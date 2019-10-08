Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, SPPI, Tablet Computers)  

Log in
Bank of Japan

P.O. BOX 30, NIHONBASHI TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN TEL. +81-3-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

October 2019

Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model

in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index

- Tablet Computers -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to tablet computers1. The reestimation result as of September 2019 is shown in the Table.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Tablet computers classified in "Notebook computers" (Producer Price Index,

Scope of application2

Export Price Index, Import Price Index)

Rental tablet computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services Producer Price

Index)

Source:

The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided

Dataset3

with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted

in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each tablet computer.

Number of observations (release period):

108 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2019)

Model selection4

Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the Double Box-Cox model is

selected.

Suggested period of

From September 2019 onward

application

Frequency of

Every March and September

estimation

  • Other hedonic regression models are estimated for desktop and notebook computers separately.
    2 The same model is applied to domestic good, exported goods, and imported goods.
    3 The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.
    4 Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

y

λ0

− 1

n

xi

λi

− 1

= β 0 + β i

+ u

λ 0

=

λi

where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.

i 1

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0i=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0i=1).

(Table)

Estimation Result for Tablet Computers

Suggested period of application

This Time Estimation

Last Time Estimation

September 2019-

March 2019-August 2019

Estimated Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable

0.250

0.432

Intercept

-6.415E+06

**

49.308

***

CPU Frequency (MHz)

1.360E+07

**

4.957E-24

**

Box-Cox Parameter

-2.121

7.445

Main Memory (MB)

0.021

**

0.614

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.601

0.448

Storage (GB)

0.177

***

4.083

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.570

0.405

Monitor Size (inch)

2.008E-03

***

1.687E-03

***

Box-Cox Parameter

3.797

4.683

Battery Runtime (hours)

6.316

***

42.467

***

Box-Cox Parameter

-0.044

-0.224

Number of CPU Cores

-

0.527

**

Box-Cox Parameter

1.871

Dummy Variables

OS

***

***

OS A

-9.027

-29.790

CPU

***

Octa-core

2.055

-

***

L3 Cache

-

***

37.218

Intel Atom

-5.043

-

Intel Core

4.831

***

-

Other Functions

*

***

Face Authentication

1.694

29.489

High Impact Resistance

10.793

***

96.231

***

Manufacturer

*

Manufacturer A

-

-13.837

Manufacturer B

-

13.462

***

Manufacturer C

6.222

***

38.592

***

Manufacturer D

-

-23.219

**

Manufacturer E

-

13.662

**

Manufacturer F

-

23.630

***

Manufacturer G

-

50.134

***

Manufacturer H

10.818

***

98.192

***

Manufacturer I

-8.327

***

-

Manufacturer J

6.683

***

-

Manufacturer K

-5.286

***

-

Release Period

*

2nd quarter 2017

-

-9.496

3rd quarter 2017

-

-7.511

**

4th quarter 2017

-0.417

-14.529

1st quarter 2018

-3.000

***

-33.220

***

2nd quarter 2018

-0.873

-11.775

*

3rd quarter 2018

-1.234

-18.650

***

4th quarter 2018

-0.537

-11.512

*

1st quarter 2019

-0.512

**

-

2nd quarter 2019

-2.472

-

R-squared

0.988

0.988

Adjusted R-squared

0.985

0.985

Standard Error of Regression

2.099

15.387

Mean of Dependent Variable

60.074

302.301

Number of Observations

108

124

(release period)

(from 3Q 2017 to 2Q 2019)

(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2018)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)

18.469

***

40.935

***

H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

26.358

***

51.945

***

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)

46.609

***

95.326

***

H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

181.894

***

100.300

***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

Notes: 2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox/Log-Linear Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.

Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

3. "High Impact Resistance" dummy is applied if a device is able to withstand drop and pressure testing, or is made of high durability Notes: 3. materials.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
