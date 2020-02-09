Bank of Japan : Release of Latest "Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector" and "Loans to Households" Data

Log in
02/09/2020 | 07:38pm EST

February 10, 2020
Bank of Japan

The most recent 2019:Q4 figures for 'Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector' and 'Loans to Households' are now available at 'BOJ Time-Series Data Search.'

In line with this release, figures for 'Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector' and 'Loans to Households' have been revised from the third quarter of 2017 through the third quarter of 2019 for the following data series.

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (Outstanding, Loans for Fixed Investment)

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)' and 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (Outstanding, Loans for Fixed Investment )

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)' and 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (New Loans for Fixed Investment)

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)' and 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (New Loans)

    'Shinkin Banks'

  • Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector (Number of Borrowers )

    'Domestically Licensed Banks (Banking Accounts, Trust Accounts and Overseas Office Accounts)' and 'Banking Accounts of Domestically Licensed Banks'

  • Loans to Households, Housing Loans (Domestically Licensed Banks and Shinkin Banks)
  • Loans to Households, Consumer Loans (Domestically Licensed Banks and Shinkin Banks)

Note that the Bank of Japan's publications on statistical data may include the above data series.

Inquiries Economic Statistics Division, Research and Statistics Department

E-mail : post.rsd5@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 00:37:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-3.91%283
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.28%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.73%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.08%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.23%195 360
