Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, Smartphones)  

Research and Statistics Department

October 2019

Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model

in the Corporate Goods Price Index

- Smartphones -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to smartphones. The reestimation result as of September 2019 is shown in the Table.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Scope of application1 ･Smartphones classified in both "Cellular phones" (Producer Price Index, Import Price Index) and "Fixed & mobile radio communications equipment" (Export Price Index) Source: ･The price data are provided with the K-taiWatch by the Impress Corporation3 and the specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Dataset2 Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each smartphone. Number of observations (release periods): ･247 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2019) Model selection4 ･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the Double Box-Cox model is selected. Suggested period of ･From September 2019 onward application Frequency of ･Every March and September estimation

The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.

The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.

3 Cash sales prices for new subscription without speech plan are used for SIM free phones.

4 Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

y λ0 − 1 n xi λi − 1 = β 0 + ∑ β i + u λ 0 = λi where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter. i 1

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).