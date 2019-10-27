Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Sept.) 

10/27/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Monday, October 28, 2019

Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for September 2019 )

The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 0.6 percent from the previous year.

CY2015 = 100, %

All items

(Ref.) All items

(excluding International transportation)

Index

Yearly

Monthly

Index

Yearly

Monthly

change

change

change

change

CY

2016

100.3

0.3

-

100.4

0.4

-

2017

101.0

0.7

-

101.1

0.7

-

2018

102.2

1.2

-

102.2

1.1

-

2018/ Aug.

102.3

1.3

0.0

102.3

1.2

0.0

Sep.

102.3

1.3

0.0

102.2

1.1

-0.1

Oct.

102.6

1.3

0.3

102.6

1.3

0.4

Nov.

102.8

1.3

0.2

102.8

1.3

0.2

Dec.

102.8

1.1

0.0

102.8

1.1

0.0

2019/ Jan.

102.3

1.1

-0.5

102.3

1.0

-0.5

Feb.

102.5

1.0

0.2

102.5

1.0

0.2

Mar.

103.2

1.1

0.7

103.2

1.1

0.7

Apr.

103.1

1.0

-0.1

103.1

0.9

-0.1

May

102.9

1.0

-0.2

102.9

1.0

-0.2

June

102.7

0.7

-0.2

102.8

0.8

-0.1

July

102.9

r

0.6

0.2

102.9

0.6

0.1

Aug.

r

102.8

0.5

r

-0.1

r

102.8

r

0.5

r

-0.1

Sep.

102.8

0.5

0.0

102.8

0.6

0.0

Preliminary Figures

Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 5 items (the same applies to the following pages) :

Notes: 1. "International air passenger transportation," "Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)," "Ocean tankers,"

Notes: 1. "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."

Notes: 2. r: revised figures

( Developments in Price Index )

108

(CY2015 = 100)

Services Producer Price Index

106

Reference: Services Producer Price Index
Reference: Producer Price Index

104

102

100

98

96

94

CY 2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in September)

Monthly

Yearly change (%)

difference of

yearly changes

Aug.

Sep.

(%point)

Services Producer Price Index

0.0

0.5

0.5

Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in September

Monthly

Yearly change (%)

Major groupsSubgroups

differences of

Items

contribution

to yearly changes

Aug.

Sep.

(%point)

: Transportation and postal activities

0.04

0.8

1.0

: Ocean freight transportation

0.03

-4.3

-0.7

Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean

tankers)*, Ocean tankers*

: Road freight transportation

0.01

2.6

2.7

Drops off deliveries in postboxes, Motor freight

transportation (Metal and machinery products)

: Information and communications

0.03

-0.3

-0.2

: Software development

0.02

0.1

0.4

Custom software (except Embedded software)

: Internet based services

0.01

1.4

1.8

Web portals

: Real estate services

0.03

0.4

0.7

: Other space rental

0.03

0.3

0.9

Sales space rental, Parking space rental

: Leasing and rental

0.02

-0.3

0.0

: Rental

0.01

-0.7

-0.3

Construction machinery and equipment rental

Car leasing, Leasing of machinery for civil

: Leasing

0.01

-0.1

0.0

engineering and construction, Leasing of

computer and related equipment

: Advertising services

-0.05

-0.1

-1.2

: Television advertising

-0.04

-2.1

-4.0

Television advertising (program sponsorships),

Television advertising (spot advertising)

: Newspaper advertising

-0.03

2.5

-6.1

Newspaper advertising

: Other advertising services

-0.02

1.9

0.5

Advertising in traffic facilities, Free newspaper

and magazine advertising

: Internet advertising

0.02

1.0

3.2

Internet advertising

: Magazine advertising

0.01

-10.8

-0.8

Magazine advertising

: Other services

-0.02

1.3

1.2

: Employment services

-0.01

3.4

1.2

Employment services

: Hotels

-0.01

-1.6

-2.7

Hotels

: Civil engineering and architectural

0.01

3.2

3.3

Architectural design services

services

Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in September

Major groups

Contribution to

Subgroups

yearly change**

(%point)

All items

0.50

Other services

0.41

Civil engineering and architectural services, Worker

dispatching services, Security services

Transportation and postal activities

0.16

Road freight transportation, Railroad freight transportation,

Packing for freight

Real estate services

0.06

Office space rental, Other space rental

Finance and insurance

0.00

Leasing and rental

0.00

Information and communications

-0.04

Mobile telecommunications services, Access charges, Fixed

telecommunications services

Advertising services

-0.06

Television advertising, Newspaper advertising, Magazine

advertising

Notes:

1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained

by subtracting yearly

changes of previous month from those of present month.

Notes: 2. * : "International transportation."

Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.

2

Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for September 2019 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

All items

1,000.0

102.8

r 102.8

0.5

r

0.5

0.0

r

-0.1

Finance and insurance

48.3

101.3

101.3

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

Financial services (commission)

34.7

100.7

100.7

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.0

Property and casualty insurance services

13.6

102.8

r 102.7

-0.5

r

-0.6

0.1

r

-0.1

Real estate services

94.5

104.3

r 104.5

0.7

r

0.4

-0.2

r

-0.2

Real estate agency and management services

23.9

104.9

r 104.9

-2.1

r

-2.1

0.0

r

-1.3

Office space rental

26.5

109.4

r 109.2

2.7

r

2.9

0.2

r

0.0

Other space rental

44.1

100.8

r 101.5

0.9

r

0.3

-0.7

r

0.4

Transportation and postal activities

158.0

104.1

104.9

1.0

0.8

-0.8

0.5

Railroad passenger transportation

19.8

99.2

101.1

0.0

0.0

-1.9

0.9

Road passenger transportation

9.7

102.2

102.6

0.2

0.6

-0.4

0.2

Water passenger transportation

0.3

99.4

99.2

0.7

0.7

0.2

0.5

International air passenger transportation

1.2

115.0

119.8

2.0

0.3

-4.0

4.2

Domestic air passenger transportation

6.0

101.4

119.7

0.2

-0.1

-15.3

10.6

Railroad freight transportation

0.9

107.2

106.4

7.0

5.7

0.8

0.3

Road freight transportation

55.0

108.4

r 108.3

2.7

r

2.6

0.1

r

0.2

Ocean freight transportation

7.6

104.5

100.8

-0.7

-4.3

3.7

-2.6

Coastal and inland water freight transportation

5.0

104.0

r 104.0

0.4

r

0.5

0.0

r

-0.2

Marine cargo handling

7.4

100.5

100.5

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.0

International air freight transportation

1.0

77.5

r

76.2

-18.0

r

-18.6

1.7

r

-5.9

Domestic air freight transportation

0.4

97.7

97.7

-1.8

-2.4

0.0

0.0

Warehousing and storage

13.0

99.9

99.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Packing for freight

6.3

101.3

101.3

0.9

0.9

0.0

0.0

Toll roads

10.6

102.0

102.0

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.0

Services relating to water transport

0.4

100.5

100.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Airport & air traffic control and services relating

3.9

103.6

103.6

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.0

to air transport

Postal services and mail delivery

9.5

107.5

107.5

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.0

Information and communications

228.3

101.0

101.0

-0.2

-0.3

0.0

0.1

Fixed telecommunications services

24.1

99.8

99.8

-0.2

-0.2

0.0

0.0

Mobile telecommunications services

16.5

93.2

93.2

-4.3

-4.3

0.0

0.0

Access charges

16.2

95.0

r

95.0

-2.9

r

-2.9

0.0

r

-0.4

Broadcasting services

2.5

99.8

99.8

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.7

Software development

75.0

104.6

r 104.3

0.4

r

0.1

0.3

r

-0.1

Information processing and information

54.1

100.1

100.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

providing services

Internet based services

19.6

102.4

r 103.1

1.8

r

1.4

-0.7

r

1.2

Video picture information production

8.0

98.9

98.9

-0.5

-0.5

0.0

0.0

Newspapers

4.5

103.2

103.2

1.8

1.8

0.0

0.0

Publishing

7.8

104.2

103.9

1.4

1.2

0.3

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( Continued on the following page )

3

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Leasing and rental

79.2

Leasing

54.3

Rental

24.9

Advertising services

49.2

Television advertising

19.2

Newspaper advertising

4.1

Magazine advertising

1.3

Leaflet advertising

4.1

Internet advertising

10.9

Other advertising services

9.6

Other services

342.5

Sewage disposal

9.0

Waste disposal

17.9

Motor vehicle repair and maintenance

23.3

Machinery repair and maintenance

42.9

Legal and accounting services

38.1

Other professional services

3.3

Civil engineering and architectural services

29.8

Commodity inspection, non-destructive testing

6.6

and surveyor certification services

Other technical services

19.8

Employment services

5.6

Worker dispatching services

41.1

Training and development services

4.2

Health and hygiene

6.9

Building maintenance

49.0

Security services

16.9

Call centers

4.0

Hotels

10.0

Meal supply services

6.2

Laundry services

7.9

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

99.0

r

98.8

0.0

r

-0.3

0.2

r

-0.2

98.7

r

98.7

0.0

r

-0.1

0.0

r

-0.1

99.6

r

99.0

-0.3

r

-0.7

0.6

r

-0.2

100.6

r

97.1

-1.2

r

-0.1

3.6

r

-4.1

93.6

r

88.2

-4.0

r

-2.1

6.1

r

-7.8

97.8

94.4

-6.1

2.5

3.6

-7.3

95.9

r

86.0

-0.8

r

-10.8

11.5

r

-11.2

101.7

101.7

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.0

110.7

106.1

3.2

1.0

4.3

-1.8

104.6

105.2

0.5

1.9

-0.6

0.1

104.4

r 104.6

1.2

r

1.3

-0.2

r

0.3

100.0

100.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

104.3

104.3

1.6

1.6

0.0

0.0

100.7

100.7

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

101.7

101.7

0.8

0.8

0.0

0.0

98.1

98.1

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

102.4

r 102.4

0.2

r

0.2

0.0

r

0.0

115.4

r 114.5

3.3

r

3.2

0.8

r

0.9

101.9

101.9

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.1

101.9

101.9

1.2

1.2

0.0

0.0

107.4

r 108.4

1.2

r

3.4

-0.9

r

0.9

108.8

108.7

2.3

2.4

0.1

0.1

101.3

101.3

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.0

102.2

102.2

1.9

1.9

0.0

0.0

102.9

102.9

0.8

0.8

0.0

0.0

113.8

113.6

3.6

3.5

0.2

0.0

103.7

103.7

1.8

1.8

0.0

0.0

106.2

r 115.0

-2.7

r

-1.6

-7.7

r

5.4

102.2

102.2

0.4

0.3

0.0

-0.1

101.3

101.3

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( References and Reference Indexes )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

All items (excluding International transportation)

989.5

102.8

r 102.8

0.6

r

0.5

0.0

r

-0.1

Transportation and postal activities

147.5

104.2

105.2

1.3

1.2

-1.0

0.7

(excluding International transportation)

International transportation

10.5

103.1

r 100.9

-1.8

r

-4.5

2.2

r

-1.8

Intellectual properties licensing (export)

90.0

r

89.3

-4.2

r

-4.2

0.8

r

-2.5

Intellectual properties licensing (import)

88.8

r

88.5

-2.2

r

-2.2

0.3

r

-0.4

Note: r: revised figures

4

Indexes of Major Groups (Time-Series Data)

CY2015 = 100, %

All items

Finance and insurance

Real estate services

Transportation and postal

activities

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

1,000.0

――

48.3

――

94.5

――

158.0

――

CY

2016

100.3

0.3

100.7

0.7

101.0

1.0

98.8

-1.2

2017

101.0

0.7

101.1

0.4

102.4

1.4

100.2

1.4

2018

102.2

1.2

101.2

0.1

103.6

1.2

102.7

2.5

FY

2016

100.4

0.3

100.8

0.6

101.3

1.0

99.0

-0.7

2017

101.3

0.9

101.1

0.3

102.7

1.4

100.6

1.6

2018

102.4

1.1

101.2

0.1

103.8

1.1

103.2

2.6

2018/ Q4

102.7

1.2

101.4

0.3

104.0

0.9

103.8

2.7

2019/ Q1

102.7

1.1

101.3

0.2

103.9

0.7

103.3

2.1

Q2

102.9

0.9

101.2

0.2

104.5

1.2

103.7

1.4

Q3

102.8

0.5

101.3

0.1

104.5

0.6

104.5

1.0

2018/ Aug.

102.3

1.3

101.2

0.2

104.1

1.8

104.1

2.9

Sep.

102.3

1.3

101.3

0.3

103.6

1.7

103.1

2.8

Oct.

102.6

1.3

101.4

0.3

103.6

0.8

104.0

3.2

Nov.

102.8

1.3

101.4

0.4

103.8

0.9

103.6

2.8

Dec.

102.8

1.1

101.3

0.2

104.6

0.9

103.9

2.3

2019/ Jan.

102.3

1.1

101.3

0.1

103.9

0.5

103.0

2.0

Feb.

102.5

1.0

101.3

0.2

103.4

0.6

103.1

2.2

Mar.

103.2

1.1

101.2

0.2

104.4

0.9

103.8

2.2

Apr.

103.1

1.0

101.2

0.2

104.5

1.2

103.9

1.9

May

102.9

1.0

101.2

0.1

104.6

1.3

103.7

1.3

June

102.7

0.7

101.2

0.2

104.5

1.2

103.5

1.1

July

102.9

0.6

101.3

0.1

104.7

0.8

104.4

1.0

Aug.

102.8

0.5

101.3

0.1

104.5

0.4

104.9

0.8

Sep.

102.8

0.5

101.3

0.0

104.3

0.7

104.1

1.0

Information and

Leasing and rental

Advertising services

Other services

communications

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

228.3

――

79.2

――

49.2

――

342.5

――

CY

2016

100.1

0.1

99.5

-0.5

101.0

1.0

100.8

0.8

2017

100.2

0.1

99.1

-0.4

101.9

0.9

101.9

1.1

2018

100.9

0.7

99.2

0.1

102.9

1.0

103.0

1.1

FY

2016

100.2

0.3

99.4

-0.7

101.5

1.5

101.0

0.8

2017

100.3

0.1

99.1

-0.3

102.4

0.9

102.1

1.1

2018

101.0

0.7

99.2

0.1

103.4

1.0

103.4

1.3

2018/ Q4

101.0

0.8

99.4

0.4

106.1

1.8

103.6

1.3

2019/ Q1

100.9

0.4

99.3

0.1

105.8

1.8

103.8

1.5

Q2

101.0

-0.1

99.4

0.4

103.2

1.5

104.4

1.3

Q3

101.0

-0.2

98.9

-0.2

99.7

-0.3

104.4

1.2

2018/ Aug.

101.3

1.1

99.1

0.3

97.2

1.0

103.3

1.1

Sep.

101.2

1.0

99.0

0.2

101.8

0.2

103.2

1.1

Oct.

101.0

0.8

99.5

0.8

104.2

2.3

103.5

1.2

Nov.

101.0

0.7

99.5

0.4

107.6

3.0

103.7

1.4

Dec.

101.0

0.8

99.3

0.2

106.4

0.1

103.6

1.4

2019/ Jan.

100.7

0.3

99.2

0.2

102.8

3.0

103.4

1.5

Feb.

100.9

0.3

99.5

-0.1

102.4

0.5

103.8

1.5

Mar.

101.0

0.5

99.2

0.2

112.3

2.1

104.1

1.5

Apr.

100.9

-0.2

99.4

0.4

105.9

2.2

104.5

1.4

May

101.1

0.1

99.6

0.5

101.5

1.8

104.5

1.5

June

100.9

-0.2

99.2

0.3

102.3

0.6

104.2

1.1

July

100.9

-0.2

99.0

-0.2

101.3

0.4

104.3

1.1

Aug.

101.0

-0.3

98.8

-0.3

97.1

-0.1

104.6

1.3

Sep.

101.0

-0.2

99.0

0.0

100.6

-1.2

104.4

1.2

Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December

The next monthly report will be released on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 00:26:04 UTC
