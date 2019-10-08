Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, SPPI, Tablet Computers)  

P.O. BOX 30, NIHONBASHI TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN TEL. +81-3-3279-1111
Research and Statistics Department
October 2019
Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model
in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index
- Tablet Computers -
The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to tablet computers1. The reestimation result as of September 2019 is shown in the Table.
The details of data for the estimation are as follows:
|
|
･Tablet computers classified in "Notebook computers" (Producer Price Index,
|
Scope of application2
|
Export Price Index, Import Price Index)
|
･Rental tablet computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services Producer Price
|
|
|
Index)
|
|
|
|
Source:
|
|
･The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided
|
Dataset3
|
with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted
|
in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each tablet computer.
|
|
Number of observations (release period):
|
|
･108 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2019)
|
|
|
Model selection4
|
･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the Double Box-Cox model is
|
|
selected.
|
Suggested period of
|
･From September 2019 onward
|
application
|
|
|
|
Frequency of
|
･Every March and September
|
estimation
|
|
|
-
Other hedonic regression models are estimated for desktop and notebook computers separately.
2 The same model is applied to domestic good, exported goods, and imported goods.
3 The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.
4 Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:
|
y
|
λ0
|
− 1
|
n
|
xi
|
λi
|
− 1
|
|
|
|
= β 0 + ∑ β i
|
|
+ u
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
λ 0
|
=
|
|
λi
|
where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.
|
|
|
|
|
i 1
|
|
|
|
When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).
(Table)
Estimation Result for Tablet Computers
|
Suggested period of application
|
This Time Estimation
|
|
Last Time Estimation
|
|
September 2019-
|
|
March 2019-August 2019
|
|
|
|
Estimated Model
|
Double Box-Cox Model
|
Double Box-Cox Model
|
Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable
|
0.250
|
|
0.432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intercept
|
-6.415E+06
|
**
|
49.308
|
***
|
CPU Frequency (MHz)
|
1.360E+07
|
**
|
4.957E-24
|
**
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
-2.121
|
|
7.445
|
|
Main Memory (MB)
|
0.021
|
**
|
0.614
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.601
|
|
0.448
|
|
Storage (GB)
|
0.177
|
***
|
4.083
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.570
|
|
0.405
|
|
Monitor Size (inch)
|
2.008E-03
|
***
|
1.687E-03
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
3.797
|
|
4.683
|
|
Battery Runtime (hours)
|
6.316
|
***
|
42.467
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
-0.044
|
|
-0.224
|
|
Number of CPU Cores
|
-
|
|
0.527
|
**
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
|
|
1.871
|
|
Dummy Variables
|
|
|
|
|
|
OS
|
|
***
|
|
***
|
|
OS A
|
-9.027
|
-29.790
|
|
CPU
|
|
***
|
|
|
|
Octa-core
|
2.055
|
-
|
***
|
|
L3 Cache
|
-
|
***
|
37.218
|
|
Intel Atom
|
-5.043
|
-
|
|
|
Intel Core
|
4.831
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Other Functions
|
|
*
|
|
***
|
|
Face Authentication
|
1.694
|
29.489
|
|
High Impact Resistance
|
10.793
|
***
|
96.231
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
Manufacturer A
|
-
|
|
-13.837
|
|
Manufacturer B
|
-
|
|
13.462
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer C
|
6.222
|
***
|
38.592
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer D
|
-
|
|
-23.219
|
**
|
|
Manufacturer E
|
-
|
|
13.662
|
**
|
|
Manufacturer F
|
-
|
|
23.630
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer G
|
-
|
|
50.134
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer H
|
10.818
|
***
|
98.192
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer I
|
-8.327
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Manufacturer J
|
6.683
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Manufacturer K
|
-5.286
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Release Period
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
-
|
|
-9.496
|
|
3rd quarter 2017
|
-
|
|
-7.511
|
**
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
-0.417
|
|
-14.529
|
|
1st quarter 2018
|
-3.000
|
***
|
-33.220
|
***
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
-0.873
|
|
-11.775
|
*
|
|
3rd quarter 2018
|
-1.234
|
|
-18.650
|
***
|
|
4th quarter 2018
|
-0.537
|
|
-11.512
|
*
|
|
1st quarter 2019
|
-0.512
|
**
|
-
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2019
|
-2.472
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R-squared
|
0.988
|
|
0.988
|
|
Adjusted R-squared
|
0.985
|
|
0.985
|
|
Standard Error of Regression
|
2.099
|
|
15.387
|
|
Mean of Dependent Variable
|
60.074
|
|
302.301
|
|
Number of Observations
|
108
|
|
124
|
|
(release period)
|
(from 3Q 2017 to 2Q 2019)
|
(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tests for Double Box-Cox Model
|
|
|
|
|
|
(H1: Double Box-Cox)
|
|
|
|
|
H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)
|
18.469
|
***
|
40.935
|
***
|
H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0)
|
26.358
|
***
|
51.945
|
***
|
H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)
|
46.609
|
***
|
95.326
|
***
|
H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1)
|
181.894
|
***
|
100.300
|
***
Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.
Notes: 2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox/Log-Linear Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.
Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.
3. "High Impact Resistance" dummy is applied if a device is able to withstand drop and pressure testing, or is made of high durability Notes: 3. materials.
Disclaimer
