

-189

Securities Lending as a Secondary Source of JGSs(-)(A)

米ドル資金供給用担保国債供給 (-)(Y)

0

0

0

Securities Lending to Provide JGSs as Collateral for the U.S. Dollar Funds-SupplyingOperations(-)(Y)

金銭の信託（信託財産株式）(B)

7,844

7,730

7,517

Pecuniary Trusts (Stocks Held as Trust Property) (B)

政府預金 (-) (C)

-258,523

-155,460

-244,768

Deposits of the Government (-)(C)

その他 (D)

-272,095

-310,878

-285,154

Others (D)

マネタリーベース

5,172,843

5,182,425

5,172,075

Monetary Base

日本銀行券発行高

1,077,534

1,127,418

1,089,688

Banknotes in Circulation

貨幣流通高

49,224

49,536

49,489

Coins in Circulation

日銀当座預金

4,046,085

4,005,471

4,032,898

Current Account Balances

準備預金 (F)

3,525,825

3,477,833

3,510,401

Reserve Balances (F)

マネタリーベース

5,172,843

5,182,425

5,172,075

Monetary Base

②フロー表

（月中増加・減少額 <->、億円）

2. Flow Table

(changes during the month; 100 million yen)

19/11月

12月

20/1月

2019/Nov.

Dec.

2020/Jan.

長期国債 (a)

38,182

-65,730

34,082

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入 (b)

51,759

53,031

52,222

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions

(c)

償還等 (-) (d)

-13,577

-118,761

-18,140

Redemptions (-)(d)

国庫短期証券 (a)

-8,659

1,179

14,259

Treasury Discount Bills

(a)

引受 (h)

0

21,974

0

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

4,008

9,009

27,528

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

償還等 (-) (m)

-12,667

-29,804

-13,269

Redemptions (-)(m)

上記以外のフロー計数は、ストック表の計数の前月差により算出可能。

The flow data which is not shown in Flow Table can be obtained by calculating the month-on-month difference in the stock data.

計数の定義は下記注釈を参照。なお、各項目に付された英字記号は同注釈の(1)ストック表（月末）4．および(2)フロー表（月中）2．の記号と対応している。

The definitions of the figures are shown in Notes as below.

The alphabetic symbol attached on each item indicates the symbol in Notes (see (1) Stock Table (End of Month) 4. or (2) Flow Table (During Month) 2.).

注釈 http://www.boj.or.jp/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

Notes http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

本件に関する照会先：日本銀行企画局企画調整課 （03-3277-1634）

For further information, please contact the Monetary Affairs Department, Bank of Japan, by e-mail (akira.tsuchikawa@boj.or.jp).

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 01:02:00 UTC
