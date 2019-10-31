Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

(Research Paper)IMES DPS:Search Complementarities, Aggregate Fluctuations, and Fiscal Policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

IMES Discussion Paper Series (DPS) is circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed in Discussion Paper Series are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan or the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies.

Click the title to obtain an abstract of the thesis

IMES Discussion Paper Series
No./Main Category Author(s) Title/Keywords Date Full Text (PDF)
2019-E-18/Economics Jesus Fernandez-Villaverde, Federico Mandelman, Yang Yu, Francesco Zanetti Search Complementarities, Aggregate Fluctuations, and Fiscal Policy
/Aggregate fluctuations; Strategic complementarities; Macroeconomic volatility; Government spending 		2019-11-01 1,912KB
2019-E-17/History Mariko Hatase, Yoichi Matsubayashi Tax Incentives for Investment: Evidence from Japan's High-Growth Era
/Capital investments; Corporate taxes; Special depreciation; Investment policy; High-growth era 		2019-09-13 1,403KB
2019-E-16/Economics Naoko Hara, Ryuzo Miyao, Tatsuyoshi Okimoto The Effects of Asset Purchases and Normalization of US Monetary Policy
/Quantitative easing; Unconventional monetary policy; LSAP; MSVAR 		2019-08-30 462KB
2019-E-15/Economics Tatsushi Okuda, Tomohiro Tsuruga, Francesco Zanetti Imperfect Information, Shock Heterogeneity, and Inflation Dynamics
/Imperfect information; Shock heterogeneity; Inflation dynamics 		2019-08-30 1,365KB
2019-E-14/Economics Shigenori Shiratsuka, Nao Sudo, Shingo Watanabe Central Bank Design under a Continued Low Inflation and Interest Rate Environment
Summary of the 2019 BOJ-IMES Conference 		2019-08-21 597KB
2019-E-13/Economics Carl E. Walsh Alternatives to Inflation Targeting in Low Interest Rate Environments
/Optimal monetary policy; Inflation targeting; Price-level targeting; Average inflation targeting 		2019-08-21 869KB
2019-E-12/Economics Jean-Claude Trichet The Euro Area Economic, Fiscal and Financial Governance: Difficulties and Successes in the Past - Present Challenges - Future Steps 2019-08-21 681KB
2019-E-11/Economics Makoto Nirei, Jose A. Scheinkman Self-Organization of Inflation Volatility
/Trend inflation; Inflation volatility; State-dependent pricing; Aggregate fluctuations; Self-organized criticality; Power law 		2019-07-29 880KB
2019-E-10/Economics Michinao Okachi Sovereign Default Triggered by Inability to Repay Debt
/Sovereign Default; Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium; Inability to Repay Debt; Strategic Decision to Default; Fiscal Limit; Laffer Curve 		2019-07-22 791KB
2019-E-9/Economics Saleem Bahaj, Ricardo Reis Central Bank Swap Lines: Evidence on the Effects of the Lender of Last Resort
/liquidity facilities; currency basis; bond portfolio flows 		2019-07-11 1,659KB
2019-E-8/Economics Julio A. Carrillo, Enrique G. Mendoza, Victoria Nuguer, Jessica Roldan-Pena Tight Money-Tight Credit: Coordination Failure in the Conduct of Monetary and Financial Policies
/Monetary policy; Financial frictions; Macroprudential policy; Leaning against the wind; Policy coordination 		2019-07-05 1,212KB
2019-E-7/History Ryoji Koike Interpolation of Japan's Household Consumption during World War II
/Household survey; Black-market prices; Effective prices; In-kind outlay; World War II 		2019-06-28 1,188KB
2019-E-6/Economics Markus K. Brunnermeier, Yann Koby The Reversal Interest Rate
/Monetary Policy; Lower Bound; Negative Rates; Banking 		2019-06-21 1,014KB
2019-E-5/Information technology Shiori Inoue, Masashi Une Security Analysis of Machine Learning Systems for the Financial Sector
/Artificial Intelligence; Machine Learning System; Security; Threat; Vulnerability 		2019-05-17 1,042KB
2019-E-4/Economics Hidehiko Matsumoto Foreign Reserve Accumulation, Foreign Direct Investment, and Economic Growth
/Foreign Reserve Accumulation; Foreign Direct Investment; Sudden Stops; Endogenous Growth; Real Exchange Rate; Gross Capital Flows 		2019-03-01 985KB
2019-E-3/Economics Carlo Pizzinelli, Konstantinos Theodoridis, Francesco Zanetti State Dependence in Labor Market Fluctuations: Evidence, Theory, and Policy Implications
/Search and Matching Models; State Dependence in Business Cycles; Threshold Vector Autoregression 		2019-02-22 1,599KB
2019-E-2/Economics Rasmus Fatum, Naoko Hara, Yohei Yamamoto Negative Interest Rate Policy and the Influence of Macroeconomic News on Yields
/NIRP; Bond Yields; Macroeconomic News 		2019-02-13 689KB
2019-E-1/Finance Tetsuya Adachi, Takumi Sueshige, Toshinao Yoshiba Wrong-way Risk in Credit Valuation Adjustment of Credit Default Swap with Copulas
/Credit valuation adjustment; Credit default swap; Affine jump diffusion; Fractional fast Fourier transform; Characteristic function 		2019-01-25 671KB

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 02:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
10/31(RESEARCH PAPER)IMES DPS : Search Complementarities, Aggregate Fluctuations, and..
PU
10/31BANK OF JAPAN : Japan's key bond yield falls after BOJ signals rate cut
AQ
10/31BANK OF JAPAN : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 
PU
10/31BANK OF JAPAN : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities 
PU
10/31BANK OF JAPAN : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations..
PU
10/31UPDATE1 : Tokyo shares rise after U.S. rate cut, muted reaction to BOJ
AQ
10/31BANK OF JAPAN : Tokyo shares rise after BOJ leaves monetary policy unchanged
AQ
10/30BANK OF JAPAN : Urgent Headline News
AQ
10/30BANK OF JAPAN : Assessment of the Momentum toward Achieving the Price Stability ..
PU
10/30Main events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 31
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-14.32%291
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.80%401 960
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.90%289 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.15%284 425
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%222 123
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.33%200 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group