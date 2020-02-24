Bank of Japan : Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" (February 2020) 

February 25, 2020
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations"
The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan held the "Meeting on Market Operations" (February 2020) in the following manner.
1. Outline
Date and Time
February 21, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
Venue
The Head Office of the Bank of Japan
Participants
・Counterparties for the Bank's market operations:
Persons in charge of market sections
・Financial Markets Department of the Bank:
Director-General, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market
Operations Division, and Head of Market Infrastructure Division
2. Contents
Remarks by the Director-General of the Financial Markets Department
Presentation by the Bank
Recent developments in the financial markets and the Bank's market operations by the Head of Market Operations Division
Liquidity in and functioning of JGB markets by the Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division
Reforming JPY Interest Rate Benchmarks by the Head of Market Infrastructure Division
