Bank of Japan : Release of Latest "Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector" and "Loans to Households" Data

11/17/2019 | 07:00pm EST

November 18, 2019
Bank of Japan

The most recent 2019:Q3 figures for 'Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector' and 'Loans to Households' are now available at 'BOJ Time-Series Data Search.'

In line with this release, figures for 'Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector' and 'Loans to Households' have been revised from the third quarter of 2013 through the second quarter of 2019 for the following data series.

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (Outstanding, Loans for Fixed Investment)

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)', 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks' and 'Shinkin Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (Outstanding, Loans for Fixed Investment )

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)' and 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (New Loans for Fixed Investment)

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)', 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks' and 'Shinkin Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (New Loans)

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)' and 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (Number of Borrowers )

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)', 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks' and 'Shinkin Banks'

  • Loans to Households, Housing Loans (Domestically Licensed Banks and Shinkin Banks)

Note that the Bank of Japan's publications on statistical data may include the above data series.

Inquiries Economic Statistics Division, Research and Statistics Department

E-mail : post.rsd5@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2019 23:59:04 UTC
