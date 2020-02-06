|
Bank of Japan : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (Jan.)
02/06/2020 | 08:03pm EST
|
February 7, 2020
|
2020年2月7日
|
Monetary Affairs Department
|
日本銀行企画局
|
Bank of Japan
|
マネタリーベースと日本銀行の取引（2020年1月） Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (January 2020)
|
①ストック表
|
|
|
|
|
|
（末残、億円）
|
1. Stock Table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19/11月
|
12月
|
20/1月
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2020/Jan.
|
|
長期国債 (a)
|
|
|
|
4,785,169
|
4,719,439
|
4,753,521
|
|
Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
買入等 (b)
|
|
|
|
4,785,169
|
4,719,439
|
4,753,521
|
|
|
Outright Purchases
|
(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他 (c)
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Other JGB Transactions (c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
対政府 長期国債売現先 (-)(e)
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Sales of JGBs to the Government under Repurchase Agreements (-)(e)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
国庫短期証券 (g)
|
|
|
|
92,801
|
93,980
|
108,239
|
|
Treasury Discount Bills (g)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
引受 (h)
|
|
|
|
15,946
|
21,974
|
21,974
|
|
|
Underwriting (h)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
買入 (i)
|
|
|
|
76,846
|
71,986
|
86,242
|
|
|
Outright Purchases
|
(i)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売却 (-) (j)
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Outright Sales (-)(j)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
国債買現先 (p)
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Purchases of Japanese Government Securities (JGSs) under Repurchase Agreements (p)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
国債売現先 (-) (q)
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Sales of JGSs under Repurchase Agreements (-)(q)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
共通担保資金供給 (G)
|
|
|
6,216
|
5,997
|
6,998
|
|
Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (G)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
固定金利方式
|
|
|
|
6,216
|
5,997
|
6,998
|
|
|
Fixed-Rate Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ＣＰ買現先 (t)
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Purchases of CP under Repurchase Agreements (t)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
手形売出 (-) (u)
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Outright Sales of Bills Drawn by the Bank of Japan (-)(u)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
被災地金融機関支援オペ (N)
|
|
|
4,066
|
4,066
|
4,066
|
|
Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
熊本被災地金融機関支援オペ (X)
|
|
|
1,379
|
1,379
|
1,379
|
|
Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the Kumamoto Earthquake (X)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
貸出支援基金
|
|
|
|
467,245
|
475,148
|
475,148
|
|
Loan Support Program
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
成長基盤強化支援資金供給 (I)
|
|
|
59,885
|
64,779
|
64,779
|
|
|
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth (I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
貸出増加支援資金供給 (W)
|
|
|
407,360
|
410,369
|
410,369
|
|
|
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (W)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ＣＰ等 (J)
|
|
|
|
21,689
|
21,982
|
22,073
|
|
CP (J)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
社債等 (K)
|
|
|
|
32,775
|
31,908
|
32,577
|
|
Corporate Bonds (K)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
金銭の信託（信託財産ＥＴＦ）(L)
|
|
|
279,428
|
282,509
|
285,114
|
|
Pecuniary Trusts (Index-LinkedExchange-Traded Funds [ETFs] Held as Trust Property)(L)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
金銭の信託（信託財産Ｊ－ＲＥＩＴ）(M)
|
|
|
5,387
|
5,529
|
5,552
|
|
Pecuniary Trusts (Japan Real Estate Investment Trusts [J-REITs] Held as Trust Property)(M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
貸出等
|
|
|
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
Loans and Discounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33条貸出 (w)
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Loans Pursuant to Article 33 of the Bank of Japan Act
|
(w)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
預金保険機構貸付金等 (y)
|
|
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
Loans to the Deposit Insurance Corporation (DIC) and Others (y)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
預金保険機構貸付金 (z)
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
Loans to the DIC (z)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
①ストック表＜続き＞
|
|
|
|
|
（末残、億円）
|
1. Stock Table (Continued)
|
|
|
|
(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19/11月
|
12月
|
20/1月
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2020/Jan.
|
|
国債補完供給 (-)(A)
|
|
-540
|
-906
|
-189
|
|
Securities Lending as a Secondary Source of JGSs(-)(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
米ドル資金供給用担保国債供給 (-)(Y)
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Securities Lending to Provide JGSs as Collateral for the U.S. Dollar Funds-SupplyingOperations(-)(Y)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
金銭の信託（信託財産株式）(B)
|
|
7,844
|
7,730
|
7,517
|
|
Pecuniary Trusts (Stocks Held as Trust Property) (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
政府預金 (-) (C)
|
|
|
-258,523
|
-155,460
|
-244,768
|
|
Deposits of the Government (-)(C)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他 (D)
|
|
|
|
-272,095
|
-310,878
|
-285,154
|
|
Others (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
マネタリーベース
|
|
|
5,172,843
|
5,182,425
|
5,172,075
|
|
Monetary Base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
日本銀行券発行高
|
|
|
1,077,534
|
1,127,418
|
1,089,688
|
|
Banknotes in Circulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
貨幣流通高
|
|
|
|
49,224
|
49,536
|
49,489
|
|
Coins in Circulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
日銀当座預金
|
|
|
|
4,046,085
|
4,005,471
|
4,032,898
|
|
Current Account Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
準備預金 (F)
|
|
|
|
3,525,825
|
3,477,833
|
3,510,401
|
|
|
Reserve Balances (F)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
マネタリーベース
|
|
|
5,172,843
|
5,182,425
|
5,172,075
|
|
Monetary Base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
②フロー表
|
|
|
|
|
（月中増加・減少額 <->、億円）
|
2. Flow Table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(changes during the month; 100 million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19/11月
|
12月
|
20/1月
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2020/Jan.
|
長期国債 (a)
|
|
|
|
38,182
|
-65,730
|
34,082
|
Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
買入 (b)
|
|
|
|
51,759
|
53,031
|
52,222
|
|
Outright Purchases
|
(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
その他 (c)
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Other JGB Transactions
|
(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
償還等 (-) (d)
|
|
|
|
-13,577
|
-118,761
|
-18,140
|
|
Redemptions (-)(d)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
国庫短期証券 (a)
|
|
|
|
-8,659
|
1,179
|
14,259
|
Treasury Discount Bills
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
引受 (h)
|
|
|
|
0
|
21,974
|
0
|
|
Underwriting (h)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
買入 (i)
|
|
|
|
4,008
|
9,009
|
27,528
|
|
Outright Purchases
|
(i)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
売却 (-) (j)
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Outright Sales (-)(j)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
償還等 (-) (m)
|
|
|
|
-12,667
|
-29,804
|
-13,269
|
|
Redemptions (-)(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
上記以外のフロー計数は、ストック表の計数の前月差により算出可能。
The flow data which is not shown in Flow Table can be obtained by calculating the month-on-month difference in the stock data.
計数の定義は下記注釈を参照。なお、各項目に付された英字記号は同注釈の(1)ストック表（月末）4．および(2)フロー表（月中）2．の記号と対応している。
The definitions of the figures are shown in Notes as below.
The alphabetic symbol attached on each item indicates the symbol in Notes (see (1) Stock Table (End of Month) 4. or (2) Flow Table (During Month) 2.).
注釈 http://www.boj.or.jp/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130
Notes http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130
本件に関する照会先：日本銀行企画局企画調整課 （03-3277-1634）
For further information, please contact the Monetary Affairs Department, Bank of Japan, by e-mail (akira.tsuchikawa@boj.or.jp).
