Bank of Japan : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on October 30 and 31, 2019 

Although the inflation momentum is judged as being maintained at present, it cannot be said that households' and firms' inflation expectations have been robust, and thus closer attention should continue to be paid. It is necessary for the Bank not to hesitate to take additional easing measures if there is a greater possibility that the inflation momentum will be lost.

In the current situation where risks are skewed to the downside, the Bank should continue to examine whether additional monetary easing will be necessary. Japan's economy is susceptible to developments in overseas economies. Also, inflation expectations in Japan are not anchored to the price stability target of 2 percent, and the observed inflation rate is far from the target. Thus, the claims for conducting preventive monetary easing would be most appropriate for the case of Japan. In addition, the Bank should seriously prepare for the next economic downturn as one of the risk scenarios. In doing so, it will become more important to not only conduct monetary policy but also enhance cooperation with the government in terms of fiscal and other policies.

Monetary policy should be considered in terms of the relationship with the economy as a whole, rather than banks' business conditions. Banks' net income increased for several years following the introduction of quantitative and qualitative monetary easing (QQE), mainly due to an increase in sales gains on bonds and stocks as well as a decrease in credit costs. Some banks increased the number of employees, partly reflecting a rise in profits, but the rise in net income through the aforementioned factors is not necessarily attributable to the increase in the number of employees. It can be said that the important issue is how to use those employed to increase profits.