Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, SPPI, Tablet Computers)  

Research and Statistics Department

October 2019

Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model

in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index

- Tablet Computers -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to tablet computers1. The reestimation result as of September 2019 is shown in the Table.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

･Tablet computers classified in "Notebook computers" (Producer Price Index, Scope of application2 Export Price Index, Import Price Index) ･Rental tablet computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services Producer Price Index) Source: ･The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided Dataset3 with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each tablet computer. Number of observations (release period): ･108 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2019) Model selection4 ･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the Double Box-Cox model is selected. Suggested period of ･From September 2019 onward application Frequency of ･Every March and September estimation

Other hedonic regression models are estimated for desktop and notebook computers separately.

2 The same model is applied to domestic good, exported goods, and imported goods.

3 The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.

4 Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

y λ0 − 1 n xi λi − 1 = β 0 + ∑ β i + u λ 0 = λi where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter. i 1

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).