Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Japan : Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 09:21pm EDT

October 21, 2019

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations"

The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan held the "Meeting on Market Operations" (October 2019) in the following manner.

1. Outline

Date and Time

October 18, 2019, from 5:30 p.m.

Venue

The Head Office of the Bank of Japan

Participants

Counterparties for market operations which make transactions with the Head Office of

the Bank:

Persons in charge of market sections

Financial Markets Department of the Bank:

Director-General, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market

Operations Division, and Head of Market Infrastructure Division

2. Contents

  1. Remarks by the Director-General of the Financial Markets Department
  2. Presentation by the Bank
    • Recent developments in the financial markets and the Bank's market operations by the Head of Market Operations Division
    • Liquidity in and functioning of JGB markets by the Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division
    • Trends in the money market in Japan -- results of the Tokyo Money Market Survey (August 2019) -- by the Head of Market Infrastructure Division

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 01:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
09:21pBANK OF JAPAN : Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" 
PU
02:41pBANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Governor Kuroda at the 2019 Global Meeting of the Emer..
PU
10/18BANK OF JAPAN : Amendment to "Prices of Eligible Collateral" 
PU
10/17BANK OF JAPAN : Japan's core consumer prices rise 0.3% on year in Sept.
AQ
10/15BANK OF JAPAN : Regional Economic Report (Summary) (Oct. 2019)
PU
10/14BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (October 10)
PU
10/11BANK OF JAPAN : 79th Opinion Survey
PU
10/10BANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Board Member Funo in Shimane on Oct. 3, 2019 (Economic..
PU
10/10BANK OF JAPAN : Money Stock (Sept.) 
PU
10/09BANK OF JAPAN : Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (Sept.) 
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-11.35%302
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.28%385 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.69%275 856
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION23.17%275 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.44%213 329
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group