October 21, 2019
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations"
The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan held the "Meeting on Market Operations" (October 2019) in the following manner.
1. Outline
Date and Time
October 18, 2019, from 5:30 p.m.
Venue
The Head Office of the Bank of Japan
Participants
・Counterparties for market operations which make transactions with the Head Office of
the Bank:
Persons in charge of market sections
・Financial Markets Department of the Bank:
Director-General, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market
Operations Division, and Head of Market Infrastructure Division
2. Contents
Remarks by the Director-General of the Financial Markets Department
Presentation by the Bank
Recent developments in the financial markets and the Bank's market operations by the Head of Market Operations Division
Liquidity in and functioning of JGB markets by the Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division
Trends in the money market in Japan -- results of the Tokyo Money Market Survey (August 2019) -- by the Head of Market Infrastructure Division
Disclaimer
