Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Sept.) 

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in September)

Monthly Yearly change (%) difference of yearly changes Aug. Sep. (%point) Services Producer Price Index 0.0 0.5 0.5

▽Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in September

Monthly Yearly change (%) Major groups・Subgroups differences of Items contribution to yearly changes Aug. Sep. (%point) ＋: Transportation and postal activities 0.04 0.8 1.0 ＋: Ocean freight transportation 0.03 -4.3 -0.7 Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)*, Ocean tankers* ＋: Road freight transportation 0.01 2.6 2.7 Drops off deliveries in postboxes, Motor freight transportation (Metal and machinery products) ＋: Information and communications 0.03 -0.3 -0.2 ＋: Software development 0.02 0.1 0.4 Custom software (except Embedded software) ＋: Internet based services 0.01 1.4 1.8 Web portals ＋: Real estate services 0.03 0.4 0.7 ＋: Other space rental 0.03 0.3 0.9 Sales space rental, Parking space rental ＋: Leasing and rental 0.02 -0.3 0.0 ＋: Rental 0.01 -0.7 -0.3 Construction machinery and equipment rental Car leasing, Leasing of machinery for civil ＋: Leasing 0.01 -0.1 0.0 engineering and construction, Leasing of computer and related equipment －: Advertising services -0.05 -0.1 -1.2 －: Television advertising -0.04 -2.1 -4.0 Television advertising (program sponsorships), Television advertising (spot advertising) －: Newspaper advertising -0.03 2.5 -6.1 Newspaper advertising －: Other advertising services -0.02 1.9 0.5 Advertising in traffic facilities, Free newspaper and magazine advertising ＋: Internet advertising 0.02 1.0 3.2 Internet advertising ＋: Magazine advertising 0.01 -10.8 -0.8 Magazine advertising －: Other services -0.02 1.3 1.2 －: Employment services -0.01 3.4 1.2 Employment services －: Hotels -0.01 -1.6 -2.7 Hotels ＋: Civil engineering and architectural 0.01 3.2 3.3 Architectural design services services

▽Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in September

Major groups Contribution to Subgroups yearly change** (%point) All items 0.50 Other services 0.41 Civil engineering and architectural services, Worker dispatching services, Security services Transportation and postal activities 0.16 Road freight transportation, Railroad freight transportation, Packing for freight Real estate services 0.06 Office space rental, Other space rental Finance and insurance 0.00 Leasing and rental 0.00 Information and communications -0.04 Mobile telecommunications services, Access charges, Fixed telecommunications services Advertising services -0.06 Television advertising, Newspaper advertising, Magazine advertising Notes: 1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.

Notes: 2. * : "International transportation."

Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.