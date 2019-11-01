Bank of Japan : Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (October 2019, full text) 

Not to be released until 2:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Friday, November 1, 2019. Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices October 2019 (English translation prepared by the Bank's staff based on the Japanese original)

Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (October 2019) The Bank's View1 Summary Japan's economy is likely to continue on an expanding trend throughout the projection period -- that is, through fiscal 2021 -- as the impact of the slowdown in overseas economies on domestic demand is expected to be limited, although the economy is likely to continue to be affected by the slowdown for the time being. Although exports are projected to continue showing some weakness for the time being, they are expected to be on a moderate increasing trend, with overseas economies growing moderately on the whole. Domestic demand also is likely to follow an uptrend, mainly against the background of highly accommodative financial conditions and the underpinnings through government spending, despite being affected by such factors as the consumption tax hike.

The year-on-year rate of change in the consumer price index (CPI, all items less fresh food) is likely to increase gradually toward 2 percent, mainly on the back of the output gap remaining positive and medium- to long-term inflation expectations rising throughout the projection period, despite such effects as of the decline in crude oil prices for the time being.

Comparing the current projections with the previous ones, the projected growth rates are somewhat lower due to the delay in the timing of a pick-up in the growth pace of overseas economies. The projected rates of increase in the CPI are lower, mainly for the first half of the projection period, reflecting such factors as the decline in crude oil prices.

With regard to the risk balance, risks to economic activity are skewed to the downside, particularly regarding developments in overseas economies. Risks to prices are skewed to the downside, mainly due to the downside risks to economic activity and uncertainties over developments in medium- to long-term inflation expectations. The momentum toward achieving the price stability target of 2 percent is maintained but is not yet sufficiently firm, and thus developments in prices continue to warrant careful attention. 1 The text of "The Bank's View" -- the outlook for economic activity and prices as well as the Bank's thinking on the conduct of monetary policy, both of which are based on individual Policy Board members' views -- was decided by the Policy Board at the Monetary Policy Meeting held on October 30 and 31, 2019. 1

I. Current Situation of Economic Activity and Prices in Japan Japan's economy has been on a moderate expanding trend, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending operating, although exports, production, and business sentiment have continued to be affected by the slowdown in overseas economies. Overseas economies have been growing moderately on the whole, although slowdowns have continued to be observed. In this situation, exports have continued to show some weakness. On the other hand, with corporate profits staying at high levels on the whole, business fixed investment has continued on an increasing trend. Private consumption has been increasing moderately, albeit with fluctuations due to such effects as of the consumption tax hike, against the background of steady improvement in the employment and income situation. Housing investment and public investment have been more or less flat. Although exports have continued to show some weakness, industrial production also has been more or less flat, reflecting the increase in domestic demand, and labor market conditions have remained tight. Meanwhile, financial conditions are highly accommodative. On the price front, the year-on-year rate of change in the CPI (all items less fresh food, and the same hereafter) is in the range of 0.0-0.5 percent. Inflation expectations have been more or less unchanged. Baseline Scenario of the Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices in Japan A. Baseline Scenario of the Outlook for Economic Activity With regard to the outlook, Japan's economy is likely to continue on an expanding trend throughout the projection period -- that is, through fiscal 2021 -- as the impact of the slowdown in overseas economies on domestic demand is expected to be limited, although the economy is likely to continue to be affected by the slowdown for the time being. As for overseas economies, the timing of a pick-up in the growth pace is likely to be delayed for longer than expected. Thus, exports are projected to continue showing some weakness for the time being. However, overseas economies are expected to grow moderately on the whole with the growth rates rising, partly backed by the materialization of the effects of macroeconomic policies in each country as well as the progress in global adjustments in IT-related goods. Under these circumstances, Japan's exports are projected to return to their moderate increasing trend. Domestic demand is likely to follow an uptrend, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending being maintained in both the corporate and household sectors, mainly against the background of highly accommodative financial conditions and the underpinnings through government spending. Business fixed investment -- mainly investment related to urban redevelopment projects, labor-saving investment to address labor shortage, and 2

research and development (R&D) investment for growth areas -- is likely to continue increasing moderately amid accommodative financial conditions, although the pace of increase is expected to decelerate temporarily, mainly for manufacturing, due to the effects of the slowdown in overseas economies, and such factors as an accumulation of capital stock are projected to exert downward pressure from a somewhat longer-term perspective. Private consumption is expected to follow a moderate increasing trend as the employment and income situation continues to improve, although it is likely to be pushed down temporarily due to the effects of the consumption tax hike.2 Meanwhile, government spending is expected to continue increasing through fiscal 2020, reflecting disaster-related restoration and reconstruction, Olympic Games-related demand, and expansion in expenditure such as for national resilience, and thereafter remain at a relatively high level. Thus, the impact of the slowdown in overseas economies on domestic demand is expected to be limited. On this basis, Japan's economy is expected to grow temporarily at a somewhat slower pace than its potential, but moderately accelerate its growth pace thereafter.3 Thus, the economy is likely to continue growing at about the same pace as its potential on average. Comparing the current projections with the previous ones, the projected growth rates are somewhat lower due to the delay in the timing of a pick-up in the growth pace of overseas economies. Looking at the financial conditions on which the above outlook is based, short- and long-term real interest rates are assumed to be in negative territory throughout the projection period as the Bank pursues "Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control."4 Financial institutions' active lending attitudes, as well as favorable conditions for corporate bond and CP issuance, are likely to be maintained and support firms' and households' activities from the financial side. Thus, financial conditions are likely to remain highly accommodative. Meanwhile, the potential growth rate is expected to follow a moderate uptrend throughout the projection period against the backdrop of the following continuing developments: progress in implementation of the government's growth strategy, including regulatory and institutional reforms; an increase in labor participation by women and seniors under such The consumption tax hike conducted in October 2019 is likely to affect the GDP growth rates through the following two channels: (1) fluctuations in demand prior to and after the hike and (2) a decline in real income. However, the impact on the growth rates is expected to be smaller than that of the previous tax hike in fiscal 2014, although it is subject to uncertainties, mainly because the government implemented various measures and the increase in demand prior to the hike was limited this time. Under a specific methodology, Japan's potential growth rate is estimated to be in the range of 0.5-1.0 percent recently. However, the estimate of the potential growth rate varies depending on the methodologies employed and could be revised as the sample period becomes longer over time. Thus, it should be regarded as being subject to a considerable margin of error. Individual Policy Board members make their forecasts taking into account the effects of past policy decisions and with reference to views incorporated in financial markets regarding future policy. 3

