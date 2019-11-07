Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Japan : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (Oct.) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 07:25pm EST

November 8, 2019

2019年11月8日

Monetary Affairs Department

日本銀行企画局

Bank of Japan

マネタリーベースと日本銀行の取引（2019年10月） Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (October 2019)

①ストック表

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

19/8月

9月

10月

2019/Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

長期国債 (a)

4,740,187

4,693,821

4,746,987

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入等 (b)

4,740,187

4,693,821

4,746,987

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions (c)

対政府 長期国債売現先 (-)(e)

0

0

0

Sales of JGBs to the Government under Repurchase Agreements (-)(e)

国庫短期証券 (g)

97,250

102,989

101,460

Treasury Discount Bills (g)

引受 (h)

19,552

15,946

15,946

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

77,690

87,088

85,506

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

国債買現先 (p)

0

0

0

Purchases of Japanese Government Securities (JGSs) under Repurchase Agreements (p)

国債売現先 (-) (q)

0

0

0

Sales of JGSs under Repurchase Agreements (-)(q)

共通担保資金供給 (G)

3,244

5,296

7,516

Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (G)

固定金利方式

3,244

5,296

7,516

Fixed-Rate Method

ＣＰ買現先 (t)

0

0

0

Purchases of CP under Repurchase Agreements (t)

手形売出 (-) (u)

0

0

0

Outright Sales of Bills Drawn by the Bank of Japan (-)(u)

被災地金融機関支援オペ (N)

4,086

4,086

4,066

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas (N)

熊本被災地金融機関支援オペ (X)

1,379

1,379

1,379

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the Kumamoto Earthquake (X)

貸出支援基金

460,601

467,245

467,245

Loan Support Program

成長基盤強化支援資金供給 (I)

61,469

59,885

59,885

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth (I)

貸出増加支援資金供給 (W)

399,132

407,360

407,360

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (W)

ＣＰ等 (J)

21,611

21,917

21,814

CP (J)

社債等 (K)

32,229

31,429

32,381

Corporate Bonds (K)

金銭の信託（信託財産ＥＴＦ）(L)

271,711

274,695

279,170

Pecuniary Trusts (Index-LinkedExchange-Traded Funds [ETFs] Held as Trust Property)(L)

金銭の信託（信託財産Ｊ－ＲＥＩＴ）(M)

5,270

5,282

5,317

Pecuniary Trusts (Japan Real Estate Investment Trusts [J-REITs] Held as Trust Property)(M)

貸出等

3

2

2

Loans and Discounts

33条貸出 (w)

1

0

0

Loans Pursuant to Article 33 of the Bank of Japan Act

(w)

預金保険機構貸付金等 (y)

2

2

2

Loans to the Deposit Insurance Corporation (DIC) and Others (y)

預金保険機構貸付金 (z)

0

0

0

Loans to the DIC (z)

①ストック表＜続き＞

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table (Continued)

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

19/8月

9月

10月

2019/Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

国債補完供給 (-)(A)

-261

-1,065

-37

Securities Lending as a Secondary Source of JGSs(-)(A)

米ドル資金供給用担保国債供給 (-)(Y)

0

0

0

Securities Lending to Provide JGSs as Collateral for the U.S. Dollar Funds-SupplyingOperations(-)(Y)

金銭の信託（信託財産株式）(B)

8,172

8,068

7,953

Pecuniary Trusts (Stocks Held as Trust Property) (B)

政府預金 (-) (C)

-257,068

-156,749

-188,571

Deposits of the Government (-)(C)

その他 (D)

-228,969

-254,461

-256,862

Others (D)

マネタリーベース

5,159,445

5,203,934

5,229,820

Monetary Base

日本銀行券発行高

1,074,353

1,071,679

1,075,101

Banknotes in Circulation

貨幣流通高

48,898

48,995

49,090

Coins in Circulation

日銀当座預金

4,036,194

4,083,260

4,105,629

Current Account Balances

準備預金 (F)

3,511,758

3,553,437

3,563,790

Reserve Balances (F)

マネタリーベース

5,159,445

5,203,934

5,229,820

Monetary Base

②フロー表

（月中増加・減少額 <->、億円）

2. Flow Table

(changes during the month; 100 million yen)

19/8月

9月

10月

2019/Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

長期国債 (a)

45,820

-46,366

53,166

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入 (b)

60,103

58,816

61,141

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions

(c)

償還等 (-) (d)

-14,283

-105,182

-7,975

Redemptions (-)(d)

国庫短期証券 (a)

-7,317

5,739

-1,529

Treasury Discount Bills

(a)

引受 (h)

0

0

0

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

20,038

15,028

5,004

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

償還等 (-) (m)

-27,355

-9,289

-6,533

Redemptions (-)(m)

上記以外のフロー計数は、ストック表の計数の前月差により算出可能。

The flow data which is not shown in Flow Table can be obtained by calculating the month-on-month difference in the stock data.

計数の定義は下記注釈を参照。なお、各項目に付された英字記号は同注釈の(1)ストック表（月末）4．および(2)フロー表（月中）2．の記号と対応している。

The definitions of the figures are shown in Notes as below.

The alphabetic symbol attached on each item indicates the symbol in Notes (see (1) Stock Table (End of Month) 4. or (2) Flow Table (During Month) 2.).

注釈 http://www.boj.or.jp/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

Notes http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

本件に関する照会先：日本銀行企画局企画調整課 （03-3277-1634）

For further information, please contact the Monetary Affairs Department, Bank of Japan, by e-mail (akira.tsuchikawa@boj.or.jp).

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 00:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
07:25pBANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (Oct.) 
PU
03:40aBANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Deputy Governor Amamiya at the PBC School of Finance, ..
PU
11/06BANK OF JAPAN : Holding the Tenth Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meetings 
PU
11/05BANK OF JAPAN : Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on September 18 and 19, 2..
PU
11/04BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6
AQ
11/04BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (October 31)
PU
11/04BANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Governor Kuroda in Nagoya (Japan's Economy and Monetar..
PU
11/04BANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (Oct.)
PU
11/04UPDATE1 : Japan to make it easier for troubled banks to get capital boost
AQ
11/01BANK OF JAPAN : Japan's key bond yield falls on potential additional stimulus by..
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-11.35%301
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.20%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.39%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.55%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group