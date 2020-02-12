Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Project Stella: BOJ and ECB joint report on DLT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 01:04am EST

February 12, 2020
Payment and Settlement Systems Department
Bank of Japan

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have today released the outcome of the phase 4 of their joint research on distributed ledger technology in a report titled, 'Balancing confidentiality and auditability in a distributed ledger environment.'

Motivation of Stella phase 4

There has been a growing interest in developing settlement assets, such as stablecoins, central bank digital currency (CBDC) or other types of digital assets, which could be used on platforms based on distributed ledger technologies (DLT). Transactions on DLT networks arguably raise questions on privacy since participating entities own nodes and share transaction information amongst themselves. So-called privacy-enhancing technologies/techniques (PETs) have emerged to address these questions, focusing for example on limiting access to information by third parties. At the same time, there need to be arrangements, including third parties which can check transactions ('auditor[s]'), in place on DLT-based payment and settlement systems to ensure accountability.

Challenges arise when the auditor checks transactions that are made confidential using PETs. Stella phase 4 therefore analyses how confidentiality and auditability could be balanced in a distributed ledger environment. Through conceptual studies and practical experimentation, it explores how PETs would ensure confidentiality, as well as the arrangements that accommodate the auditing of transactions in DLT-based financial market infrastructures (FMI).

Main results of Stella phase 4

Stella phase 4 outlines the fundamental features for ensuring the confidentiality of transactions, and assesses whether auditing could be done effectively even when confidentiality is ensured. The results can be used as a starting point for choosing PETs and designing auditing processes for transactions.

Three categories of PETs

PETs can be divided into three categories based on the underlying concepts for making transaction information confidential towards third parties (Figure A).

  • Segregating PETs ensure that each participant can only view a subset of all transactions conducted in the network.
  • Hiding PETs make use of cryptographic techniques to prevent third parties from interpreting transaction details.
  • Unlinking PETs make it difficult for third parties to determine transacting relationships from the sender/receiver information recorded on the ledger.

Figure A: Three categories of PETs

Three perspectives for auditability

Stella phase 4 proposes three key perspectives for assessing the auditability of each PET setup (Figure B).

  • Accessibility to the necessary information: whether the auditor can obtain with certainty the information it needs to conduct auditing activities.
  • Reliability of the obtained information: whether the auditor can interpret confidential transaction information with certainty using the obtained information.
  • Efficiency of the auditing process: whether the auditing process could be conducted in a manner efficient enough for it to be feasible.

Figure B: Concepts of auditing processes and three perspectives

Effective auditing can be achieved when the auditor receives necessary information from participants in such a way that the three perspectives above are accommodated. The existence of trustworthy central souces of information in auditing processes would be beneficial for effective auditing, since it would ensure all three perspectives at the same time without requiring cooperation from the participants. However, despite its contribution to effective auditing, the presence of such sources could present single point of failure risks for the network.

Background on Project Stella

Since its inception in December 2016, Project Stella, a joint research project of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ), has contributed to the ongoing debate via experimental work and conceptual studies exploring the opportunities and challenges of DLT for FMI.1 This work has resulted in three previous reports. Phase 1, published in September 20172, analysed the processing of large-value payments using DLT; phase 2, published in March 20183, investigated securities delivery versus payment in a DLT environment; and phase 3, published in June 20194, considered whether cross-border payments could potentially be improved, especially in terms of safety, by using DLT-related technologies.

  1. The analysis and experimental results presented in Project Stella are not geared towards replacing or complementing existing arrangements, which include central bank-operated payment systems. Moreover, legal and regulatory aspects are outside the scope of the project.
  2. Project Stella: the ECB and the Bank of Japan release joint report on distributed ledger technology
  3. Project Stella: the ECB and the Bank of Japan release joint report on distributed ledger technology (Phase 2)
  4. Project Stella: the ECB and the Bank of Japan release joint report on distributed ledger technology (Phase 3)

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 06:03:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
01:04aPROJECT STELLA : BOJ and ECB joint report on DLT
PU
02/09BANK OF JAPAN : Release of Latest "Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector" and "Lo..
PU
02/07BANK OF JAPAN : Consumption Activity Index
PU
02/06BANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (Jan.) 
PU
02/05UPDATE1 : 6 major central banks to discuss digital currencies in April
AQ
02/05BANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Board Member MASAI in Nara (Economic Activity, Prices,..
PU
02/05URGENT : 6 major central banks to meet on digital currency in April
AQ
02/04BANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Deputy Governor WAKATABE in Ehime (Japan's Economy and..
PU
02/04BANK OF JAPAN : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of Jan.) 
PU
02/03BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (January 31)
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-4.69%278
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.19%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.28%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.83%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.80%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.60%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group