Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo JASDAQ  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Japan : Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" (February 2020) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:14pm EST

February 25, 2020

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations"

The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan held the "Meeting on Market Operations" (February 2020) in the following manner.

1. Outline

Date and Time

February 21, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

Venue

The Head Office of the Bank of Japan

Participants

Counterparties for the Bank's market operations:

Persons in charge of market sections

Financial Markets Department of the Bank:

Director-General, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market

Operations Division, and Head of Market Infrastructure Division

2. Contents

  1. Remarks by the Director-General of the Financial Markets Department
  2. Presentation by the Bank
    • Recent developments in the financial markets and the Bank's market operations by the Head of Market Operations Division
    • Liquidity in and functioning of JGB markets by the Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division
    • Reforming JPY Interest Rate Benchmarks by the Head of Market Infrastructure Division

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 01:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
08:14pBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (February 20)
PU
08:14pBANK OF JAPAN : Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" (February 2020) 
PU
07:29pBANK OF JAPAN : Statistics on Securities Financing Transactions in Japan (Jan. 2..
PU
07:29pBANK OF JAPAN : Services Producer Price Index (Jan.) 
PU
02/21BANK OF JAPAN : Minutes for the Eleventh Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee..
PU
02/20UPDATE1 : Japan's Jan. inflation up 0.8% due to higher oil prices
AQ
02/20BANK OF JAPAN : Japan's core consumer prices rise 0.8% in Jan. on year
AQ
02/19BANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
02/14SPEECH BY DEPUTY GOVERNOR AMAMIYA AT : Money Management for Creating a Life of W..
PU
02/14BANK OF JAPAN : Japan parliament OKs easing advocate Adachi's appointment to BOJ..
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN0.00%278
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.58%425 902
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.44%299 912
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%272 110
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%208 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.34%197 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group