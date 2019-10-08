Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, Smartphones)  

P.O. BOX 30, NIHONBASHI TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN TEL. +81-3-3279-1111
Research and Statistics Department
October 2019
Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model
in the Corporate Goods Price Index
- Smartphones -
The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to smartphones. The reestimation result as of September 2019 is shown in the Table.
The details of data for the estimation are as follows:
|
Scope of application1
|
･Smartphones classified in both "Cellular phones" (Producer Price Index, Import
|
Price Index) and "Fixed & mobile radio communications equipment" (Export
|
|
Price Index)
|
|
|
|
Source:
|
|
･The price data are provided with the K-taiWatch by the Impress Corporation3
|
|
and the specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc.
|
Dataset2
|
Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the
|
|
specification sheet of each smartphone.
|
|
Number of observations (release periods):
|
|
･247 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2019)
|
|
|
Model selection4
|
･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the Double Box-Cox model is
|
|
selected.
|
Suggested period of
|
･From September 2019 onward
|
application
|
|
Frequency of
|
･Every March and September
|
estimation
|
|
|
-
The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.
-
The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.
3 Cash sales prices for new subscription without speech plan are used for SIM free phones.
4 Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:
|
y
|
λ0
|
− 1
|
n
|
xi
|
λi
|
− 1
|
|
|
|
= β 0 + ∑ β i
|
|
+ u
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
λ 0
|
=
|
|
λi
|
where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.
|
|
|
|
|
i 1
|
|
|
|
When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).
(Table)
Estimation Result for Smartphones
|
Suggested Period of Application
|
This Time Estimation
|
|
Last Time Estimation
|
|
September 2019-
|
|
March 2019-August 2019
|
|
|
|
Estimated Model
|
Double Box-Cox Model
|
Double Box-Cox Model
|
Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable
|
0.924
|
|
1.065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intercept
|
-7.865E+09
|
***
|
-3.809E+10
|
***
|
Main Memory (GB)
|
560.955
|
***
|
327.773
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
1.915
|
|
3.133
|
|
CPU Frequency (GHz)
|
3.186E+03
|
***
|
5.094E+04
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
2.460
|
|
0.978
|
|
Storage (GB)
|
119.423
|
***
|
512.333
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.787
|
|
0.826
|
|
Rear Camera Resolution (ten thousand pixels)
|
8.125E-04
|
***
|
1.694E-09
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
2.006
|
|
3.868
|
|
Number of Rear Cameras
|
6.692E+03
|
**
|
-
|
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
-2.765
|
|
|
|
Front Camera Resolution (ten thousand pixels)
|
2.056E+10
|
***
|
1.135E+11
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
-2.614
|
|
-2.977
|
|
Battery Capacity (mAh)
|
2.067E+03
|
***
|
8.350E+05
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.193
|
|
-0.304
|
|
Bezel-to-Body Ratio (%)
|
-8.278E+05
|
**
|
-3.954E+07
|
**
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
-1.726
|
|
-2.360
|
|
Dummy Variables
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mobile Carrier
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carrier A
|
2.330E+03
|
***
|
9.538E+03
|
**
|
|
Carrier B
|
-3.539E+03
|
***
|
-1.776E+04
|
***
|
|
Other Functions
|
|
|
|
|
|
OLED Display
|
5.962E+03
|
***
|
2.666E+04
|
***
|
|
Waterproof
|
2.745E+03
|
**
|
1.724E+04
|
***
|
|
Iris Scanner
|
1.423E+04
|
***
|
4.013E+04
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturer A
|
1.292E+04
|
***
|
8.037E+04
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer B
|
-1.741E+04
|
***
|
-3.591E+04
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer C
|
-
|
|
1.734E+04
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer D
|
-1.424E+04
|
***
|
-4.855E+04
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer E
|
-1.365E+04
|
***
|
-4.695E+04
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer F
|
-9.196E+03
|
***
|
-3.104E+04
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer G
|
-1.696E+04
|
***
|
-6.502E+04
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer H
|
-1.061E+04
|
***
|
-3.496E+04
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer I
|
-
|
|
2.902E+04
|
**
|
|
Manufacturer J
|
-
|
|
-2.764E+04
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer K
|
-3.638E+03
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Manufacturer L
|
-8.257E+03
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Manufacturer M
|
-6.866E+03
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Manufacturer N
|
2.357E+04
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Manufacturer O
|
-7.488E+03
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Manufacturer P
|
-2.802E+03
|
*
|
-
|
|
|
Manufacturer Q
|
-1.569E+04
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Manufacturer R
|
-4.364E+04
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Manufacturer S
|
1.586E+04
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
Release Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
-
|
|
-3.780E+03
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2017
|
-
|
|
-4.077E+03
|
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
-1.239E+03
|
|
-1.344E+04
|
**
|
|
1st quarter 2018
|
-3.346E+03
|
**
|
-2.001E+04
|
**
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
-4.738E+03
|
***
|
-3.307E+04
|
***
|
|
3rd quarter 2018
|
-3.793E+03
|
**
|
-2.155E+04
|
**
|
|
4th quarter 2018
|
-5.861E+03
|
***
|
-4.559E+04
|
***
|
|
1st quarter 2019
|
-5.971E+03
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2019
|
-1.004E+04
|
***
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R-squared
|
0.957
|
|
0.941
|
|
Adjusted R-squared
|
0.950
|
|
0.933
|
|
Standard Error of Regression
|
3.983E+03
|
|
2.208E+04
|
|
Mean of Dependent Variable
|
3.608E+04
|
|
1.514E+05
|
|
Number of Observations
|
247
|
|
265
|
|
(release period)
|
(from 3Q 2017 to 2Q 2019)
|
(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tests for Double Box-Cox Model
|
|
|
|
|
|
(H1: Double Box-Cox)
|
|
***
|
|
***
|
H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)
|
21.485
|
34.724
|
H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0)
|
149.619
|
***
|
164.286
|
***
|
H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)
|
139.257
|
***
|
172.246
|
***
|
H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1)
|
22.419
|
***
|
35.015
|
***
Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.
Notes: 2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.
The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints. Notes: 3. "Waterproof" dummy is applied to devices that receive a rating of IPX8.
