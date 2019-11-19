Log in
Bank of Japan : Monetary and Economic Studies (Vol.37)

11/19/2019 | 09:55pm EST

Monetary and Economic Studies is published each year, by the Bank of Japan's Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies (IMES). In line with IMES policy, the publication seeks to provide information on monetary and economic issues to the general public. Articles include research achievements by the staff and visiting scholars, and selected works from the proceedings of conferences sponsored by IMES.

Views expressed in Monetary and Economic Studies are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan or IMES.

Click the title to obtain an abstract of the thesis

Vol.37 / November 2019
Table : Vol.37 / November 2019
Author(s) Title/Keywords Full Text (PDF)
Shigenori Shiratsuka, Nao Sudo, Shingo Watanabe Central Bank Design under a Continued Low Inflation and Interest Rate Environment
Summary of the 2019 BOJ-IMES Conference 		99KB
Haruhiko Kuroda Opening Remarks of the 2019 BOJ-IMES Conference 49KB
Jean-Claude Trichet The Mayekawa Lecture: The Euro Area Economic, Fiscal and Financial Governance: Difficulties and Successes in the Past-Present Challenges-Future Steps 111KB
Carl E. Walsh Alternatives to Inflation Targeting in Low Interest Rate Environments
/Optimal monetary policy; Inflation targeting; Price-level targeting; Average inflation targeting 		876KB
Keiichi Goshima,Yusuke Kumano Monetary Policy Announcements and Algorithmic News Trading in the Foreign Exchange Market
/Algorithmic trading; Monetary policy; Foreign exchange market; News trading; Market microstructure 		619KB
Sohei Kaihatsu, Maiko Koga,Tomoya Sakata, Naoko Hara Interaction between Business Cycles and Economic Growth
/Business cycles; Economic growth; Hysteresis 		497KB

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:54:03 UTC
