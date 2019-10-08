Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, Smartphones)  

10/08/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

Bank of Japan

P.O. BOX 30, NIHONBASHI TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN TEL. +81-3-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

October 2019

Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model

in the Corporate Goods Price Index

- Smartphones -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to smartphones. The reestimation result as of September 2019 is shown in the Table.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Scope of application1

Smartphones classified in both "Cellular phones" (Producer Price Index, Import

Price Index) and "Fixed & mobile radio communications equipment" (Export

Price Index)

Source:

The price data are provided with the K-taiWatch by the Impress Corporation3

and the specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc.

Dataset2

Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the

specification sheet of each smartphone.

Number of observations (release periods):

247 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2019)

Model selection4

Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the Double Box-Cox model is

selected.

Suggested period of

From September 2019 onward

application

Frequency of

Every March and September

estimation

  • The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.
  • The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.
    3 Cash sales prices for new subscription without speech plan are used for SIM free phones.
    4 Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

y

λ0

− 1

n

xi

λi

− 1

= β 0 + β i

+ u

λ 0

=

λi

where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.

i 1

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0i=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0i=1).

(Table)

Estimation Result for Smartphones

Suggested Period of Application

This Time Estimation

Last Time Estimation

September 2019-

March 2019-August 2019

Estimated Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable

0.924

1.065

Intercept

-7.865E+09

***

-3.809E+10

***

Main Memory (GB)

560.955

***

327.773

***

Box-Cox Parameter

1.915

3.133

CPU Frequency (GHz)

3.186E+03

***

5.094E+04

***

Box-Cox Parameter

2.460

0.978

Storage (GB)

119.423

***

512.333

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.787

0.826

Rear Camera Resolution (ten thousand pixels)

8.125E-04

***

1.694E-09

***

Box-Cox Parameter

2.006

3.868

Number of Rear Cameras

6.692E+03

**

-

Box-Cox Parameter

-2.765

Front Camera Resolution (ten thousand pixels)

2.056E+10

***

1.135E+11

***

Box-Cox Parameter

-2.614

-2.977

Battery Capacity (mAh)

2.067E+03

***

8.350E+05

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.193

-0.304

Bezel-to-Body Ratio (%)

-8.278E+05

**

-3.954E+07

**

Box-Cox Parameter

-1.726

-2.360

Dummy Variables

Mobile Carrier

Carrier A

2.330E+03

***

9.538E+03

**

Carrier B

-3.539E+03

***

-1.776E+04

***

Other Functions

OLED Display

5.962E+03

***

2.666E+04

***

Waterproof

2.745E+03

**

1.724E+04

***

Iris Scanner

1.423E+04

***

4.013E+04

***

Manufacturer

Manufacturer A

1.292E+04

***

8.037E+04

***

Manufacturer B

-1.741E+04

***

-3.591E+04

***

Manufacturer C

-

1.734E+04

***

Manufacturer D

-1.424E+04

***

-4.855E+04

***

Manufacturer E

-1.365E+04

***

-4.695E+04

***

Manufacturer F

-9.196E+03

***

-3.104E+04

***

Manufacturer G

-1.696E+04

***

-6.502E+04

***

Manufacturer H

-1.061E+04

***

-3.496E+04

***

Manufacturer I

-

2.902E+04

**

Manufacturer J

-

-2.764E+04

***

Manufacturer K

-3.638E+03

***

-

Manufacturer L

-8.257E+03

***

-

Manufacturer M

-6.866E+03

***

-

Manufacturer N

2.357E+04

***

-

Manufacturer O

-7.488E+03

***

-

Manufacturer P

-2.802E+03

*

-

Manufacturer Q

-1.569E+04

***

-

Manufacturer R

-4.364E+04

***

-

Manufacturer S

1.586E+04

***

-

Release Period

2nd quarter 2017

-

-3.780E+03

3rd quarter 2017

-

-4.077E+03

4th quarter 2017

-1.239E+03

-1.344E+04

**

1st quarter 2018

-3.346E+03

**

-2.001E+04

**

2nd quarter 2018

-4.738E+03

***

-3.307E+04

***

3rd quarter 2018

-3.793E+03

**

-2.155E+04

**

4th quarter 2018

-5.861E+03

***

-4.559E+04

***

1st quarter 2019

-5.971E+03

***

-

2nd quarter 2019

-1.004E+04

***

-

R-squared

0.957

0.941

Adjusted R-squared

0.950

0.933

Standard Error of Regression

3.983E+03

2.208E+04

Mean of Dependent Variable

3.608E+04

1.514E+05

Number of Observations

247

265

(release period)

(from 3Q 2017 to 2Q 2019)

(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2018)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

***

***

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)

21.485

34.724

H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

149.619

***

164.286

***

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)

139.257

***

172.246

***

H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

22.419

***

35.015

***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

Notes: 2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.

The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints. Notes: 3. "Waterproof" dummy is applied to devices that receive a rating of IPX8.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 00:20:03 UTC
