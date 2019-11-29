Log in
Bank of Japan

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Release of the Results of the Public Consultation on Benchmark Reform

11/29/2019 | 01:08am EST

November 29, 2019
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan

The Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks, today, released 'Final Report on the Results of the Public Consultation on the Appropriate Choice and Usage of Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks' (Full text [PDF 544KB] , Main points [PDF 380KB] ).

Since 2014, efforts have been made on interest rate benchmark reform based on the recommendation by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to promote the usage of interest rate benchmarks in ways suited to the characteristics of financial instruments and financial transactions. However, since concerns about the sustainability of LIBOR beyond the end of 2021 have rapidly heightened, recent discussions have been centering on preparations for the discontinuation of LIBOR.

The Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks published the 'Public Consultation on the Appropriate Choice and Usage of Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks' [PDF 699KB] to outline the outcome of past Committee discussions in order to solicit comments regarding the future structure of Japanese yen interest rate benchmarks from a wide range of relevant parties from July 2 to September 30, 2019.

As a result of the public consultation, entities from a wide range of industries such as financial institutions, institutional investors, and non-financial corporates provided their comments. The purpose of this report is to present the results of the public consultation, based on the responses received. For details including related materials, please refer to the 'Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks' page of the Bank of Japan's website.

Inquiries Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department

E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:07:00 UTC
